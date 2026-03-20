Astrotourism Getaways: 5 Luxury Trips for Stargazing, Solar Eclipses, and Cosmic Escapes

The setting matters as much as the event itself. Guests will watch the eclipse from Scoresby Sund, the world’s largest and longest fjord system, in a horizon largely free of light pollution and framed by icebergs, fjords, and Arctic twilight. The voyage is made even more compelling by the presence of Dr. Kathy Sullivan, the NASA astronaut, geologist, oceanographer, explorer, and former U.S. Navy officer who will join the sailing. An expedition photographer will also help guests capture the celestial event.