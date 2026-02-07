Four Seasons Coconut Grove Secures $323.8M Loan for Luxury Residences

South Florida-based real estate development firms CMC Group and Fort Partners today closed a $323.8 million construction loan from Bank OZK, a leading national lender, for Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove, the highly anticipated luxury development marking the global brand’s first standalone residential offering in Florida. The financing attracted exceptional interest, with depth of demand and competitive terms surpassing recent luxury residential transactions in Coconut Grove, reinforcing the strength of the Four Seasons brand and confidence in the project’s execution and sales momentum. Jim Shindell and Hannah Lidicker of law firm Bilzin Sumberg represented the development team in the transaction.