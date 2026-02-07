Four Seasons Coconut Grove Secures $323.8M Loan for Luxury Residences
South Florida-based real estate development firms CMC Group and Fort Partners today closed a $323.8 million construction loan from Bank OZK, a leading national lender, for Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove, the highly anticipated luxury development marking the global brand’s first standalone residential offering in Florida. The financing attracted exceptional interest, with depth of demand and competitive terms surpassing recent luxury residential transactions in Coconut Grove, reinforcing the strength of the Four Seasons brand and confidence in the project’s execution and sales momentum. Jim Shindell and Hannah Lidicker of law firm Bilzin Sumberg represented the development team in the transaction.
On the heels of breaking ground in October, construction work on the 20-story waterfront tower is progressing and the development remains on schedule to welcome residents in mid-2028. The project continues to experience robust market demand for its 70 luxury homes.
“The level of interest was exceptional, with more than 10 lenders providing highly competitive terms. That response underscores the strength of — and market confidence in — the development team, the Four Seasons brand, an exciting Coconut Grove location and a long-term vision centered on timeless architecture, refined design and world-class service.”
Ugo Colombo, Founder of CMC Group
“This financing marks a pivotal moment for Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove. It affirms our long-term vision for a thoughtful, enduring property that will contribute meaningfully to the neighborhood and to the Four Seasons legacy.”
Nadim Ashi, CEO of Fort Partners
Designed by Miami-based architect Luis Revuelta with interiors by Florentine designer Michele Bönan, Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove will offer expansive homes with drop ceiling throughout the units and heights ranging from 10 feet 4 inches to 11 feet 6 inches from finished floor to finished ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom Italian kitchens designed by Molteni and Michele Bönan Interiors and bathrooms with Italian cabinetry complemented by Italian marble finishes. Each home will be accessed via dedicated elevator to a private foyer.
Residents will enjoy resort-style amenities, including a restaurant, library, children’s area, private event room and an expansive pool deck and bar lounge serviced by Four Seasons. The on-site wellness program includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and massage rooms, and an expansive spa with a variety of features, including a cold plunge, hydromassage pool, infrared sauna, horizontal and leg showers, ice fountain, Roman-inspired sauna circuit and more. Residents have access to world-class Four Seasons service even without the presence of a hotel, including a dedicated Director of Residences, Lifestyle Manager, housekeeping and butler services, in-residence dining, valet, wellness programming and more.
“We appreciate the opportunity to once again partner with top-tier sponsors like CMC Group and Fort Partners on this exceptional development. This financing demonstrates our confidence in the sponsors’ ability to execute on their vision and the strength of the South Florida market.”
Greg Newman, Senior Managing Director of Originations at Bank OZK
“The financing for Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove reflects sustained lender confidence in South Florida’s luxury residential market, particularly in desirable neighborhoods such as Coconut Grove. Developments anchored by globally recognized brands like Four Seasons, especially those backed by best-in-class developers like CMC Group and Fort Partners, continue to attract strong lender interest.”
Hannah Lidicker of Law Firm Bilzin Sumberg
Reflecting Coconut Grove’s refined, serene atmosphere, the property is situated on the waterfront and surrounded by local boutiques, Michelin-starred restaurants, lush parks and more, offering a connected, relaxing and luxury neighborhood lifestyle.
Sales at Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove are being handled in-house by CMC Real Estate and Fort Realty. For more information or to schedule a sales appointment, please contact the sales team at 305-800-2699 or visit www.2699CoconutGrove.com.
