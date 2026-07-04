From Hawaii to Colorado to Tahoe: Three Standout Luxury Residences

Kaunaoa 22 at Mauna Kea Residences: five bedrooms and more than 4,700 square feet above Kauna'oa Bay on the Kohala Coast of the island of Hawaii.
Elkhorn 536, in the Bachelor Gulch Residences Collection in Beaver Creek, Colorado: five ensuite bedrooms on a private aspen-grove acre with ski-in access.
Old Greenwood Townhome 12A in North Lake Tahoe: three bedrooms with golf course views, Pavilion amenities, and shuttle service to Northstar California.
The Colorado and Tahoe homes sit within the East West Hospitality portfolio; all three pair private residence living with full resort infrastructure.
The most sought-after luxury stays in the United States increasingly are not hotel suites but private residences inside resort communities, homes that pair the space and privacy of an estate with the amenities of a full-service resort. Three properties illustrate the model at its best: Kaunaoa 22 at Mauna Kea Residences on Hawaii's Kohala Coast, Elkhorn 536 in the Bachelor Gulch Residences Collection in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and Old Greenwood Townhome 12A in North Lake Tahoe. One delivers oceanfront island living above one of Hawaii's most celebrated bays, one offers ski-in alpine seclusion in an aspen grove, and one balances golf, forest, and year-round mountain recreation. Together they trace a map of how American resort living has evolved for families and groups who want both connection to place and the comfort of a true residence.
Kaunaoa 22 at Mauna Kea Residences is positioned above Kauna'oa Bay within the Kohala Coast on the island of Hawaii, inside Mauna Kea Resort. The residence spans more than 4,700 square feet and is designed for extended family gatherings and multi-generational travel, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Four king suites open directly to private terraces, allowing natural light and ocean air to define the interior experience.
A separate Ohana guest suite provides additional privacy for caregivers or grandparents, creating a layered residential layout that feels both social and private. The centerpiece of the home is a private outdoor living environment with a heated plunge pool and hot tub, complemented by a swim-up bar that echoes resort design while remaining fully exclusive. Residents enjoy access to beaches, golf, tennis, pickleball, spa, dining, and water activities across one of Hawaii's most established luxury resort communities.
Beyond the villa itself, the Mauna Kea Resort lifestyle defines daily living, with access to two white sand beaches, championship golf, oceanfront tennis and pickleball courts, and a newly enhanced spa and wellness center. The community is known for its blend of historic Hawaiian hospitality and modern luxury infrastructure, a rare balance between authenticity and refinement. Mornings often begin with beach walks along Kauna'oa Bay and ocean swims in calm, protected waters; afternoons shift toward golf or spa treatments overlooking the coastline.
Dining ranges from casual beachfront fare to fine dining within the resort. The environment encourages slow living, where privacy and nature remain central while curated amenities and service stay within reach. This is not simply a vacation property but a fully integrated resort ecosystem that supports long stays and seasonal living.
Elkhorn 536, within the Bachelor Gulch Residences Collection, is positioned in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and represented within the portfolio of East West Hospitality. The home sits on a private acre surrounded by aspen trees, a natural buffer of privacy and seasonal color. Interiors focus on warmth and scale, with expansive living areas designed for group gatherings and extended stays, and a chef-inspired kitchen featuring professional-grade Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
Five ensuite bedrooms are distributed throughout the residence, allowing guests to maintain privacy while sharing communal mountain spaces. A media and game room adds entertainment options for families and groups, while custom ski storage keeps winter equipment organized and accessible. The design philosophy emphasizes comfort over formality while holding the standard of luxury consistent with Beaver Creek's residential offerings.
Days at Elkhorn 536 extend beyond the interior into the surrounding Beaver Creek landscape, where ski-in access places winter recreation directly at the residence. Warmer months bring hiking trails, fly-fishing streams, and scenic chairlift rides. Outdoor living spaces include a private hot tub, fire pit, and expansive terrace designed for evening gatherings under alpine skies, with a wood-burning fireplace anchoring the outdoor dining area and a professional grill setup for seasonal meals.
A complimentary on-call shuttle connects guests to village amenities while preserving privacy at the residence. The balance between adventure and seclusion defines the experience, ideal for families seeking both activity and rest in a setting that integrates with the mountain rather than standing apart from it.
Old Greenwood Townhome 12A in North Lake Tahoe is part of the East West Hospitality portfolio and offers a refined yet relaxed mountain residence surrounded by forest and fairways. The interior emphasizes open space, with vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and hardwood flooring that carries natural light through the day. A central great room with a gas fireplace serves as the main gathering space, while the kitchen and dining areas flow onto a furnished deck overlooking the golf course.
The three-bedroom layout balances privacy with shared living comfort, designed for both short stays and seasonal living. Architectural elements favor warmth and simplicity, creating a residential feel that supports long-term use rather than short-term accommodation, connecting modern design with alpine tradition.
Life in North Lake Tahoe extends far beyond the residence, with year-round recreation that makes the region one of the most versatile mountain destinations in the United States. Guests at Old Greenwood enjoy amenities at The Pavilion, including a heated pool, hot tub, fitness center, and bar and grill, along with seasonal access to golf, tennis, waterslides, playgrounds, and ski shuttle service to Northstar California. The surrounding region offers hiking, biking, lake excursions, and championship golf in warmer months, while winter brings alpine skiing and snowboarding at some of the country's best-known resorts.
The rhythm of life shifts with the seasons, and evenings often end around the fireplace, the balance point between outdoor adventure and residential comfort. Across all three properties, from Kauna'oa Bay to Bachelor Gulch to the Tahoe forest, the throughline is the same: the residence, not the hotel room, is now the center of the American luxury travel experience.
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