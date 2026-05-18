The White Lotus Hotels: How to Stay at Every Filming Location

Season four is currently in production, and the travel world is already paying close attention. The fourth installment marks the first time the show has moved outside the Four Seasons family, and the property it has chosen is nothing short of extraordinary. Airelles Château de la Messardière is a 19th-century castle set above Saint-Tropez Bay on the French Riviera, with views across the Pampelonne beaches that stretch toward the horizon.

The Airelles collection, which also holds properties at Versailles, Courchevel, and Les Baux-de-Provence, operates at the very top of the French luxury hotel market. The Château de la Messardière brings that same sensibility to the Côte d'Azur, with gardens, a Rolls-Royce chauffeur service, and 86 rooms and suites spread across the castle's historic grounds.