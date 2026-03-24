Accommodations

Earth Month Travel Guide 2026: Luxury Hotels Leading Sustainable Escapes Around the World

From Solar-Powered Island Resorts to Regenerative Farms and Zero-Emission Retreats, These Eco-Conscious Luxury Hotels Prove Sustainability and Five-Star Travel Can Share the Same Itinerary
Bardessono Hotel & Spa Magnolia Courtyard
Bardessono Hotel & Spa Magnolia CourtyardCourtesy of Bardessono Hotel & Spa

Earth Month has become less about small gestures and more about meaningful choices. For travelers, that shift is visible in where they stay. Today’s leading luxury hotels are not simply reducing impact behind the scenes. They are building experiences around it, inviting guests to engage with local ecosystems, conservation efforts, and resource-conscious design in ways that feel considered rather than performative.

Across coastlines, forests, cities, and mountain ranges, these properties reflect a growing standard in sustainable luxury travel. Each offers a distinct perspective on what Earth Month can look like when hospitality aligns with long-term environmental thinking.

Below, a curated selection of luxury eco-friendly hotels for Earth Month 2026, each grounded in practices that extend well beyond a single season.

1. Bardessono Hotel & Spa

Bardessono Hotel & Spa open-air bedroom with mountain views
Bardessono Hotel & Spa open-air bedroom with mountain viewsCourtesy of Bardessono Hotel & Spa

Napa Valley, California

Bardessono approaches sustainability through design, technology, and guest experience. As the first hotel in California to earn LEED Platinum certification, it has long set a benchmark for environmentally conscious luxury.

Guest rooms double as private spa suites, with systems designed to reduce energy use without compromising comfort. Motion sensors adjust lighting and temperature, while solar energy supplies a significant portion of the property’s power.

Materials throughout the hotel reflect a similar philosophy, incorporating recycled glass tiles, organic textiles, and green-certified fabrics. At Lucy Restaurant & Bar, menus are shaped by ingredients grown in the hotel’s own organic garden, extending the sustainability narrative to the plate.

For Earth Month travelers drawn to wellness and wine country, Bardessono offers a model where sustainability is woven into every detail of the stay.

2. Solaz, A Luxury Collection Resort

Oceanfront infinity pool and terrace at Solaz resort in Los Cabos overlooking the sea at sunset
Solaz, A Luxury Collection Resort in Los Cabos blends oceanfront luxury with sustainable design and desert-inspired architectureCourtesy of Solaz

Los Cabos, Mexico

Solaz balances environmental innovation with a strong sense of place. Recently awarded both Green Key International Certification and the Forbes Responsible Hospitality Badge, it stands as one of the most recognized sustainable luxury resorts in Mexico.

The property preserves more than 53,000 square meters of green space, complemented by green roofs and an on-site desalination plant that supports water management in the region. Single-use plastics have been eliminated across operations, reinforcing a commitment to long-term impact reduction.

These efforts are rooted in the ecological landscape of Baja California Sur, where desert, ocean, and cultural heritage intersect. The experience feels both expansive and intentional, offering a version of luxury that aligns with environmental awareness.

3. Club Med Columbus Isle

Aerial view of swimmers in Club Med Columbus Isle turquoise pool
Aerial view of swimmers in Club Med Columbus Isle turquoise poolCourtesy of Club Med Columbus Isle

San Salvador, Bahamas

Set along the protected shores of San Salvador, Club Med Columbus Isle centers its Earth Month experience around marine conservation. The resort’s on-site dive program, operated with Only Blue Diving, offers PADI-certified courses that include Reef Rescue and Coral Conservation, allowing guests to engage directly with the surrounding ecosystem.

Beyond the water, the property supports coral habitat restoration, pollution reduction initiatives, and education programs focused on marine biodiversity. These efforts align with Club Med’s broader Happy to Care program, which emphasizes reduced single-use plastics, local sourcing, and energy and water conservation across its global portfolio.

For travelers drawn to the Caribbean’s reef systems, the experience offers a more thoughtful way to explore them.

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4. HOSHINOYA Karuizawa

A guest in traditional attire walking by a stream in a forest resort in Japan
A guest in traditional attire walks beside a serene stream at HOSHINOYA Karuizawa, Japan, highlighting eco-conscious luxury in natureCourtesy of HOSHINOYA Karuizawa

Karuizawa, Japan

Hidden within forest and river landscapes, HOSHINOYA Karuizawa presents a quieter approach to sustainability, one centered on immersion and balance. The resort operates under a zero-emissions philosophy, achieving a 100 percent recycling rate and drawing energy from hydropower, geothermal systems, and heat recovery from hot springs.

