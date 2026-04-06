The Most Luxurious World Cup Hotel Packages in Miami 2026

The experience extends well beyond the stadium. Guests are invited into a curated itinerary that includes private yacht charters, Ferrari driving experiences, and Michelin-level dinners hosted in-penthouse by a celebrity chef. Evenings are punctuated by rare spirits and caviar tastings, while a standing VIP reservation at Mary Lou’s Miami adds a social rhythm to the stay. A private rum-blending session at RUM Little River Distillery and ongoing spa access with weekly treatments reinforce a pace that balances high energy with recovery. This is less a package and more a fully orchestrated season-long lifestyle.