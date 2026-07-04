From Hawaii to Colorado to Tahoe: Three Standout Luxury Residences

The most sought-after luxury stays in the United States increasingly are not hotel suites but private residences inside resort communities, homes that pair the space and privacy of an estate with the amenities of a full-service resort. Three properties illustrate the model at its best: Kaunaoa 22 at Mauna Kea Residences on Hawaii's Kohala Coast, Elkhorn 536 in the Bachelor Gulch Residences Collection in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and Old Greenwood Townhome 12A in North Lake Tahoe. One delivers oceanfront island living above one of Hawaii's most celebrated bays, one offers ski-in alpine seclusion in an aspen grove, and one balances golf, forest, and year-round mountain recreation. Together they trace a map of how American resort living has evolved for families and groups who want both connection to place and the comfort of a true residence.