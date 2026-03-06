Bot to Bot: AI’s New Favorite Customer Is... Itself
Artificial Intelligence is Now Shopping for Us Without Our Permission
What began as the gentle suggestion of “people also bought” has quietly become a full-blown transaction, completed by something you didn’t know was authorized to use your credit card. We’re talking about the rise of agentic commerce, where AI no longer waits for approval. Instead, it takes the signal from your browsing, your expressed preferences, your neglect to turn off that permissions toggle, and acts on your behalf. It searches, filters, compares, evaluates, and executes. If you’re lucky, it asks first.
Increasingly, it doesn’t.
This goes well beyond curated feeds and checkout nudges. These systems, trained on your preferences and your thresholds, are acting like proxies with a taste for spending. According to IBM’s recent study, AI-assisted commerce has exploded globally, with adoption growing across every demographic. That includes supposedly cautious retirees, now letting AI recommend, then purchase everything from toothpaste to luxury flights. A soft takeover. Just frictionless enough to be ignored.
AI Agents are Now Buying Directly From Other AI Agents
The weird part isn’t that AI is buying things. It’s who it’s buying from. We’ve reached a point where human-centric interfaces are being skipped entirely. Your shopping assistant is no longer visiting websites. It’s sending structured queries directly to merchant-side AIs that act as inventory brokers, fulfillment engines, or full-service sellers. In some cases, the entire transaction takes place between two systems negotiating price and availability, with the human reduced to a confirmation message… if that.
The implications for brands are enormous. IBM’s study notes that the first point of contact for a product will soon be an agent, not a person. That means product metadata, not visual branding, wins the sale. If your SKU is buried under outdated markup or missing a descriptive tag, you don’t just lose the sale; you were never considered. The customer journey has become a silent protocol exchange, and most companies haven’t realized they’re no longer speaking the right language.
Your Shopping Behavior is Now Being Preemptively Monetized by Software
Where once intent had to be expressed, now it’s merely inferred. You don't click anymore. You hover. You pause. You exhibit signals of desire. AI picks these up like breadcrumbs and acts on them preemptively. That minimalist desk lamp you half-considered at 2:17 a.m.? Already ordered. Not because you said yes, but because the AI knew you wouldn’t say no. IBM refers to this as “intent-to-outcome orchestration,” which is as close to spiritual automation as retail has ever gotten.
What’s notable is how comfortable users have become with this. According to the same IBM report, the majority of consumers surveyed said they preferred a seamless AI-managed shopping experience—as long as it “felt aligned.” We’re not delegating tasks. We’re surrendering judgment. We are, for lack of a better term, becoming the context for a larger machine's transaction logic. In this setting, the idea of brand loyalty becomes about algorithmic proximity, not emotional affinity.
Brands and Platforms Must Now Optimize for Algorithmic Persuasion
In a world where agents are both buyers and sellers, the traditional rules of commerce fall apart. Brands have to appeal not to consumer emotion but to machine logic. IBM's findings underscore that visibility in agentic commerce relies on clean data, fast API access, and intelligent context tagging. Your marketing spend doesn’t matter if you aren’t readable to the bot. If your product is unranked in the bot’s decision engine, it's effectively invisible.
