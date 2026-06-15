D Maris Bay: Turkey’s Aegean Luxury Resort

I had the opportunity to experience D Maris Bay this season, and it reset what I thought a summer on the Turkish coast could be. The resort sits on one point of the Datça Peninsula, out where the Aegean runs into the Mediterranean, far enough from everything that the journey there feels like part of it. Doğuş Hospitality & Retail Group owns the place. What they have built is six restaurants carrying some of the biggest names in dining, a pool Dior designed down to the loungers, a spa tucked into the pines, and six different private beaches to hop between. The guest list leans toward people who would rather not be photographed. It opens each summer season from late April through early October.. No two days run the same. Mine started on a balcony over the water and ended with a plate shattering on the floor of a Greek seafood spot while a DJ played.