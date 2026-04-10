Miami

The Best Hotel Pools in Florida for Every Kind of Summer Escape

From rooftop pools in Miami to quiet hideaways in Naples and family-friendly resorts on the Gulf Coast, these are the most memorable hotel pools in Florida for summer 2026.
Aerial view of Playa Largo Resort pool and beach in Key Largo.
Playa Largo's pool and private beach in Key Largo.Photo Courtesy of Expedia
12 min read

By the time summer arrives in Florida, the rhythm of travel seems to shift toward the water. Afternoons stretch lazily into evening, the heat settles over the palms, and the hotel pool becomes less of an amenity and more of the center of the trip itself.

Some travelers want a rooftop high above the city, with a chilled cocktail in hand and music drifting across the skyline. Others are looking for a quieter kind of luxury. They want a shaded chaise beside the pool, a book left open on a side table, and nothing more pressing than deciding whether to order another iced drink or slip back into the water.  Families may be looking for somewhere children can spend entire afternoons in the water, while couples often want something quieter and more grown-up. And in Miami, there are pools where the afternoon begins with a swim and ends hours later to the sound of a DJ and another round of cocktails.

Across Florida, hotels are creating spaces that feel as carefully considered as the rooms upstairs. There are infinity pools overlooking the Atlantic, rooftop decks with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, intimate courtyards hidden behind Art Deco facades, and pools that still carry the glamour of Old Florida.

Whether you are planning a weekend in Miami Beach, a family escape on the Gulf Coast, or a quieter retreat in Naples or Key West, these are the best hotel pools in Florida for every kind of summer mood.

Best Rooftop Hotel Pools in Florida

Hotel Effie, Miramar Beach

Rooftop pool and cabanas at Hotel Effie in Miramar Beach.
Private cabanas at Ara Rooftop & Pool Lounge.Photo Courtesy of Hotel Effie

Best for Emerald Coast views and a rooftop scene that still feels relaxed.

Ara Rooftop & Pool Lounge at Hotel Effie has something no other property on the Emerald Coast can claim. It is the only hotel rooftop pool in the region.

Perched high above Miramar Beach, the rooftop looks out across the Gulf in shades of turquoise and silver-blue. Guests can retreat to private cabanas, order cocktails and small plates, and spend the afternoon drifting between the pool and the view. There is enough happening to make it feel lively, but never so much that it loses its easygoing charm.

The atmosphere changes throughout the day. Mornings often begin with rooftop yoga. Afternoons bring wine tastings, cornhole, and long stretches in the sun. By evening, live DJs and sunset cocktails give the rooftop a more social energy.

Need to Know

  • Only hotel rooftop pool on the Emerald Coast

  • Private cabanas available

  • Rooftop yoga, wine tastings, DJs, and live events

  • Ideal for couples and groups

Explore Hotel Effie

Arlo Wynwood, Miami

Rooftop pool at Arlo Wynwood in Miami.
The rooftop pool at Arlo Wynwood overlooks Miami.Photo Courtesy of Arlo Wynwood

Best for Travelers who want a rooftop pool with a distinctly Miami point of view.

In Wynwood, where murals spill across nearly every building, Arlo Wynwood's ART Wynwood rooftop pool feels like an extension of the neighborhood below. The rooftop has striking 360-degree views of Miami, a monumental mural by ThankYouX, and a 76-foot heated pool large enough to feel like a true urban escape.

The design is unapologetically Miami. Cabanas come with sectional sofas, mini fridges, televisions, and enough shade to make an entire afternoon here feel entirely reasonable. There are outdoor showers for rinsing off, cocktails brought directly to your chair, and globally inspired dishes designed for grazing between swims.

By day, the rooftop is calm and sun-soaked. By night, it becomes one of the livelier pool scenes in the city, with DJs, music, and a crowd that comes as much for the atmosphere as the water.

Need to Know

  • 76-foot heated rooftop pool

  • 360-degree Miami skyline views

  • Cabanas with TVs and mini fridges

  • Live DJs and evening pool parties

Check Availability at Arlo Wynwood

Novotel Miami Brickell

Rooftop pool at Novotel Miami Brickell overlooking the skyline
The rooftop pool at Novotel Miami Brickell at dusk.Photo Courtesy of Novotel Miami Brickell

Best for A more relaxed rooftop pool in Miami, with skyline views and an easy, unfussy atmosphere.

Perched above Brickell, Novotel Miami Brickell offers a rooftop pool experience defined by skyline views, a climate-controlled pool, and an atmosphere that feels easy, understated, and quietly sophisticated. The pool looks across the downtown skyline, while Vista Rooftop Bar & Lounge gives the entire space a retro-inspired, slightly nostalgic feel.

