A Luxurious Beachfront Vacation Awaits at the Trendy Four Seasons Resort Nevis

If you were looking for a destination ripe for escaping the crowds but still accessible to the discerning traveler, look no further than the Four Seasons Resort Nevis. Planted ideally on the volcanic sandy beachfront of Pinney’s Beach, I arrived on the resort’s private pier in style via a 10-minute speedboat shuttle from St. Kitts. Cool towels awaited guest arrival as well as the opportunity to grab a nutmeg-infused rum punch from the onsite bar on the pier. Little did I know, a host of experiences awaited a long weekend stay with family: from kayaking, snorkeling, sunset cruises; and relaxing spa treatments.
Upon checking in, I was presented a 6-seater golf cart that could be used for my entire stay to navigate the expansive property. My accommodations? The impressive Villa Goldeneye located in the Resort’s Palm Grove neighbourhood suited my party comfortably. I checked into the luxury three-bedroom vacation home that sleeps up to seven guests. The 3,200 square-foot villa was nestled in a lush, garden-like setting with huge windows overlooking the Robert Trent Jones II golf course (I even saw a green vervet monkey creeping across a couple of the holes shortly after arriving). I knew I had the best combination of nature, luxury and beautiful animal life with this villa stay.
Some of the best attributes to the Villa Goldeneye were the soaking tubs in two of the bedrooms; the stainless steel chef-style kitchen; and open platform living area perfect for movie and game nights. Popping champagne in our private pool and hot tub at the villa was a relaxing start to the vacation.
I wasted little time signing up for an exploration of the beautiful volcanic island of Nevis. The 36 square mile island is home to a population of just 13,000 so there are many times where it feels like you are one of the only residents on the island. I was able to snorkel right off the shore around the Four Seasons Resort Nevis’ barrier reef rocks. I spotted sea stars and tropical fish and was told of sightings of sea turtles and stingrays just a few kicks from shore. While snorkeling, look up and experience an almost guaranteed silence of hungry seagulls perched on their resting ground of barrier rocks.
To explore a deeper reef system while enjoying music and drinks, I recommend a catamaran sailing excursion. The catamaran will take you on a 3-hour tour which includes a sail to Shitten Bay near St. Kitts, where you have the opportunity to snorkel among tropical fish and colorful corals. The operator provides life vests and snorkeling equipment or you can choose to sunbathe and take in cocktails for the less adventurous. On the way back to Nevis, look out for the still standing, red roofed St Thomas Anglican Church from 1643: the oldest Anglican church in the Caribbean.
At the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, I spent a day on a private pool cabana which was stocked with fresh cut fruit, champagne, soda and water inside a refrigerator. Sun protection is also available to all guests: Project Reef mineral 30 and 50 SPF sunscreen, cooling lotion and lens cleaner for your sunglasses. Order appetizing bites from the pool menu. Dishes like lobster salad roll, shaved kale and quinoa salad, and various types of pizzas. For more formal evening dining, I visited Esquilina, which has a Caribbean and Italian flair to their menu. Choose from pear salads, Cornish hens, branzino, lamb chops, and porterhouse steaks in a romantically lit indoor – outdoor seating arrangement.
The best parts of a vacation are the moments you can truly relax. I visited the onsite Spa for two mornings of mat Pilates and yoga with stunning views of the cloud-covered Nevis Peak. The classes are held at the cold plunge lap pool, and after working up a sweat, I enjoyed the waterfall hot tub; indulgent dip in the cold plunge; and steam room for a hot and cold sensory experience. A 50-minute Soothe & Rest couple’s massage was a brilliant cap to a morning of wellness. The treatment rooms are located in little casita huts so you can hear the breeze and palm trees while witnessing dragonflies and hummingbirds fliting around.
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