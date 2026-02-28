Los Angeles Tourism Launches Global 2026 Campaign Inviting Fans to “Start Your World Cup Experience in LA”

“As we prepare for one of the biggest years in our city’s history, this campaign reflects our commitment to the thousands of Angelenos and hundreds of local businesses who depend on tourism. As an official Los Angeles World Cup Host City Supporter, the World Cup offers a moment to showcase the creativity, diversity, and spirit that sets Los Angeles apart, and we’re proud to welcome fans as they begin their journeys here.”

Eileen Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Tourism