Where to Stay in New York for the FIFA World Cup Final 2026

The FIFA World Cup Final comes to New York on July 19, 2026, and it will be the most-watched 90 minutes of sport on the planet. The match takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, officially renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament, a 10-mile, roughly 30-40-minute commute from Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan. For travelers arriving for the Final, neighborhood choice is everything: it determines both the quality of the week and the ease of matchday.
The stadium is in New Jersey, which means the entire trip pivots on Penn Station. Midtown hotels within walking distance of 33rd Street have a logistical advantage that no amount of charm on the Upper East Side can quite offset. That said, New York in July is a city worth inhabiting, and for travelers who plan to spend more time in Manhattan than at the match, neighborhood, dining, and the broader World Cup programming across the city matter just as much as train access. What follows is a destination-by-destination guide to the best luxury hotels in New York for the FIFA World Cup Final 2026.
All eight New York–area matches are played at New York New Jersey Stadium, the official FIFA tournament designation for MetLife Stadium at 1 MetLife Stadium Drive in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The stadium seats 82,000 for soccer and sits approximately eight miles west of Midtown Manhattan. Five group stage fixtures run from June 13 through June 27, followed by the Round of 32 on June 30, the Round of 16 on July 5, and the Final on July 19.
June 13, 6:00 PM ET - Brazil vs. Morocco
June 16, 3:00 PM ET - France vs. Senegal
June 22, 8:00 PM ET - Norway vs. Senegal
June 25, 4:00 PM ET - Ecuador vs. Germany
June 27, 5:00 PM ET - Panama vs. England
June 30, 5:00 PM ET - Round of 32
July 5, 4:00 PM ET - Round of 16
July 19, 3:00 PM ET - FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
For travelers building a multi-city itinerary around the tournament, the New York–New Jersey region connects easily to two other World Cup host cities by rail. Philadelphia is 95 minutes south by Amtrak, and Boston is four hours north. Amtrak's FIFA partnership page at amtrak.com/fifa covers Northeast Corridor schedules and any tournament-period offers.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 19, 2026, with kickoff at 3:00 PM ET. FIFA has renamed the venue New York New Jersey Stadium for the duration of the tournament. The stadium holds 82,500 and will host eight matches in total, culminating in the Final. It is the largest venue in the tournament.
Getting to the World Cup from Manhattan requires NJ Transit from Penn Station, with a transfer at Secaucus Junction to a matchday-only shuttle train to the stadium. Round-trip train fares are set at $98; tickets must be purchased in advance via the NJ Transit Mobile App and require a valid match ticket to buy.
For travelers arriving by Rideshare, private car or hotel car service, vehicle access to the stadium on matchday is restricted to FIFA-permitted vehicles only. Private vehicles without a FIFA permit are directed to drop off at the Meadowlands complex, from which there is a 1.3 mile walk to the stadium. Confirm logistics with your car service or concierge well in advance.
Several luxury hotel packages, including the offering at The Mark, include private helicopter transfers specifically to navigate these ground-level restrictions on Final day.
For travelers whose primary concern is a smooth matchday, the corridor running from NoMad north through Midtown is where to be.
The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad sits roughly ten minutes on foot from Penn Station, the closest true luxury address in the city to the NJ Transit departure point. The hotel occupies a striking tower in the North of Madison Square Park neighborhood, with rooms and suites offering floor-to-ceiling views across the Manhattan skyline. José Andrés is the culinary force behind both on-property restaurants: Zaytinya, his acclaimed Mediterranean, and Bazaar Meat, which handles the steakhouse format with the same level of precision. The rooftop bar, Nubeluz, is a great spot to enjoy the city views with a specialty cocktail in hand.
The Peninsula New York, steps from Fifth Avenue and Rockefeller Center, has launched what may be New York city's most comprehensive World Cup package: a five-night stay across Finals Week in one of its signature suites, two premium tickets to the Final, access to the official Fan Village at Rockefeller Center, chauffeured airport transfers, and all matchday transportation arranged.
For those booking standard rooms or suites, the Peninsula's Midtown location places guests a few minutes from the official Fan Village at Rockefeller Center, running daily from July 6 through the 19th, with the Rink transformed into a live match-viewing pitch and the Channel Gardens becoming a tribute to all eight World Cup-winning nations.
