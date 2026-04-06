A Luxurious Beachfront Vacation Awaits at the Trendy Four Seasons Resort Nevis

I wasted little time signing up for an exploration of the beautiful volcanic island of Nevis. The 36 square mile island is home to a population of just 13,000 so there are many times where it feels like you are one of the only residents on the island. I was able to snorkel right off the shore around the Four Seasons Resort Nevis’ barrier reef rocks. I spotted sea stars and tropical fish and was told of sightings of sea turtles and stingrays just a few kicks from shore. While snorkeling, look up and experience an almost guaranteed silence of hungry seagulls perched on their resting ground of barrier rocks.