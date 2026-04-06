The Most Luxurious World Cup Hotel Packages in Miami 2026

As Miami prepares to host the world’s most anticipated football tournament this June, the city’s hospitality scene is stepping into a new arena. This is not simply about proximity to the stadium. It is about how the experience is delivered.
Luxury hotels across Miami are rethinking what it means to host global travelers during a major sporting event, building packages that blend access, privacy, and programming into a fully curated stay. The result is a new category of travel that feels closer to a private residency than a traditional hotel booking.
At W South Beach, the concept of a hotel stay expands into a five-week private residency designed for those who want to experience the tournament without compromise. Spanning June 13 through July 19, the package centers on two adjoining penthouse residences, creating a private headquarters for up to 12 guests, supported by a dedicated W Insider and seamless VIP match access with police escort.
The experience extends well beyond the stadium. Guests are invited into a curated itinerary that includes private yacht charters, Ferrari driving experiences, and Michelin-level dinners hosted in-penthouse by a celebrity chef. Evenings are punctuated by rare spirits and caviar tastings, while a standing VIP reservation at Mary Lou’s Miami adds a social rhythm to the stay. A private rum-blending session at RUM Little River Distillery and ongoing spa access with weekly treatments reinforce a pace that balances high energy with recovery. This is less a package and more a fully orchestrated season-long lifestyle.
The Setai approaches the World Cup with two distinctly scaled experiences that center on privacy and atmosphere. The World Cup Champions Offer is built around a 3,550-square-foot Grand Suite designed to host up to eight guests, complete with a private cedar sauna and dedicated media room for match-day viewing. Its counterpart, the World Cup Premier Offer, offers a more intimate configuration within a three-bedroom oceanfront suite, accommodating up to six guests with expansive Atlantic views.
Both packages are anchored by the hotel’s signature culinary and service touchpoints. Private dining in the Kyoto Room, a weekend caviar and champagne brunch, and an in-suite ALB Vodka and caviar bar establish a consistent rhythm throughout the stay. Custom Twin Palms merchandise adds a final layer of personalization. The focus here is not on spectacle, but on creating a controlled, refined environment that complements the intensity of the tournament.
At 1 Hotel South Beach, the World Cup is approached through a group-focused package designed for those traveling together. The offering includes 20 Club Level Suite match tickets paired with 10 Ocean-View One-Bedroom Home Suites for a three-night stay during the knockout rounds.
The experience extends across the property through a series of inclusions that reflect both convenience and scale. Guests receive a $10,000 food and beverage credit, spa treatments, poolside cabanas, and hosted dinners, alongside round-trip airport and stadium transfers. The package positions itself as a seamless way to move between beachside relaxation and match-day energy, without the need to plan logistics independently.
Carillon introduces a different perspective on World Cup travel, one that prioritizes performance and recovery alongside the excitement of the matches. The Champion’s Getaway is designed for two adults, integrating touchless wellness therapies, personalized fitness sessions, and match-inspired amenities with a daily breakfast influenced by global flavors.
For families, the Family Legacy Stay offers a four-night experience for up to four guests, combining spacious accommodations with a game day goody bag and daily breakfast. The focus is on maintaining energy and balance throughout the tournament, creating a stay that feels restorative without losing connection to the event itself.
The Goodtime Hotel leans into Miami Beach’s social energy with a package designed to keep guests connected to both the matches and the city’s nightlife. Available on key game dates, the Stadium Staycation includes breakfast and a stadium-approved clear bag, simplifying the logistics of attending matches.
Back at the hotel, Strawberry Moon becomes the central gathering point, with a large-scale projector screening games alongside themed cocktails and chef-driven bites. The experience extends poolside, where cabanas, DJ sets, and a 30,000-square-foot pool club create an atmosphere that carries well beyond the final whistle. A dedicated beach area just blocks away adds another layer to the stay, offering a quieter counterpoint to the energy of the matches.
Hotel Continental offers a more interactive take on the World Cup experience, built around shared moments and fan engagement. Guests are welcomed with a drink at Divebar, where a self-pour beverage wall introduces a more casual social setting.
The package includes rideshare credits for transportation to and from the stadium, alongside a curated playlist designed to carry the match-day atmosphere throughout the stay. Mornings begin with a Breakfast of Champions, while afternoons shift to poolside relaxation with themed floats and interactive viewing parties. Trivia challenges, score predictions, and giveaways create a communal energy that feels connected to the broader spirit of the tournament.
At Novotel Miami Brickell, the World Cup is interpreted through design and storytelling. The Legendary Room, created in collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain, pays tribute to football icon Blaise Matuidi through curated memorabilia and personalized touches that reflect his career.
The hotel’s broader offering includes a rooftop pool, fitness center, and expansive social spaces that position it as a hub within Brickell. The experience appeals to travelers who want to remain connected to the culture of the sport while staying within a contemporary urban setting.
Located in Coral Gables, THesis Hotel Miami provides a practical yet well-positioned base for World Cup visitors. The package, available throughout the tournament period, includes overnight accommodations with complimentary breakfast and parking, simplifying logistics for guests navigating match days.
Its proximity to the University of Miami and surrounding dining and cultural destinations adds flexibility to the stay, offering a balance between stadium access and neighborhood exploration.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.