Guests engage directly with the surrounding ecosystem through guided experiences, including wildlife observation tours and conservation-focused programs developed with local organizations.

The property’s nearly 70 percent energy self-sufficiency reflects a long-term investment in renewable systems, while its connection to nature remains at the forefront of the guest experience.

For Earth Month, it offers a reminder that sustainability can be both highly technical and deeply experiential.

5. South Bank

South Bank bedroom on the water
South Bank bedroom on the waterCourtesy of South Bank

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Set along 31 acres of waterfront, South Bank approaches sustainability through design and development. The resort’s construction emphasizes environmentally conscious building practices, integrating natural materials that complement the surrounding marine landscape.

Its commitment extends beyond architecture. South Bank supports reef restoration initiatives and provides access to a coral reef research center, offering guests insight into the region’s marine ecosystems.

Experiences range from eco-focused boat excursions to guided dives, supported by a private marina and dedicated concierge services. The result is a property that blends luxury infrastructure with a clear investment in ocean conservation.

6. Rosewood Miramar Beach

Montecito, California

At Rosewood Miramar Beach, sustainability takes a highly technical form, particularly within its Michelin-recognized restaurant, Caruso’s. The restaurant has reduced its carbon emissions by more than 203 tons annually, a figure supported by changes across sourcing, production, and waste management.

Seafood sourcing exceeds 90 percent sustainability standards, while a four-acre farm partnership ensures control over produce and reduces transportation impact. The property has also introduced a zero-waste chocolate program, producing bean-to-bar chocolate in-house using cacao sourced from select farms.

Behind the scenes, systems such as the Power Knot Biodigester convert food waste into environmentally safe water, while an on-site apiary supports pollination and provides honey for the kitchen.

The result is a property where fine dining and environmental responsibility operate in tandem, offering a compelling perspective on what modern luxury hospitality can achieve.

7. Wailea Beach Resort

Yoga at Wailea Beach Resort
Yoga at Wailea Beach ResortCourtesy of Wailea Beach Resort

Maui, Hawai‘i

At Wailea Beach Resort, sustainability is measured in both energy output and environmental impact. The property has invested $2 million in solar infrastructure, generating hundreds of thousands of kilowatt-hours annually and significantly reducing oil consumption.

Additional systems support water conservation, including tankless heaters, saline pool systems, and drought-resistant landscaping. Guests are also encouraged to reduce waste through reusable water bottles and reef-safe sunscreen initiatives.

Set along Maui’s coastline, the resort’s approach reflects a broader effort to protect the island’s natural resources while maintaining a high level of comfort and accessibility.

8. Zemi Beach House

Aerial view of a beachfront resort with a large solar farm in Anguilla
Zemi Beach House in Anguilla highlights its five-acre solar farm powering a luxury beachfront resortCourtesy of Zemi Beach House

Anguilla

Zemi Beach House stands out for its commitment to renewable energy. The property’s 5-acre solar farm, featuring 2,700 panels, allows it to operate on 100 percent solar power during the day, with stored energy supporting operations around the clock.

This initiative builds on existing sustainability efforts, including rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient water systems, and support for coral reef conservation.

The experience remains refined, with a focus on beachfront luxury that does not compromise environmental responsibility. It offers a clear example of how renewable energy can be integrated into high-end hospitality without disrupting the guest experience.

9. The Dylan Amsterdam

Sunlit courtyard with outdoor seating inside a historic canal house hotel in Amsterdam
The Dylan Amsterdam’s sunlit courtyard blends historic architecture with a quiet, sustainable urban retreatRoel Ruijs, Courtesy of The Dylan Amsterdam

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Operating within a historic canal house presents unique challenges, and The Dylan Amsterdam approaches sustainability through incremental, thoughtful upgrades.

The hotel follows a Green Globe Sustainability Management Plan, tracking energy, water, and emissions while transitioning toward LED lighting and low-impact operations. A recent shift to a heat pump system in one of its canal houses reflects a commitment to reducing reliance on gas within a protected architectural setting.

Sustainability here also extends to community engagement. From sourcing local products such as stroopwafels to maintaining rooftop beehives that produce honey for the hotel, the approach feels grounded in both place and practicality.