There are cocktails, light bites, and rows of loungers angled toward the view. It is the kind of place where an afternoon swim turns into a drink at golden hour without much thought.

Need to Know

  • Climate-controlled rooftop pool

  • Brickell skyline views

  • Rooftop bar with cocktails and small plates

  • Best for couples and relaxed stays

View Dates at Novotel Miami Brickell

Aerial view of Playa Largo Resort pool and beach in Key Largo.
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The Betsy South Beach, Miami Beach

Rooftop pool at The Betsy South Beach with ocean views.
The Betsy's rooftop pool overlooks South Beach and the Atlantic.Photo Courtesy of The Betsy South Beach

Best for Classic Miami glamour with both lively and quiet pool options.

The Betsy South Beach sits in the heart of Miami Beach's Art Deco Historic District, just steps from the ocean. Its rooftop infinity pool feels suspended between the Atlantic and the skyline, with sweeping views in every direction.

The rooftop complex spans 3,200 square feet and includes full food and drink service, along with the adjacent Skyline Deck for even broader views. Guests can spend the afternoon beside the rooftop pool, then move downstairs to the hotel's second pool, a quieter courtyard retreat surrounded by lush greenery.

The Betsy is one of the rare Miami Beach hotels that genuinely offers both. If you want a rooftop scene without giving up the option of something more peaceful later in the day, this is where to stay.

Need to Know

  • Rooftop infinity pool with Atlantic views

  • Second courtyard pool surrounded by greenery

  • Full bar and food service

  • Located in the Art Deco Historic District

Reserve Your Stay at The Betsy

The Elser Hotel & Residences, Downtown Miami

Rooftop pool at The Elser Hotel in downtown Miami.
The Elser's rooftop pool overlooks Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami.Photo Courtesy of The Elser Hotel & Residences

Best for Travelers who want a downtown Miami rooftop pool with expansive views and resort-style amenities.

The Elser Hotel & Residences has one of the largest pool decks in downtown Miami. Spread across a 19,000-square-foot sun deck, the hotel's 132-foot resort-style pool looks out over Biscayne Bay, PortMiami, and South Beach.

There is space here to settle in for the day. Daybeds and chaise lounges line the pool, while a massive hot tub overlooks the skyline. Above it all, a 16-foot LED screen plays films, music videos, and sporting events, giving the rooftop a lively but easygoing atmosphere.

The hotel also offers rooftop yoga and fitness classes, making it one of the few Miami pool decks that manages to feel both energetic and restorative.

Need to Know

  • 19,000-square-foot rooftop sun deck

  • 132-foot resort-style pool

  • Views of Biscayne Bay, PortMiami, and South Beach

  • Rooftop wellness classes and oversized hot tub

Explore The Elser Hotel & Residences

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Pools in Florida

The Breakers Palm Beach, Palm Beach

Aerial view of The Breakers pool in Palm Beach.
The Breakers' oceanfront pool is surrounded by palms and cabanas.Photo Courtesy of The Breakers Palm Beach

Best for Families who want a classic Florida resort with every kind of pool experience.

Few resorts in Florida feel as timeless as The Breakers. Set directly on the ocean in Palm Beach, the property has four pools spread across its manicured grounds, each with its own atmosphere. There is a lively main pool, a family-friendly activity pool, and quieter oceanfront pools where adults can settle into a chaise beneath a striped umbrella.

The setting is pure Palm Beach: towering palms, pink stucco, the sound of the ocean just beyond the lawn. Children can move easily between the pools and the beach, while parents retreat to a private bungalow or linger over lunch beside the water.

Need to Know
• Four oceanfront pools across the resort
• Family pool and quieter adult-friendly options
• Private bungalows and poolside dining available
• Located directly on the beach in Palm Beach

Explore The Breakers Palm Beach

Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Key Largo

Pool and beach at Playa Largo Resort in Key Largo.
Playa Largo's pool sits just steps from the beach.Photo Courtesy of Playa Largo Resort & Spa

Best for Families who want a polished resort pool with the atmosphere of the Florida Keys.

An Autograph Collection property, Playa Largo Resort & Spa brings a sense of understated luxury to Key Largo. The pool area feels like a lush, palm-fringed retreat, where the pace slows almost immediately and the water is never far away.

The design encourages guests to move easily between the resort's freshwater pool and the private beach just steps away. Families can spend the day between swimming, paddleboarding, and lounging in the sun, while parents settle beneath an umbrella or retreat to a cabana overlooking Florida Bay.

Need to Know
• Large freshwater resort pool
• Private beach with views of Florida Bay
• Cabanas and poolside service available
• Easy access to paddleboards and watersports

Explore Playa Largo Resort & Spa

Isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa, Marathon

Oceanfront pool at Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon.
Isla Bella's oceanfront pool is framed by palms and the Keys.Photo Courtesy of Isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa

Best for Families who want plenty of space to spread out, with both lively pools and a quieter adults-only escape.

