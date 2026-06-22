Caruso's at Rosewood Miramar Beach Is Running an Eight-Course American Tasting Menu Through July 4

Caruso's runs its America's 250th Anniversary tasting menu June 28 through July 4; dinner service starts at 5:30 p.m. nightly
Eight-course menu at $325 per person, exclusive of tax and service; beverage pairings available as add-ons
Chef/Partner Massimo Falsini leads the kitchen; wine pairing by Director of Wine Rob Smits; American whiskey and beer pairing by Director of Bars Eliza Hoar
Reservations at rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito/dining/carusos
From June 28 through July 4, Caruso's at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito is departing from its standard menu to run a special eight-course tasting menu marking America's 250th anniversary. The price is $325 per person, exclusive of tax and service, with optional add-on beverage pairings. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. each evening.
The menu was built by Chef/Partner Massimo Falsini, who came to California as an immigrant and who has structured the tasting around the American culinary traditions he encountered and adopted. The thread running through the courses is the diversity of American regional cooking as filtered through Central Coast California ingredients.
The progression moves through American culinary geography: welcome bites of Oyster Rockefeller, a hot dog, crab, and New England clam chowder give way to a chilled Brentwood corn soup with pickled blueberries and puffed corn, then crawfish étouffée with maque choux. The third course is Falsini's version of mac and cheese, made with uni from Santa Barbara's Stephanie seafood purveyor and Sarawak peppercorn.
From there: spot prawns and grits with Antebellum white corn and Fiscalini cheddar; cioppino with Santa Barbara dock seafood and sourdough croutons; buttermilk fried Wolfe Ranch quail with tomato and watermelon salad; wagyu brisket smoked on oak with pinquito beans and potato salad; and a bourbon pecan dessert with 21 Degrees Chocolate and brown butter gelato.
The wine pairing, the restaurant's Sense of Place and Reserve program, is directed by Rob Smits. The American whiskey and beer pairing tracks regional provenance: Elijah Craig private barrel bourbon for the East Coast, High West's Midwinter Night Dram rye for the Midwest, and Third Window Brewing Dark Lager from Santa Barbara for the West Coast. Eliza Hoar, Director of Bars, curated the spirits progression. Non-alcoholic pairings are available on request.
Caruso's holds one Michelin Star and a Michelin Green Star. It was a 2026 James Beard Award Semifinalist. The restaurant sources more than 90% of its seafood from sustainable sources and has earned Oceanwise, FishChoice, and SmartCatch Ambassador designations. Falsini is a member of the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Blue Ribbon Chef Group.
Caruso's Restaurant, Rosewood Miramar Beach, Montecito, California. Reservations at rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito/dining/carusos. The dinner runs through July 4 only.
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