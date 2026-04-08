Delano Residences Miami Debuts Sales Gallery with an Evening That Nods to Its Iconic Legacy

On April 2, 2026, Miami’s real estate landscape welcomed a new chapter as PMG and Ennismore hosted the official launch event for Delano Residences Miami. Held at the newly unveiled sales gallery at 400 Biscayne Boulevard, the evening offered more than a first look. It set the tone for what the project intends to represent.
Guests stepped into an environment shaped by Delano’s legacy, where hospitality and design intersect in a way that feels both familiar and forward-looking. The event itself reflected that balance, combining curated experiences with a sense of anticipation for what is to come.
The evening unfolded with a natural rhythm. A five-piece fusion ensemble established the initial energy, creating a live soundtrack that carried through the space before transitioning into a set by DJ Ruckus.
The shift felt seamless. Music became a central thread, guiding the flow of the event and shaping how guests moved through the gallery. It reinforced a broader idea tied to the project. This is not simply a residential development. It is designed to feel like a living, evolving environment.
Beyond the music, the event leaned into a series of thoughtful details. Curated cocktails and hors d’oeuvres circulated throughout the space, while a custom-branded gelato cart introduced a playful counterpoint to the more structured elements of the evening.
Artisanal sweets and expertly roasted coffee offerings added another layer, creating moments for guests to pause and engage with the setting at their own pace.
Following remarks from the development and sales teams, attendees were invited to explore the sales gallery itself. The experience shifted from social to immersive, offering a closer look at the design language and lifestyle vision behind the project.
The development, led by PMG in partnership with Ennismore, introduces Delano Residences Miami as a 90-story tower comprising 421 private residences.
Positioned as a supertall addition to Miami’s skyline, the building is designed to deliver unobstructed views alongside a series of elevated amenities. Among them, a public observation floor and the return of the Delano Rose Bar, reimagined high above the city, stand out as defining features.
Architecturally, the project is envisioned by conceptual artist Carlos Ott in collaboration with CUBE 3, with interiors by Meyer Davis. The design approach leans into a contemporary interpretation of the Delano aesthetic, one that feels refined without losing its distinct identity.
Delano’s transition into residential development marks a notable evolution. Long associated with hospitality, the brand is now extending its influence into a more permanent form of living.
The launch event offered an early indication of how that shift will take shape. It emphasized experience, atmosphere, and design as interconnected elements, rather than separate components.
For Miami, a city that continues to attract high-profile developments, Delano Residences introduces a concept rooted in legacy but oriented toward what comes next. The sales gallery now stands as the first physical expression of that vision, inviting prospective buyers to step into a lifestyle that is still in the process of being defined.
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