Set along a mile of private waterfront in the Middle Keys, Isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa has five oceanfront pools spread across the property. Some are designed for families, with broad decks, plenty of loungers, and easy access to the beach, while others feel more tucked away and serene.

That variety is what makes the resort especially appealing for families. Children can spend hours in the larger pools, while parents settle into a shaded chaise or retreat later in the day to the adults-only pool. With the Atlantic always just beyond the palms and food and drinks arriving poolside, it is easy to spend an entire day moving between the water and the view.

Need to Know
• Five oceanfront pools across the resort
• Separate adults-only pool
• Located on a mile-long stretch of private waterfront in the Florida Keys
• Poolside food and drink service available

Explore Isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa

SkyBeach Resort, St. Petersburg

Pool at SkyBeach Resort in St. Petersburg with Gulf views.
The pool at SkyBeach Resort overlooks the Gulf.Photo Courtesy of SkyBeach Resort

Best for Families who want both a lively pool scene and a quieter place to unwind.

At the southern tip of St. Petersburg, SkyBeach Resort feels like a revival of Old Florida. The property has two original pools dating to the 1950s, both thoughtfully updated while still retaining their nostalgic charm.

The larger Headliner Pool sits close to the private beach and has a lively, family-friendly atmosphere, with cabanas, daybeds, and wide-open Gulf views. The Serenity Pool is smaller and quieter, with a hot tub and a more secluded feel.

The appeal is that families do not have to choose. Children can spend hours in the larger pool, while adults can retreat to the quieter side of the resort later in the afternoon.

Need to Know

  • Two historic resort pools

  • Steps from the beach

  • Cabanas, daybeds, and Gulf views

  • On-site restaurants and poolside service

Explore SkyBeach Resort

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, Miramar Beach

Bayside Pool at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.
Bayside Pool at Sandestin overlooks Choctawhatchee Bay.Photo Courtesy of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, Photographer: Jack Gardner

Best for Families who want options.

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort has four different pools spread across the property, each with its own atmosphere.

The Pool at Bayside is particularly beautiful at sunset, when Choctawhatchee Bay turns shades of coral and gold. The Phil Hummel Aquatic Center has heated water and is ideal for families with children. The Linkside Pool offers a quieter, more secluded setting, while the Beach House Pool sits just steps from the sand.

For families trying to choose the best resort pool in Florida, Sandestin makes the decision wonderfully easy.

Need to Know

  • Four pools across the resort

  • Heated family pool

  • Quiet pool and beachfront pool options

  • Best for longer family stays

Check Availability at Sandestin

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Miami Beach

Family pool at Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami Beach.
The family pool at Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami Beach.Photo Courtesy of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, photograph by: Ron Blunt

Best for Parents who want both a family pool and an adults-only escape.

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club has one of the smartest pool setups in Miami Beach. There is an adults-only cabana pool for travelers seeking something quieter, and a second family-friendly pool lined with salmon-pink umbrellas and framed by palms.

The design feels quintessentially Miami: bright, glamorous, and slightly nostalgic. Children can spend the afternoon in the family pool while parents retreat to a nearby cabana. Morning yoga by the pool offers a quieter start to the day.

Need to Know

  • Separate family and adults-only pools

  • Poolside cabanas

  • Weekly morning yoga

  • Located directly on Miami Beach

View Rooms at Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Best Adult Pool Parties in Florida

The Goodtime Hotel, Miami Beach

Strawberry Moon pool at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.
Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.Photo Courtesy of The Goodtime Hotel

Best for A classic Miami pool party with style.

At The Goodtime Hotel, the centerpiece is Strawberry Moon, a 30,000-square-foot rooftop pool club inspired by the glamour of 1950s Acapulco and Havana.

The design is unmistakable. Twin pools lined with striped tiles sit beneath scalloped cabanas and palm-frond canopies in shades of coral, mint, pink, and white. During the week, it feels playful and stylish. From Friday through Sunday, it transforms into one of the liveliest pool parties in Miami Beach.

DJs, bottle service, VIP cabanas, and craft cocktails turn the entire rooftop into a day-long celebration. If you are searching for the best hotel pool party in Miami, this is almost certainly it.

Need to Know

  • 30,000-square-foot rooftop pool club

  • Weekend DJs and bottle service

  • VIP cabanas and daybeds

  • Complimentary for hotel guests

Explore The Goodtime Hotel

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort, Key West

Pool at The Marker Key West Harbor Resort.
One of the tropical pools at The Marker Key West.Photo Courtesy of The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

Best for A more relaxed adults-only pool scene.

