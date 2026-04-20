Sublimotion Premieres Its Thirteenth Experience

After thirteen years, Sublimotion continues to work year after year with the same passion as on the first day. Maintaining the objective of surprising and making happy a customer accustomed to enjoying the best shows and restaurants in the world. Sublimotion opened a path, which has been followed by many others, reinventing the way we sit at the table, combining the most cutting-edge technology and the most surprising scenic mechanics, with a subtle and elegant staging.
“One more year in the gastronomic part we wanted to highlight the essence of the raw material, an avant-garde cuisine with dishes based on the product, on the technique and perfectly harmonized with each of the scenes that make up the experience,” is how chef Paco Roncero anticipates this year's novelties.
To complete this incomparable culinary proposal, Sublimotion will collaborate once again with the Pernod Ricard group, in charge of the pairing with Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque.
More than twelve years of work and experimentation by a multidisciplinary team, which has contributed to the transformation of the sector and continues to be a reference and inspiration on five continents. A commitment that has been maintained since its birth, surprising and exciting the national and international public in a unique, differential and constantly evolving adventure.
“The Sublimotion team works throughout the year to create a culinary experience of the highest quality, where haute cuisine and spectacle merge in a single storyline, with millimetric precision, designed to excite the five senses.”
Eduardo Gonzáles, Creative Director
Another novelty to highlight is the participation in the creative process of the Swedish artist Fredrik Jonsson, with an audiovisual development for the promotional campaign of the season and the immersive environments in one of the most futuristic and emblematic scenes of the experience.
After 13 years in this same location and adding several seasons in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, Sublimotion is immersed in the expansion plan and finalizing its new opening for the end of this year in the city of Las Vegas (Nevada), thus launching itself to conquer the North American market.
He is one of the greatest representatives of the Spanish culinary avant-garde inside and outside our borders. A technical and creative avant-garde that translates not only into a style of cooking but also into the way of offering and understanding gastronomy as a unique sensory experience.
It holds some of the most prestigious gastronomic awards; among them the Chef L'Avenir Award 2005, awarded by the International Academy of Gastronomy, and the National Gastronomy Award 2006 of the Royal Academy of Spanish Gastronomy. At PacoRoncero Restaurant, he has two Michelin stars and three suns from the Repsol Guide.
In 2020 Paco was recognized as one of the 100 best Chefs in the world by the prestigious international list The Best Chef Awards and in 2024 he reached the three knives, the highest award of the same.
Among his many contributions to the current culinary scene are the creation of the Kitchen Manager software, a program developed to improve the performance of management in gastronomic environments. And he has published five books to date: Tapas delSiglo XXI (Editorial Everest), Bocadillos y Ensaladas (Editorial Everest), Tapas en Estado Puro (Editorial Everest), Correr, cocina y ser feliz (Ediciones B), Sublimotion (Editorial Planeta) and "La insurrección silente del chef Paco Roncero" (Montagud Editores).
Founding partner and creative director of Sublimotion. After finishing his studies in communication and design, he began his professional career as a product designer for Real Madrid Club de Fútbol. After this first stage, he began his career in the conception and production of events in Düsseldorf (Germany) and it was in 2001 when he created the creative studio and special events agency Vega Factory.
With more than twenty years of experience in the conception and production of major events and shows at a national and international level, his career is full of corporate actions for major brands, product presentations, institutional acts, sporting events, social events, music festivals...
Some of its references are the inauguration of the Marqués de Riscal wineries by the famous architect Frank Gehry, the presentation of the Spanish Basketball Team to the media, the official acts of the Presidency of Spain in the European Union or the Starlite Music Festival in Marbella. It was precisely in the production of this festival where he met Chef Paco Roncero in 2012 and after a visit to his workshop, he proposed to create the first gastronomic show together.
Co-author of the book Sublimotion and columnist on events and shows for media such as Vanity Fair, Forbes, IP Mark or Ediciones Protocolo.
Fredrik Jonsson is a Swedish visual designer and storyteller with more than two decades of experience creating fascinating visual worlds. Trained at the Berghs School of Communication and Hyper Island, and with a degree in Graphic Arts, his work spans diverse disciplines, from immersive digital experiences to collaborations with world renowned artists. Rooted in the Swedish countryside, south of Stockholm, Fredrik is inspired by nature, spirituality and big existential questions. His stories never give all the answers, but invite you to delve into them, defy the imagination and leave room for wonder. For Sublimotion 2025, he brings to life a stunning animated sequence of futuristic androids eating noodles, a surreal, sensory experience powered by artificial intelligence and designed to provoke, amuse, and inspire.
Perrier-Jouët is one of the most prestigious and authentic Champagne Maisons. Located in Épernay, it is characterized by the extraordinary finesse of its champagnes, the result of the best vineyards and the experience in the traditional art of champagne production of the only seven chefs de caves who have practiced in its cellars since 1811.
Since its inception, Maison Perrier-Jouët has been linked to nature by striving to promote biodiversity by installing beehives, planting trees and adopting a philosophy of regenerative viticulture. In addition to his close relationship with nature, the link with art has always been very relevant, its maison being considered one of the largest Art Nouveau private collections in the world and the largest in France.
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