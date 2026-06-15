D Maris Bay: Turkey’s Aegean Luxury Resort

On the Datça Peninsula, where the Aegean meets the Mediterranean. The 2025 season opened April 22 and runs through early October
Owned by Doğuş Hospitality & Retail Group. Six restaurants on site, among them Zuma, Manos, La Guérite, Nusr-Et, D Maris Kitchen, and Aurora Capri, which picked D Maris Bay for its only Turkish location. Additionally, the resort offers a daily breakfast spread at The Terrace and DD Scoops for ice cream and DD Pastry for dessert.
A Dior-designed pool, the Mytha Spa, a fitness center, and a bay surrounded by six private beaches reached by boat or buggy
The 2026 season brings Barry’s sunrise workouts, tennis with Grand Slam champion Jamie Murray, padel with Gustavo Pratto, and the return of its annual concert series that has hosted headliners like Seal and Eros Ramazzotti in the past
I had the opportunity to experience D Maris Bay this season, and it reset what I thought a summer on the Turkish coast could be. The resort sits on one point of the Datça Peninsula, out where the Aegean runs into the Mediterranean, far enough from everything that the journey there feels like part of it. Doğuş Hospitality & Retail Group owns the place. What they have built is six restaurants carrying some of the biggest names in dining, a pool Dior designed down to the loungers, a spa tucked into the pines, and six different private beaches to hop between. The guest list leans toward people who would rather not be photographed. It opens each summer season from late April through early October.. No two days run the same. Mine started on a balcony over the water and ended with a plate shattering on the floor of a Greek seafood spot while a DJ played.
D Maris Bay sits on a single point of the Datça Peninsula, where two seas meet, and the coast is still mostly pine, clear water, and quiet. Set it next to Bodrum, and the appeal lands fast. Bodrum got crowded. It got commercial. D Maris Bay went the other way and stayed low, private, a little hard to get to, which turns out to be the entire draw.
Doğuş Hospitality & Retail Group runs it. The Istanbul company operates more than 276 locations across 23 countries and works with groups like Azumi, the people behind Zuma. That reach is the reason a peninsula in southwestern Turkey can pull in restaurants you would otherwise have to chase to Capri or Cannes.
Fashion runs through this place in a way I have not seen at other resorts, and the pool is where it hits hardest. Dior designed it. The umbrellas are that exact Dior blue, the loungers and pillows carry the name, and the word itself sits on the floor of the pool, wavering under the water. This season, Dior pushed its Riviera look further across the pool deck and the on-site boutique, with pieces made for the property. Somehow, it stays relaxed instead of tipping into the theme park.
Dior is not the end of it. Guests can shop at a number of boutiques like Informal, which carries beachwear from Eres, Mantero 1902, and Cult Gaia. Master jeweler Sevan Bıçakçı brings his celebrated fine jewelry creations to D Maris Bay, where select pieces are showcased throughout the Lobby and Manos areas, while the exclusive Sevan Bıçakçı lounge offers a more intimate introduction to his artistry. The rooms now come stocked with Byredo’s Gypsy Water bath line, a first for the property. None of that is the reason to come. But when houses like these agree to put their name on an address, it tells you how they rate it.
Six restaurants, and the food on its own would justify the flight. They do not blur together, either, because each one speaks a different language, so a week of dinners never repeats. Sunset cocktails come from the Italian mixologist Giancarlo Mancino, poured on the Lobby Terrace and up at Green Hill. At lunch, the Zuma x Silence Beach setup runs Zuma’s flavors right by the water.
D Maris Kitchen was my favorite. It takes the Aegean and Anatolian table and gives it a modern read: mezze, dishes built on good olive oil, slow stews, seafood landed somewhere close. It is the one restaurant that keeps reminding you what country you are actually standing in.
Zuma sits up on the second floor over the bay, and the sunset pulls as much weight as the kitchen. The izakaya format that made the name from London to Dubai lands cleanly here, sushi and robata against a wall of water and sky. Of every dinner I had, this was the one that felt like a film.
Aurora Capri brings more than 130 years out of Capri, and D Maris Bay is the only place it operates in all of Turkey. The exclusivity alone would sell it. The setting closes the deal. The restaurant sits right on the water and runs the dishes that built the name: the Pizzallacqua, lobster pasta, truffle plates, and the rest of a menu that turns out refined without looking like it tried. My best hour of the trip was probably here, walking in straight off the boat one morning, chilled wine, the music low, the coast bending around the table. It is as close to the Amalfi as the Turkish side gets.
That Aurora picked this resort for its first Turkish room says most of what you need to know.
La Guérite handles the beach-club register, importing the Cannes and St. Barths feel: seafood, rosé, a good playlist, and an afternoon that slides from lunch into the early evening without ever announcing the switch.
You get to Manos by buggy or by boat, and either way it feels like crossing into its own small country. Contemporary Greek, right on the water, big on fresh fish and bigger on energy. A DJ works the room every night while dinner quietly turns into a party. The thing that makes it Manos, though, is the plates. Guests write a goal or a wish on one and then smash it as the night builds, until the floor is ceramic and nobody is sitting down.
The sixth spot is Nusr-Et, the Turkish steakhouse that travels well, there for anyone who wants it.
What sets D Maris Bay apart is how far it bends toward whoever you happen to be.
Couples get the romantic, hidden version. Private beaches, spa afternoons, the yacht, dinners at sunset, mornings nobody interrupts.
Families get a different resort entirely. Family beaches, water sports, and room to spread out. The Maris Kids Club was rebuilt with Worldwide Kids, one of the better names in childcare, around creative play, art, and getting kids outside. D Maris Bay is also the first flagship member of the Luxury Childcare Association in Türkiye.
Bachelor and bachelorette trips, birthdays, the big milestones, and the property turns social without giving up privacy. Manos, yacht parties, padel brackets, group dinners, long nights by the water.
And if you came to reset, it resets you. The spa, the calm beaches, the Mediterranean food, the slower clock.
What I keep coming back to is how completely the place rearranges itself around what you want from it, whether that is relaxation or a party or the food or the quiet or all of it inside one week. By the last day, the luxury had stopped reading like a line on a bill and started reading like the pace of the day. On this coast, that is rare.
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