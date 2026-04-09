Miles by the Waves: Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Introduces a Run-Cation Along Millionaire’s Row

Set along the coastline of Millionaire’s Row, Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort is leaning into a more active approach to travel this season. The oceanfront property has introduced its Miles by the Waves package, a stay tailored to travelers who prefer to explore a destination in motion.
The concept is simple but thoughtfully executed. Guests are encouraged to step outside and onto Miami Beach’s boardwalk, where nearly 10 miles of coastline unfold in a continuous stretch. The path moves through some of the area’s most recognizable neighborhoods, offering a wide, mostly paved, ADA-accessible route suited for running, walking, biking, and rollerblading.
The boardwalk itself plays a central role in the experience. Running parallel to the Atlantic, it offers uninterrupted ocean views paired with the steady rhythm of Miami Beach life.
It is the kind of route that accommodates different paces without losing its appeal. Early morning runs feel quiet and focused, while later hours bring a more social energy as walkers, cyclists, and locals move through the same space.
For travelers seeking a run-cation in Miami, the appeal lies in this balance. The setting provides both structure and flexibility, making it easy to shape each outing around personal goals or mood.
Back at the hotel, the experience shifts into recovery mode. Guests booking the package check into an oceanfront room and are greeted with an in-room welcome kit designed to support post-workout routines.
The kit includes protein bars, hydration packets, and a reusable water bottle, along with tools that go beyond the expected. A foam roller and an in-room massage gun offer practical ways to ease muscle fatigue after time on the boardwalk.
It is a detail that reflects a broader understanding of active travel. Performance does not end with the workout. Recovery is part of the rhythm.
Mornings begin at Allison Restaurant, the resort’s on-site dining destination, where complimentary breakfast is included for each night of the stay.
The menu leans into dishes designed to replenish and sustain energy. Options such as Carne Asada Pancake Tacos and the Cabana Burrito provide a more substantial approach to breakfast, aligning with the needs of guests who start their day on the move.
This element adds continuity to the experience, connecting the physical activity of the boardwalk with the culinary side of the stay.
The Miles by the Waves package is available for up to two adults per guest room and requires a minimum of two weeks advance booking. These parameters keep the offering focused while maintaining a sense of intention behind the experience.
For travelers planning a Miami Beach getaway that goes beyond the expected poolside routine, the package introduces a different way to engage with the destination. It places equal emphasis on movement, recovery, and the setting itself.
Along this stretch of coastline, the ocean is not just a view. It becomes part of the pace.
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