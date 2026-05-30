Idaho’s New Luxury Frontier: Whitetail Club Unveils Clearwater Cabins

Tucked deep within the towering Western White and Ponderosa Pine forests of McCall, a new chapter of elevated mountain living is taking shape. Whitetail Club, the award-winning private residential community known for blending rugged outdoor adventure with refined luxury, has announced its latest residential release: The Clearwater Cabins — a limited collection of just three turnkey mountain residences designed for buyers seeking immediate access to Idaho’s increasingly coveted alpine lifestyle.
Positioned within one of the Pacific Northwest’s most exclusive private communities, the new residences reflect a growing shift in luxury real estate: affluent buyers are no longer simply purchasing homes. They are investing in lifestyle ecosystems built around wellness, nature, privacy, and experiential living.
Priced from $2.749 million to $2.899 million, the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom residences are scheduled to begin construction in May 2026, with move-in-ready delivery anticipated by summer 2027. The offering arrives as luxury mountain markets continue seeing heightened demand from second-home buyers fleeing urban congestion in favor of outdoor-driven destinations with year-round recreation.
The lifestyle at Whitetail Club is rooted in McCall adventure, and The Clearwater Cabins are designed to complement that nature-driven lifestyle. We’re seeing a strong demand from buyers who want immediate access to the Whitetail lifestyle without the time and complexity of a custom build.
Dan Scott, Broker at Whitetail Club
Unlike traditional luxury mountain developments that often require years of custom design and construction, The Clearwater Cabins are intentionally curated as fully realized turnkey residences. Buyers may select between rustic or modern finish palettes, allowing personalization without the extended timelines typically associated with custom mountain estates.
Each home has been strategically designed to support an active outdoor lifestyle while maintaining a polished architectural aesthetic. Expansive open-concept floorplans create seamless flow between gathering spaces, while chef-driven kitchens open directly into outdoor living environments that frame the surrounding forest landscape.
The residences also embrace practicality in ways increasingly valued by modern luxury homeowners. Oversized garages provide space for recreational equipment ranging from skis and snowmobiles to mountain bikes and paddleboards, while dedicated mudrooms and laundry transition areas are designed specifically around life outdoors.
Every bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, balancing privacy with family-oriented functionality; a growing priority among multi-generational buyers entering the luxury resort market.
Long considered one of Idaho’s best-kept secrets, McCall has quietly transformed into a rising luxury destination for buyers seeking an alternative to the congestion and price saturation of markets like Aspen, Jackson Hole, and Park City.
Located approximately 100 miles north of Boise, the mountain enclave offers pristine wilderness access without sacrificing luxury infrastructure. Residents of Whitetail Club gain access to a private ecosystem of amenities that rival some of the nation’s most prestigious residential clubs.
Ownership includes access to the Andy North-designed championship golf course, Nordic and cross-country trail systems, private lake access, and the Fish and Swim Club. Residents also receive preferred access to neighboring Shore Lodge, one of Idaho’s most iconic lakefront resorts, along with access to The Cove, the award-winning spa destination overlooking Payette Lake.
Winter recreation remains central to the Whitetail lifestyle, with nearby skiing access at both Brundage Mountain Resort and Tamarack Resort, helping position the community as a true four-season destination.
The Clearwater Cabins also reflect a broader evolution happening across luxury real estate nationwide. Today’s high-net-worth buyers increasingly prioritize convenience, experiential living, and immediate usability over lengthy construction projects.
Post-pandemic migration trends accelerated interest in destinations offering lower density, outdoor accessibility, and wellness-oriented lifestyles. Communities like Whitetail Club sit directly at the intersection of those demands, combining luxury hospitality, residential ownership, and adventure-centric living into a single package.
For many buyers, turnkey mountain properties represent not merely a second home, but a strategic lifestyle asset, one capable of supporting family legacy experiences while maintaining long-term investment value in a limited-inventory market.
With only three Clearwater Cabins planned, scarcity itself becomes part of the appeal.
Located at 335, 365, and 375 Sunshine Drive, The Clearwater Cabins represent one of the few newly constructed turnkey luxury offerings currently entering Idaho’s private mountain club market under the $3 million threshold.
As demand for lifestyle-driven real estate continues expanding across the American West, Whitetail Club appears poised to capitalize on buyers seeking exclusivity without sacrificing authenticity.
For those looking to trade urban noise for alpine air, The Clearwater Cabins may represent something increasingly difficult to find in luxury real estate today: immediate access to both wilderness and refinement.
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