It is a model that prioritizes longevity, repair, and local connection over rapid transformation.

10. Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort

Hawai‘i Island, United States

At Kona Village, sustainability is not a side initiative. It shapes how the entire property functions. Set across 81 acres, the resort operates on one of Hawai‘i’s most ambitious private clean energy systems, powered by more than 8,000 solar panels that support daily operations and provide backup energy.

Water conservation is equally central. An on-site reverse osmosis and wastewater treatment system produces irrigation water, preserving potable resources on an island where freshwater remains limited.

The culinary program ties directly into this ecosystem. Ingredients are sourced from the resort’s own farm and local purveyors across Hawai‘i Island, including sustainable kanpachi and Kona lobster. Even the landscape supports conservation, serving as a sanctuary for endangered species such as Nene geese and Hawaiian monk seals.

For travelers seeking an immersive Earth Month stay, Kona Village offers a rare combination of scale, infrastructure, and environmental integration.

11. Ananda in the Himalayas

Uttarakhand, India

Ananda frames sustainability through wellness, integrating environmental practices into its broader philosophy. The retreat operates with zero wastewater discharge, recycling water for landscaping through a chemical-free treatment system.

Its efforts extend to food systems, with locally sourced ingredients and a circular approach that redirects food waste to nearby farms. Community initiatives, including the Ananda Skill Development Institute, support education and employment opportunities for local women.

Guests are invited to participate in these efforts through activities such as birdwatching, conservation programs, and seva, a Sanskrit concept centered on selfless service.

The experience blends environmental awareness with personal reflection, offering a more introspective approach to Earth Month travel.

12. Hotel Belmar

Hotel Belmar regenerative dining dishes
Hotel Belmar regenerative dining dishesCourtesy of Hotel Belmar

Monteverde, Costa Rica

Set within Costa Rica’s cloud forest, Hotel Belmar connects sustainability directly to agriculture and community. Its on-site farm, Finca Madre Tierra, supplies much of the hotel’s produce while operating as a carbon-neutral initiative.

Guests can engage in hands-on experiences, including coffee harvesting, cheese-making, and regenerative farming workshops. A biodigester converts organic waste into clean energy, reinforcing a closed-loop system that supports both the hotel and its surrounding environment.

The property also invests in local culture, from artisan furnishings to music programming, creating a stay that reflects the region’s ecological and cultural identity.

13. Imperial Hotel Collection

Imperial Hotel Collection building in Japan with traditional architecture and cherry blossoms
Imperial Hotel Collection in Japan blends traditional architecture with modern sustainability across its propertiesCourtesy of Imperial Hotel Collection

Japan

Across Tokyo, Osaka, Kamikochi, and Kyoto, the Imperial Hotel group integrates sustainability into both heritage properties and new developments.

Efforts include a 100 percent CO2-free electricity supply in Tokyo, significant reductions in plastic use, and circular systems that repurpose coffee grounds and cooking oil into new resources. In Kamikochi, operations rely on net-zero energy sources, while conservation partnerships support the surrounding national park.

The newly opened Kyoto property highlights adaptive reuse, preserving historic architecture while reducing construction impact. Across the portfolio, sustainability is approached as an evolving system rather than a fixed goal.

14. Calabash Cove Resort & Spa

Calabash Cove Resort & Spa beach and gazebo
Calabash Cove Resort & Spa beach and gazebo Courtesy of Calabash Cove Resort and Spa

Saint Lucia

Calabash Cove takes a smaller-scale approach, focusing on low-impact, regenerative practices within an intimate 26-room setting.

The resort operates without single-use plastics, relies on solar-heated water, and recycles wastewater for irrigation. Organic waste is repurposed through composting and partnerships with local farms, while marine conservation efforts include reef and turtle protection programs.

Guests can participate through beach cleanups and plant-forward dining options, reinforcing the connection between travel choices and environmental outcomes.

It is a reminder that sustainability does not require scale to be effective. Sometimes, it is most visible in the details.

A Thoughtful Way to Travel Forward

Earth Month offers a moment to reconsider how travel fits into a larger environmental picture. These properties suggest that luxury and responsibility are no longer separate conversations.

For travelers, the takeaway is simple. Where you stay can shape how you experience a destination, but it can also influence the places themselves. Choosing hotels that invest in their surroundings, communities, and ecosystems turns a trip into something more lasting.

And increasingly, that is what defines modern luxury.

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