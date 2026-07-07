Mandarin Oriental Residences, Kanai Riviera Maya Releases First Renderings

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Kanai Riviera Maya is a 49-home collection of three- to seven-bedroom beachfront residences inside Kanai, a 680-acre master-planned community on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula shaped by Mayan heritage, cenotes, and protected ecosystems. Roughly 9 percent of the site is developed; the remaining 91 percent is preserved as jungle, mangrove, and coastline, and Mandarin Oriental will be the community's final residential addition, meaning no further construction is planned within Kanai after this project.