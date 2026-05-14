Inside Kyoto's Most Significant New Hotel, Built Around a 1936 Cultural Landmark

The 55 rooms are organized across four categories, each defined by its relationship to the building. The Heritage rooms are the most compelling case for staying here. Original elements of the Yasaka Kaikan, pillars, window frames, structural details from 1936, have been preserved in place and woven into rooms. The Heritage Junior Suite with Balcony looks directly over Gion.

The standard Main Building rooms take a more contemporary direction, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing Kyoto's cityscape and the Higashiyama mountains beyond. In the North Wing, tatami flooring and machiya-scaled proportions put guests in immediate contact with the texture of the neighborhood outside.