The White Lotus Hotels: How to Stay at Every Filming Location

Every few years, a television show does something remarkable to the travel industry. It doesn't just inspire a trip. It transforms a property into a pilgrimage. Since its debut in the summer of 2021, The White Lotus has done exactly that, and then some. Mike White's darkly comic HBO anthology series follows a rotating cast of guests and staff at a luxury hotel over the course of a single week, using paradise as a backdrop. The writing is sharp, the performances are extraordinary, and the hotels are, in every case, absolutely spectacular.
Bookings surge at each featured property within hours of a season premiere. Rates climbed. Waitlists formed. Travel agents took calls from people who wanted, above all else, to sleep in those rooms and look out at those views. This is the White Lotus effect, and it shows no sign of slowing down.
What follows is a guide to every hotel the series has called home, including the season that has the travel world most excited about what comes next.
The show arrived during a summer when much of the world was still grounded, and the opening shots of the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea felt like a fantasy made almost unbearably vivid. Set along Wailea Beach on Maui's sun-drenched southwestern coast, the resort spans 15 oceanfront acres of lava rock gardens, tiered pools, and white-sand beach access.
The first season announced the show's central tension with precision: wealth, service, and the complicated transaction between them, all set against surroundings of incredible beauty. The Four Seasons Maui became the original White Lotus in every sense, the property that established the template for what the series would become. It remains one of the finest resort hotels in Hawaii, with five restaurants, a world-class spa, and rooms that open onto ocean views from every angle.
The Four Seasons Maui at Wailea is where the White Lotus story began.
For its second season, the White Lotus moved to Sicily and raised the visual stakes considerably. The Four Seasons San Domenico Palace occupies a 14th-century Dominican convent perched on the cliffs above Taormina, with views of Mount Etna on one side and the Ionian Sea on the other. An infinity pool hangs at the edge of the cliff. The gardens are ancient and immaculate. The building itself, with its vaulted stone corridors and centuries-layered architecture, is the kind of place that makes you feel as though history is physically present in the walls.
Season two deepened the show's examination of desire and power, and Taormina gave it a setting that felt both deeply civilized and faintly dangerous. The cast was larger, the storylines more interwoven, and the backdrop more seductive than ever. Jennifer Coolidge returned for a second turn, and the season became one of the most discussed television events in recent memory. The Four Seasons San Domenico Palace was fully booked for months after it aired.
The hotel has 111 rooms and suites, a spa housed in the original convent, and dining that draws on the extraordinary produce and seafood of eastern Sicily. It is one of the great hotel conversions in Europe.
Season two turned the San Domenico Palace into one of the most sought-after hotel addresses in the world.
The third season took the series to Thailand, and to the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, a hillside collection of private pool villas cascading toward the Gulf of Thailand on the island's northeast coast. The property serves as the primary White Lotus location, its sprawling pools, common areas, and ocean-facing villas forming the visual heart of the season. A handful of additional properties filled in supporting scenes across Koh Samui and Phuket.
Season three was the most ambitious yet, with a sprawling ensemble that included Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, and Carrie Coon, set against the spiritual complexity and natural grandeur of Southeast Asia. The show used Thailand's landscape to ask larger questions about meaning, mortality, and what people are really looking for when they travel to places like this.
Thailand's Gulf islands offer some of the most complete luxury resort experiences in the world, and the Four Seasons Koh Samui is among their finest examples.
Season three asked which version of paradise suits you best. The Four Seasons Koh Samui, where the show makes its home above the Gulf of Thailand, is a very convincing answer.
Season four is currently in production, and the travel world is already paying close attention. The fourth installment marks the first time the show has moved outside the Four Seasons family, and the property it has chosen is nothing short of extraordinary. Airelles Château de la Messardière is a 19th-century castle set above Saint-Tropez Bay on the French Riviera, with views across the Pampelonne beaches that stretch toward the horizon.
The Airelles collection, which also holds properties at Versailles, Courchevel, and Les Baux-de-Provence, operates at the very top of the French luxury hotel market. The Château de la Messardière brings that same sensibility to the Côte d'Azur, with gardens, a Rolls-Royce chauffeur service, and 86 rooms and suites spread across the castle's historic grounds.
The official season synopsis describes a new group of guests and staff navigating a week at the hotel during the Cannes Film Festival. Filming spans Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Monaco, and Paris, with the Hôtel Martinez on La Croisette serving as the White Lotus Cannes. The cast is the most decorated the show has assembled to date, including Ben Kingsley, Laura Dern, Steve Coogan, Rosie Perez, and Kumail Nanjiani, among many others.
The season is expected to air in 2027, which means there is still time to stay at the Château de la Messardière before the world fully catches on.
Season four is filming now. The French Riviera has never been more in demand.
For those who find themselves captivated by the Airelles aesthetic after Season 4, the French luxury group has just opened its first property outside of France. Airelles Palladio Venice, which opened in April 2026 on the island of Giudecca, occupies a complex of three restored 16th-century Palladian buildings facing Saint Mark's Square across the lagoon. The hotel has 45 rooms and suites, nearly one hectare of private gardens, three pools, and Venice's largest spa, spanning over 1,700 square meters. Four internationally acclaimed chefs oversee the dining program, including the first Matsuhisa restaurant in Venice.
Giudecca sits just far enough from the city's most crowded corridors to feel like a different Venice entirely, a quieter, more residential island where the views of San Marco are cinematic from every angle. A private boat shuttle connects guests to the heart of the city in minutes.
What The White Lotus has understood from its first episode is that a great hotel is never neutral. It shapes its guests, reflects their anxieties and ambitions back at them, and operates by its own complex social logic. Mike White has chosen his locations with that understanding in mind, finding properties where beauty and tension can coexist convincingly. Each hotel has been, in the truest sense, a character.
The show has also done something no travel campaign could quite replicate: it has made people feel that staying in these places is an act of participation in something larger. Season four takes that premise to the French Riviera and to a setting, both the Airelles Château de la Messardière and the Cannes Film Festival, where spectacle and observation have always been the point. If the first three seasons are any indication, the bookings will follow the moment the opening credits roll.
The rooms are available now. The rest is coming.
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