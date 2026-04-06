Accommodations

The Most Luxurious World Cup Hotel Packages in Miami 2026

Where Match-Day Energy Meets Five-Star Stays, Private Access, and Curated Experiences Across Miami
Palm-lined pool at sunset with lounge chairs at The Setai Miami Beach
The Setai Miami Beach pool at sunset, an oasis of tranquility anchoring the World Cup Champions experienceCourtesy of The Setai Miami Beach

As Miami prepares to host the world’s most anticipated football tournament this June, the city’s hospitality scene is stepping into a new arena. This is not simply about proximity to the stadium. It is about how the experience is delivered.

Luxury hotels across Miami are rethinking what it means to host global travelers during a major sporting event, building packages that blend access, privacy, and programming into a fully curated stay. The result is a new category of travel that feels closer to a private residency than a traditional hotel booking.

1. W South Beach – Million Dollar Soccer Superstar Package

W South Beach white bedroom with ocean views
W South Beach white bedroom with ocean viewsCourtesy of W South Beach

At W South Beach, the concept of a hotel stay expands into a five-week private residency designed for those who want to experience the tournament without compromise. Spanning June 13 through July 19, the package centers on two adjoining penthouse residences, creating a private headquarters for up to 12 guests, supported by a dedicated W Insider and seamless VIP match access with police escort.

The experience extends well beyond the stadium. Guests are invited into a curated itinerary that includes private yacht charters, Ferrari driving experiences, and Michelin-level dinners hosted in-penthouse by a celebrity chef. Evenings are punctuated by rare spirits and caviar tastings, while a standing VIP reservation at Mary Lou’s Miami adds a social rhythm to the stay. A private rum-blending session at RUM Little River Distillery and ongoing spa access with weekly treatments reinforce a pace that balances high energy with recovery. This is less a package and more a fully orchestrated season-long lifestyle.

2. The Setai Miami Beach – World Cup Champions & Premier Packages

Pool chairs with umbrellas along Miami Beach at The Setai
Pool chairs with umbrellas along Miami Beach at The SetaiCourtesy of The Setai Miami Beach

The Setai approaches the World Cup with two distinctly scaled experiences that center on privacy and atmosphere. The World Cup Champions Offer is built around a 3,550-square-foot Grand Suite designed to host up to eight guests, complete with a private cedar sauna and dedicated media room for match-day viewing. Its counterpart, the World Cup Premier Offer, offers a more intimate configuration within a three-bedroom oceanfront suite, accommodating up to six guests with expansive Atlantic views.

Both packages are anchored by the hotel’s signature culinary and service touchpoints. Private dining in the Kyoto Room, a weekend caviar and champagne brunch, and an in-suite ALB Vodka and caviar bar establish a consistent rhythm throughout the stay. Custom Twin Palms merchandise adds a final layer of personalization. The focus here is not on spectacle, but on creating a controlled, refined environment that complements the intensity of the tournament.

3. 1 Hotel South Beach – The World’s Game Package

1 Hotel South Beach
1 Hotel South BeachPhoto Courtesy 1 Hotel South Beach

At 1 Hotel South Beach, the World Cup is approached through a group-focused package designed for those traveling together. The offering includes 20 Club Level Suite match tickets paired with 10 Ocean-View One-Bedroom Home Suites for a three-night stay during the knockout rounds.

The experience extends across the property through a series of inclusions that reflect both convenience and scale. Guests receive a $10,000 food and beverage credit, spa treatments, poolside cabanas, and hosted dinners, alongside round-trip airport and stadium transfers. The package positions itself as a seamless way to move between beachside relaxation and match-day energy, without the need to plan logistics independently.

Palm-lined pool at sunset with lounge chairs at The Setai Miami Beach
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4. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort – Champion’s Getaway & Family Legacy Stay

Carillon introduces a different perspective on World Cup travel, one that prioritizes performance and recovery alongside the excitement of the matches. The Champion’s Getaway is designed for two adults, integrating touchless wellness therapies, personalized fitness sessions, and match-inspired amenities with a daily breakfast influenced by global flavors.

For families, the Family Legacy Stay offers a four-night experience for up to four guests, combining spacious accommodations with a game day goody bag and daily breakfast. The focus is on maintaining energy and balance throughout the tournament, creating a stay that feels restorative without losing connection to the event itself.

5. The Goodtime Hotel – Stadium Staycation Package

The GoodTime Hotel Arigato Parlor in Miami
The GoodTime Hotel Arigato Parlor in MiamiDylan Cross / Dragonfly Image Partners

The Goodtime Hotel leans into Miami Beach’s social energy with a package designed to keep guests connected to both the matches and the city’s nightlife. Available on key game dates, the Stadium Staycation includes breakfast and a stadium-approved clear bag, simplifying the logistics of attending matches.

Back at the hotel, Strawberry Moon becomes the central gathering point, with a large-scale projector screening games alongside themed cocktails and chef-driven bites. The experience extends poolside, where cabanas, DJ sets, and a 30,000-square-foot pool club create an atmosphere that carries well beyond the final whistle. A dedicated beach area just blocks away adds another layer to the stay, offering a quieter counterpoint to the energy of the matches.

6. Hotel Continental Miami Beach – The Ultimate Match-Day Stay

Hotel Continental lobby with Danny O'Connor's The Summer of 1948 painting
Hotel Continental lobby with Danny O'Connor's The Summer of 1948 paintingCourtesy of Hotel Continental

Hotel Continental offers a more interactive take on the World Cup experience, built around shared moments and fan engagement. Guests are welcomed with a drink at Divebar, where a self-pour beverage wall introduces a more casual social setting.

The package includes rideshare credits for transportation to and from the stadium, alongside a curated playlist designed to carry the match-day atmosphere throughout the stay. Mornings begin with a Breakfast of Champions, while afternoons shift to poolside relaxation with themed floats and interactive viewing parties. Trivia challenges, score predictions, and giveaways create a communal energy that feels connected to the broader spirit of the tournament.

7. Novotel Miami Brickell – Legendary Room Experience

UVA bar at Novotel Miami Brickell
UVA bar at Novotel Miami BrickellAdam Kane Macchia

At Novotel Miami Brickell, the World Cup is interpreted through design and storytelling. The Legendary Room, created in collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain, pays tribute to football icon Blaise Matuidi through curated memorabilia and personalized touches that reflect his career.

The hotel’s broader offering includes a rooftop pool, fitness center, and expansive social spaces that position it as a hub within Brickell. The experience appeals to travelers who want to remain connected to the culture of the sport while staying within a contemporary urban setting.

8. THesis Hotel Miami – Miami International Soccer Tournament Package

Located in Coral Gables, THesis Hotel Miami provides a practical yet well-positioned base for World Cup visitors. The package, available throughout the tournament period, includes overnight accommodations with complimentary breakfast and parking, simplifying logistics for guests navigating match days.

Its proximity to the University of Miami and surrounding dining and cultural destinations adds flexibility to the stay, offering a balance between stadium access and neighborhood exploration.

As the World Cup arrives in Miami, the city’s hotel landscape reflects a broader shift in how major events are experienced. The focus has moved beyond securing a room. What matters now is how the stay is curated, how access is delivered, and how the energy of the tournament is carried through every part of the experience.
Palm-lined pool at sunset with lounge chairs at The Setai Miami Beach
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