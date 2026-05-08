The Best Hotels Near Central Park in NYC for a Classic Manhattan Weekend

A weekend near Central Park is one of the easiest ways to experience Manhattan. You can start the day with a walk through the park, slip over to Fifth Avenue for shopping or museums, head west toward Lincoln Center, or stay close to Central Park South for a classic New York hotel moment. The appeal is not just the park itself, though that is reason enough. It is having one of the city’s most beautiful landmarks as your anchor, with the right hotel making the entire weekend feel easier, better located, and more distinctly New York.