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort offers three pools tucked within lush tropical gardens, including one reserved for adults only.

Unlike Miami's louder pool clubs, the atmosphere here is distinctly Key West. There is live music most days of the week, cocktails from the poolside Starboard bar, and an easy, unhurried feeling that seems to fit the island perfectly.

Need to Know

  • Three pools, including one adults-only pool

  • Frequent live music

  • Poolside cocktails and dining

  • Waterfront location in Key West

Explore The Marker Key West

Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami Beach

Poolscape at Fontainebleau Miami Beach with cabanas and palms.
Fontainebleau's iconic poolscape in Miami Beach.Photo Courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Best for Travelers who want the full Miami pool party experience.

Few hotel pools in Miami have the same sense of occasion as Fontainebleau. The resort's sprawling poolscape unfolds across multiple pools, palm-lined decks, and rows of white cabanas, all with the ocean just beyond. At the center of it is Arkadia Day Club, the adults-only pool party scene that has made Fontainebleau a Miami institution.

On weekends, the atmosphere shifts into something distinctly celebratory. DJs take over the decks, cocktails arrive poolside, and the crowd settles in for an afternoon that often stretches well past sunset. Despite the energy, the resort still manages to feel polished, with enough space to move between the party and quieter corners of the property.

Need to Know
• Multiple pools across the resort
• Adults-only Arkadia Day Club
• Weekend DJs, cabanas, and bottle service
• Oceanfront location on Miami Beach

Explore Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Best Quiet Hotel Pools in Florida

1 Hotel South Beach, Miami Beach

Rooftop pool at 1 Hotel South Beach with ocean views.
The rooftop pool at 1 Hotel South Beach at sunset.Photo Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Best for Travelers who want a quiet, adults-only rooftop pool in the heart of South Beach.

High above the beach, 1 Hotel South Beach's rooftop pool feels like a more polished, more peaceful version of Miami. Reserved for adults, the rooftop looks out across the Atlantic and the city skyline, with rows of loungers, shaded cabanas, and a palette of pale wood and soft neutrals that feels distinctly removed from the louder side of South Beach.

The atmosphere is relaxed and understated. Music drifts softly through the space, cocktails arrive poolside, and by late afternoon the rooftop takes on the warm, golden light that makes Miami feel at its most beautiful.

Need to Know
• Adults-only rooftop pool with ocean views
• Cabanas and full poolside service available
• Part of a larger resort with multiple pools
• Located directly on South Beach

Explore 1 Hotel South Beach

The Gates Hotel South Beach, Miami Beach

Pool at The Gates Hotel South Beach lined with palms.
The pool deck at The Gates Hotel South Beach.Photo Courtesy of The Gates Hotel South Beach, Photograph by Christine Gatti

Best for Travelers who want to stay in Miami Beach without feeling entirely in the middle of it.

The Gates Hotel South Beach sits along Collins Canal, just off Collins Avenue, yet the pool deck feels unexpectedly calm. The ground-level pool is framed by custom cabanas, shaded lounge chairs, and an outdoor dining area that overlooks the water.

The deck is where much of the hotel's weekly programming takes place and leads directly to the restaurant, with lounging areas, a communal table for outdoor dining, and a bar that make it easy to settle in for the afternoon.

Need to Know

  • Ground-level canal-side pool

  • Custom double-sided cabanas

  • Outdoor dining and bar

  • Best for quieter South Beach stays

View Dates at The Gates Hotel South Beach

The Perry Hotel Naples

Pool at The Perry Hotel Naples with loungers and palms.
The pool at The Perry Hotel Naples overlooks the marina.Photo Courtesy of The Perry Hotel

Best for A sophisticated adults-only rooftop pool in Naples.

The Perry Hotel Naples has both a ground-level pool and a quieter rooftop pool reserved for adults.

Surrounded by palms, chaise lounges, daybeds, and soft water views, it feels far removed from the rest of the city. Cocktails arrive from Easy Tiger, the hotel's seventh-floor rooftop bar curated by mixologist Lynnette Marrero.

If you are searching for the best adults-only rooftop pool in Naples, this is the answer.

Need to Know

  • Adults-only rooftop pool

  • Daybeds and private lounging areas

  • Cocktails from Easy Tiger rooftop bar

  • Panoramic water views

Check Availability at The Perry Hotel Naples

The Florida Hotel Pools Worth Planning a Trip Around

The best hotel pools in Florida do far more than provide somewhere to cool off. They become the place you remember from the trip: the rooftop where you watched the sun set over Miami, the family pool where your children spent hours in the water, the quiet chaise in Naples where an entire afternoon seemed to disappear.

In a state built around sunshine and water, these are the hotel pools that make summer feel exactly as it should.

Aerial view of Playa Largo Resort pool and beach in Key Largo.
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