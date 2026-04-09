The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Returns with a $100 Million Transformation and a Celebration of Coastal Glamour

On March 20, 2026, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami marked its long-anticipated return with a grand opening celebration that felt as much like a reintroduction as it did a debut. Following a $100 million transformation led by Gencom, the oceanfront property reopened with a renewed perspective, one that looks to its past while clearly positioning itself for what comes next.
Set just minutes from Miami yet distinctly removed in pace, the resort has long held a unique place in South Florida’s hospitality landscape. This latest chapter builds on that foundation, bringing a more contemporary lens to its established identity.
The celebration unfolded on the resort’s Grand Lawn, where the Atlantic Ocean served as a constant backdrop. As the sun lowered, the space transformed into an open-air social garden, defined by citrus-toned lighting, warm neutrals, and lush tropical botanicals.
Live music carried through the evening, blending bossa nova with a more upbeat soundtrack that matched the shift from sunset into night. The setting felt intentional. It reflected both the ease of Key Biscayne and the energy associated with Miami’s social scene.
Hosted by Gencom Founder and Principal Karim Alibhai, the event brought together a mix of hospitality leaders, cultural figures, and local personalities.
Attendees included members of Marriott Luxury Group such as Market Vice President John Sullivan, alongside James McKinney, James Last, and Jamie Moench. The evening also welcomed Gillian and Sylvester Miniter, artist Paul Arnhold, Missy Pool of FIT, Diane Firsten, and Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco.
Social media personalities Brittany Xavier, Georgia Fowler, Gio Gutierrez, Jeanne Gray, and Pam Arias were in attendance, joined by television personalities Kelly Blanco and Belkys Nerey.
The guest list reflected a broader intention. This was not only a hospitality milestone but a moment tied to community and cultural presence.
Food played a central role in shaping the evening. Guests moved through a series of chef-led stations and curated offerings that introduced the resort’s updated dining concepts.
A raw bar presented oysters, Alaskan king crab, shrimp cocktail, and caviar, setting a tone of refinement. Nearby, dishes such as corn agnolotti with cultured butter, Parmigiano Reggiano, and black truffle, along with cacio e pepe prepared in a Parmesan wheel by Executive Chef Patrizio La Goia of Luma, highlighted the Italian influence within the resort’s culinary lineup.
From Paralía, the open-air Aegean restaurant led by Executive Chef Renato Mekolli, Mediterranean selections such as Turkish köfte and spanakopita added a broader geographic perspective.
The experience extended into the beverage program, where cocktails reflected Miami’s layered approach to nightlife. The Ginger Paloma anchored the evening, joined by selections like the Our Miami Vice from Dune and the My Neighbor’s Mango from Rum Bar.
As the evening progressed, the tone shifted once more. A fireworks display illuminated the skyline, drawing attention back to the setting before the celebration continued indoors.
Guests gathered at Rum Bar for an after-party that carried late into the night, with DJ-driven music sustaining the energy established earlier in the evening. The progression felt natural, moving from open-air elegance to a more intimate nightlife setting.
“The return of The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami marks an exciting new chapter for this iconic destination,” said Karim Alibhai, Founder and Principal of Gencom. “This resort has long been a cornerstone of Miami’s coastal lifestyle, and this transformation honors its legacy while elevating the experience for a new generation of travelers and the Key Biscayne community.”
That sentiment carries through the property itself. The transformation introduces updated accommodations, expanded culinary offerings, and a new wellness-focused component, all while maintaining the elements that have defined the resort over time.
The result is a destination that feels both familiar and reconsidered. It retains its identity as a coastal retreat while embracing a more contemporary approach to luxury, one shaped by design, experience, and a renewed sense of place.
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