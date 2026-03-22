Imperial Hotel, Kyoto Opens March 5, 2026, Introducing Four Signature Dining Experiences

Beyond its dining spaces, the Imperial Hotel, Kyoto reimagines the 1936 Yasaka Kaikan with an ethos of old is new, preserving historic fabric while introducing interiors shaped by materiality and restraint. The design draws on Japanese marble, Ōya stone, and Tamina-ishi, together with crafted woodwork and, in the North Wing, tatami flooring, grounding the experience in Kyoto’s climate and craft culture. The overall palette favors warm woods, nuanced neutrals, and subdued metallic accents, creating public spaces and guest rooms that feel quietly luminous and seasonally attuned. The hotel is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World as of April 2025. With 55 guest rooms and a quartet of culinary destinations, the hotel promises an experience that is as much about atmosphere as it is about taste.