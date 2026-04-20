Sublimotion Premieres Its Thirteenth Experience

Fredrik Jonsson is a Swedish visual designer and storyteller with more than two decades of experience creating fascinating visual worlds. Trained at the Berghs School of Communication and Hyper Island, and with a degree in Graphic Arts, his work spans diverse disciplines, from immersive digital experiences to collaborations with world renowned artists. Rooted in the Swedish countryside, south of Stockholm, Fredrik is inspired by nature, spirituality and big existential questions. His stories never give all the answers, but invite you to delve into them, defy the imagination and leave room for wonder. For Sublimotion 2025, he brings to life a stunning animated sequence of futuristic androids eating noodles, a surreal, sensory experience powered by artificial intelligence and designed to provoke, amuse, and inspire.