The Lotte New York Palace, anchored by the historic Villard Mansion on Madison Avenue at 50th Street, rounds out the Midtown picture. It is one of Manhattan's grandest addresses, a short cab ride from Penn Station, with a scale and presence that feels suited to a week of this magnitude.
The Upper East Side is not where you go for transit convenience, Penn Station is a crosstown journey from Madison Avenue, but for travelers who plan to spend most of their time in the city and treat the Final as one event in a longer New York week, it remains the neighborhood with the highest concentration of exceptional hotels.
The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, on Madison Avenue at 76th Street, has been one of Manhattan's defining addresses for the better part of a century. The rooms are exquisitely decorated, the Valmont Spa is a perfect way to relax, and Café Carlyle, one of the last remaining cabaret rooms in New York, is a particular pleasure in the evenings. The hotel also offers the Bemelmans Bar, with its murals by Ludwig Bemelmans and one of the city's finest martinis.
The Mark, on East 77th Street, launched what it calls "World Cup Extravaganza" for the World Cup Finals weekend, spanning the hotel's top two floors, with dedicated butler service, wellness experiences, a private sail aboard The Mark sailboat, and private helicopter transfers to and from MetLife Stadium on July 19. The package covers July 16–21 and is the most luxurious way to enjoy the World Cup 2026 Final.
For those booking outside of that arrangement, The Mark remains one of the most polished Upper East Side hotels, with Jean-Georges overseeing the dining and a service culture that consistently exceeds expectations.
Tribeca sits at the southern end of Manhattan, a short cab ride from Penn Station and a world away from Midtown in mood. The neighborhood runs on cobblestone streets, converted cast-iron warehouses, and some of the city's best independent restaurants. For travelers who want a quieter base and plan to spend the week exploring downtown, the waterfront, and the cultural life below Canal Street, it is the most livable corner of Manhattan to call home for a week.
The Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, in Tribeca, is for travelers who want a quieter Manhattan base and don't mind a cab ride to Penn Station. CUT, Wolfgang Puck's first New York outpost, handles the dining, and the 75-foot lap pool is one of the more appealing amenities in the city when July heat settles in. The hotel's "New York Welcomes the World" package, available for stays of three nights or more between June 10 and July 25, includes daily parking or round-trip airport transfers, game-day bites and brews and a guaranteed late check-out until 2:00 PM, a thoughtful line-up for anyone arriving for the Final and planning to linger.
New York is not just a host city, it is the host city, the one where the tournament ends. The official Fan Village at Rockefeller Center runs through July 19, transforming the Rink into a live-match viewing pitch surrounded by the Channel Gardens' tribute to World Cup nations. Top of the Rock has been designated the Official NYNJ World Cup Viewpoint. The FIFA Museum exhibition, "Legacies of Champions," is free and open throughout the tournament.
Lincoln Center's Summer for the City is running "World at Play" June 10 – August 8. World Club DJ nights, and cultural performances.
The simplest advice: book a few favorite restaurants when you book the hotel. July in New York is busy in a normal year; the week of July 19 is not a normal year. Resy and OpenTable are the right places to start and sooner is better than later.
Three restaurants worth prioritizing before they fill. Le Bernardin, Eric Ripert's three-Michelin-star seafood institution on West 51st Street, has been a Midtown benchmark for four decades. Carbone, in the West Village, is the city's most reliably glamorous Italian restaurant, perpetually in demand and worth the effort of securing a table. Per Se, Thomas Keller's French tasting menu overlooking Columbus Circle, has held three Michelin stars for years and remains one of the city's great special-occasion dinners.
The concierges at The Carlyle, The Mark, the Ritz-Carlton NoMad and any luxury property will all have relationships with the cities restaurants that don't show up on any platform so make sure to tap into the help they can offer in securing desired reservations. Plus don’t forget that your hotel may have its own dining worth planning around. Jean-Georges at The Mark, Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, Bazaar Meat at the Ritz-Carlton NoMad, and CUT at the Four Seasons Downtown are destinations in their own right.
The FIFA World Cup Final comes to New York once. Book early, secure restaurant reservations at the same time as your hotel. New York has hosted Super Bowls, papal visits, and UN General Assemblies. It knows how to handle a crowd. What it cannot manufacture is availability at the best hotels, the best tables, and on the NJ Transit app, so don’t wait another moment to secure your reservations for World Cup Finals Week.
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