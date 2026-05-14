Inside Kyoto's Most Significant New Hotel, Built Around a 1936 Cultural Landmark

Gion Kobu is the most intact geisha district in Japan, a quarter-mile stretch of Higashiyama where the wooden machiya townhouses, stone-paved lanes, and lantern-lit tea houses have changed so little that the neighborhood functions as much as a living cultural institution as a place people actually inhabit. Hanamikoji Street is its spine, and the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo, the performing arts complex where geiko have trained and performed for generations, sits at its center. It is one of the most historically loaded addresses in Kyoto, which is saying something in a city that has been the cultural capital of Japan for over a millennium. The Imperial Hotel, Kyoto opened here in March 2026, inside the restored 1936 Yasaka Kaikan, a nationally registered Tangible Cultural Property, and it is the most architecturally significant luxury hotel to open in Japan in years.
The Imperial brand has been defining Japanese hospitality since 1890, when the Tokyo property opened as a state guest house. The Kyoto opening is its fourth property and its first in the ancient capital, the first new hotel the brand has launched in over three decades. With 55 rooms across seven stories and membership in The Leading Hotels of the World.
The 55 rooms are organized across four categories, each defined by its relationship to the building. The Heritage rooms are the most compelling case for staying here. Original elements of the Yasaka Kaikan, pillars, window frames, structural details from 1936, have been preserved in place and woven into rooms. The Heritage Junior Suite with Balcony looks directly over Gion.
The standard Main Building rooms take a more contemporary direction, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing Kyoto's cityscape and the Higashiyama mountains beyond. In the North Wing, tatami flooring and machiya-scaled proportions put guests in immediate contact with the texture of the neighborhood outside.
REN, on the second floor of the main building, is the first chef's counter French restaurant in Imperial Hotel Group history. Executive Chef Koji Imajo joined the Imperial in 1996, trained across France, and built a menu structured around Japan's 24 solar terms, a framework that changes the food not just seasonally but with the precise agricultural rhythms of the Japanese calendar.
The Old Imperial Bar on the seventh floor draws its atmosphere from the architectural legacy of the Imperial Hotel's original Wright Building in Tokyo, a 19-seat room where the cocktail list runs from classics to Kyoto originals. The Rooftop terrace, open late March through late November and reserved for hotel guests only, gives the Gion skyline at night with minimal lighting and no competition for the view.
THE SPA opened this spring on Basement Level One of the Yasaka Kaikan, and the architectural logic that runs through the rest of the hotel continues here. Architect Tomoyuki Sakakida sourced Kitagi stone from Shiraishi Island, the same stone that faced the original 1936 exterior walls of the Yasaka Kaikan, to line the 17.5-meter indoor pool. The result is an underground space that feels carved from the building's own material history, cave-like and enveloping, with indirect lighting tracing the stone surfaces.
The spa program is rooted in Kyoto's seasonal sensibility. Each session opens with Monko, the traditional Japanese practice of incense appreciation, a ritual designed to slow the body before treatment begins. Signature offerings include Silent Serenity, which combines sound meditation using the vibrations of meditation balls and a body treatment that releases physical stagnation through flowing techniques. Deep Stone Revive Therapy, targets travel fatigue the deep heat of hot stones and deep tissue techniques.
Skincare treatments are developed with British bio-nutrition brand OSKIA, incorporating layered exfoliation, vitamin C infusion, and LED light therapy. Each treatment is thoughtfully tailored to individual skin condition and preference.
The Imperial Hotel, Kyoto is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. The hotel sits steps from Hanamikoji Street, within walking distance of Yasaka Shrine and Kenninji Temple.
The hotel's position on the grounds of the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo gives guests access to experiences that its location alone makes possible. The Miyako Odori, a 150-year-old spring dance performance featuring geiko and maiko in pale-blue kimonos, is one of Kyoto's most sought-after seasonal events, and the hotel arranges seating along with a pre-theater tea ceremony for guests.
Mornings at the hotel can begin with a Japanese breakfast crafted by the proprietor of Gion Kawakami, a menu created exclusively for residents that changes with the seasons. Guests also receive complimentary access to the Gion Kagai Art Museum next door, which holds 300 years of the district's aesthetic history in a single building, from the silk costumes of the Miyako Odori to the personal objects that define the daily lives of geiko and maiko.
What the Imperial Hotel, Kyoto offers that no amount of new construction can replicate is provenance. In a city where luxury hotels regularly invoke Kyoto's cultural heritage as atmosphere, this one is something rarer: a property where that heritage is structural, literally embedded in the walls, the stone, and the address. The Yasaka Kaikan was here for 90 years before the hotel arrived. Staying here puts that history within reach for the length of your visit, on the most storied street in Gion, inside a registered cultural landmark that no other hotel in Kyoto can claim.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.