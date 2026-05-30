Making Waves: The Best Coastal Hotel Stays for Summer 2026

Fourteen coastal and waterfront hotels across Miami Beach, Key West, Naples, St. Petersburg, the Florida Panhandle, Myrtle Beach, Chicago, and Brooklyn offer distinct water-view experiences for summer 2026.
Properties range from boutique Art Deco resorts on South Beach to a 49-story Downtown Miami tower with Biscayne Bay views and a 2,400-acre Gulf Coast resort with seven miles of white-sand beach.
Dining, rooftop bars, marina access, and live entertainment are signature amenities across the list, making these stays destinations in their own right.
The roundup spans Atlantic, Gulf, Great Lakes, and East River and harbor waters, reflecting the full geographic range of US coastal luxury for the summer season.
The best coastal hotel stays of summer 2026 are not simply beachfront rooms with a balcony. From a boutique Art Deco resort on South Beach to a 49-story Downtown Miami tower overlooking Biscayne Bay, from a Key West harbor retreat to a Ritz-Carlton perched above Lake Michigan, the properties below share a defining quality: the water is not a backdrop. It is the point. These fourteen waterfront hotels across eight US markets offer ocean views, marina access, rooftop pools, and dining that belongs in the travel conversation right now.
A 130-room, family-owned boutique resort inside South Beach's Art Deco Historic District, The Betsy sits steps from the Atlantic Ocean. Panoramic ocean views are available from three outdoor venues: the Rooftop Pool Deck, the Oceanfront Deck, and the Skyline Deck, giving guests multiple vantage points across the same stretch of coastline. As one of the few independently operated hotels remaining on Ocean Drive's most storied block, The Betsy holds a particular place in South Beach's long conversation about what good hospitality looks like.
A Tribute Portfolio Hotel in the historic heart of South Beach, The Goodtime Hotel sits a few blocks from the sand with Atlantic Ocean views from select rooms, including the Arigato Suite: a 1,600-square-foot accommodation with a king bed, a living room, an oversized primary bathroom, a half-bath, and a fully stocked wet bar. The Goodtime's design sensibility leans warm and social, a natural fit for guests who want beach proximity without sacrificing the hotel experience for it.
Originally established in 1948, Hotel Continental is a Tapestry Collection by Hilton property and a fixture of Miami Beach's Collins Waterfront Architectural District. The 10-story, 100-room property offers king and queen suites with partial Atlantic views, placing guests a short walk from the beach and the Beachwalk. The Continental's longevity in one of Miami Beach's most historically significant corridors gives it an ease that newer properties often work to approximate.
Positioned along the Beachwalk in Miami Beach's Mid-Beach neighborhood, the Cadillac Hotel and Beach Club draws on the glamour and scale of the 1940s European Riviera for its 357-room resort concept. Many suites offer Atlantic views, and guests can take in the ocean air at either of the hotel's two pools. The Cadillac occupies a stretch of Beachwalk where the foot traffic and sightlines are among the best in Miami Beach.
At 49 stories, The Elser Hotel and Residences brings a residential-scale luxury experience to Downtown Miami with floor-to-ceiling windows and walkout balconies oriented toward unobstructed Biscayne Bay views. The rooftop pool deck delivers on the address: a pool, private lounge areas, a full bar, a massive hot tub, and a two-story fitness center, all framed by water and skyline. It is an option for guests who prefer the energy of downtown to the beach-scene pace of Miami Beach.
Brickell's urban density makes Novotel Miami Brickell a different kind of waterfront stay: the bay is present, particularly in bay-view rooms that open onto Biscayne Bay, and the Vista Rooftop Bar and Lounge translates that positioning into something social. For summer visitors whose agenda includes Brickell City Centre or the broader design corridor, Novotel places them well without sacrificing the water access that defines a Florida summer.
The Marker sits on the Key West Historic Seaport, within reach of Duval Street and Mallory Square. Harbor-view suites frame the working waterfront that gives Key West much of its character, and the resort's modern sensibility keeps it from feeling like a souvenir of the island rather than a proper base within it. For guests arriving by boat or planning to spend time on the water, the Seaport location is a material advantage.
A 160-room boutique resort with two pools and marina access, The Perry Hotel Naples earns its place on the Gulf Coast through a combination of location and serious dining. On-property restaurants include Tigress by Dale Talde and Easy Tiger by Lynnette Marrero, making the culinary program a destination in its own right. Guests also have access to Cocohatchee River views, a nature preserve, and boat slips that open directly to the Gulf, setting a different pace than the Atlantic-facing properties further east.
Located on the southern tip of St. Petersburg, SkyBeach Resort positions itself as a full-service coastal destination with Gulf views and a direct sightline to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The property includes two pools, a private beach with cabanas, and a marina with 29 boat slips. Dining and entertainment are built into the resort's identity: SkyBar + Grille is a two-story beachfront restaurant, and Azibi Stage brings live performances to the waterfront. SkyBeach reads as St. Pete's answer to what a summer resort should be.
Scale sets Sandestin apart. The resort spans 2,400 acres between the Gulf Coast and Choctawhatchee Bay, with seven miles of white-sand beach and both beachfront and bayfront accommodations. A 226-slip marina is the operational center of the water-access program, which extends to sunset cruises, beach bonfires, and waterfront dining. For families or groups that need space and variety across a long summer stay, Sandestin's footprint in the Emerald Coast corridor is well-suited to the task.
The Ellie Beach Resort in Myrtle Beach offers oceanfront rooms and suites with direct Atlantic views, a practical choice for guests whose summer priority is beach proximity. Two on-property dining venues extend the stay beyond the sand: Ocean Blue serves American cuisine, and Southern Tide Bar and Grill occupies a perch on Springmaid Pier that earns its own visit. The Ellie works as a family base, a group getaway, or a solo beach escape without requiring commitment to any single type of traveler.
Above the Magnificent Mile, The Ritz-Carlton Chicago delivers 400 refined rooms with Lake View accommodations that look out toward Navy Pier. The Rooftop at Torali adds a social dimension: cocktails and Italian-inspired bites with Lake Michigan as the backdrop, open to guests and locals. The Ritz-Carlton's Chicago address is a considered choice for guests who want lakefront access without surrendering the full range of urban amenities the city offers in summer.
Arlo Chicago places guests at the convergence of the Chicago River and Lake Michigan, steps from Millennium Park and Navy Pier. Select rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows that frame both the river and the lake: a dual-water orientation few Chicago hotels can claim. Arlo's design approach leans creative and social, a hotel for guests who want the city version of a waterfront stay without retreating to the lakefront suburbs to find one.
Arlo Williamsburg brings East River and Manhattan skyline views to an eight-story Brooklyn hotel that combines the neighborhood's character with a social program built around its water position. The Water Tower bar and Time Out's pick for best hotel pool in Brooklyn anchor the guest experience above the lobby, while Sungold handles dining. For visitors whose New York itinerary includes Brooklyn or the outer boroughs, Arlo Williamsburg offers a Manhattan view without the Midtown rate.
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