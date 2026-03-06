Where once intent had to be expressed, now it’s merely inferred. You don't click anymore. You hover. You pause. You exhibit signals of desire. AI picks these up like breadcrumbs and acts on them preemptively. That minimalist desk lamp you half-considered at 2:17 a.m.? Already ordered. Not because you said yes, but because the AI knew you wouldn’t say no. IBM refers to this as “intent-to-outcome orchestration,” which is as close to spiritual automation as retail has ever gotten.