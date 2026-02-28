Los Angeles Tourism Launches Global 2026 Campaign Inviting Fans to “Start Your World Cup Experience in LA”
The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (Los Angeles Tourism), who serves as an official Los Angeles World Cup Host City Supporter and Official Tourism Board Promoter, announced the launch of its Spring global advertising campaign, inviting fans around the world to “Start Your World Cup Experience in LA.” As Los Angeles prepares to host eight matches and 39-days of fan engagement for FIFA World Cup 2026™, visitors will be welcomed by world‑class sports, culture, entertainment, culinary experiences, and a slate of exciting new openings.
“As we prepare for one of the biggest years in our city’s history, this campaign reflects our commitment to the thousands of Angelenos and hundreds of local businesses who depend on tourism. As an official Los Angeles World Cup Host City Supporter, the World Cup offers a moment to showcase the creativity, diversity, and spirit that sets Los Angeles apart, and we’re proud to welcome fans as they begin their journeys here.”
Eileen Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Tourism
Running across key domestic and international markets—including the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, South Korea, and U.S. cities such as New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix, Portland, Detroit, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Sacramento, and Washington, DC—the campaign features a comprehensive mix of TV, CTV, digital display, search, social media, and large‑format out‑of‑home placements designed to inspire travel ahead of this historic moment.
In London, a premium Waterloo Station takeover transforms one of Europe’s busiest hubs into a celebration of LA and the beautiful game, highlighted by a January 28 activation with five‑time Freestyle Football World Champion, Andrew Henderson (@andrewhenderson). Exclusive creator‑driven content has been rolling out globally, including work from UK‑based creator Rich McCor (@paperboyo), whose storytelling further brings the campaign’s message to life.
To reach fans at every step of their journey, Los Angeles Tourism is partnering with brands they recognize and trust. In Australia, Los Angeles Tourism is collaborating with United Airlines to promote service to Los Angeles through a targeted paid media investment focusing on Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Volaris in Mexico will continue operating a flight with Los Angeles branding and be integrated into a 360-campaign with Televisa. In South Korea, the campaign comes to life through a 3D billboard in Seoul’s iconic K‑Pop Square featuring select LAFC players including international superstar Son Heung-Min.
Los Angeles Tourism has also been working closely with OneFootball, a digital platform with more than 645 million monthly fans connecting LA to one of the world’s most passionate online football communities.
At the heart of the campaign is a multilingual resource hub at DiscoverLA.com/FIFAWorldCupLA, where visitors can explore neighborhood itineraries, cultural guides, and the popular culinary feature on A Taste of the World Cup in LA. LA Tourism has also worked closely with the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee to curate a 39-Day Fan Experience Guide and calendar highlighting community and fan events, as well as the official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones.
Locally, Los Angeles Tourism will introduce a World Cup décor package for Member businesses to welcome visiting fans and will activate at the official FIFA Fan Festival™, transforming the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum into a global celebration of football and culture from June 11-15. Hours of operation, daily programming, and more details will be released in March 2026.
This campaign builds on the excitement around the city’s remarkable stretch of international events—from NBA All‑Star Weekend and the U.S. Women’s Open Championship to Super Bowl LXI and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games— putting Los Angeles at the forefront of global culture and sport.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.