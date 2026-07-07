Mandarin Oriental Residences, Kanai Riviera Maya Releases First Renderings

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Kanai Riviera Maya comprises 49 beachfront homes ranging from three to seven bedrooms, inside the 680-acre Kanai master plan on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.
Approximately 9 percent of the Kanai site is developed, with the remainder preserved as jungle, mangroves, and coastline; Mandarin Oriental will be the community's final residential addition.
The project is designed by Migdal Arquitectos, with interiors by William Gray and Meyer Davis, landscape architecture by Maat Handasa, and spa design by Esrawe Studio.
Quinn, an Interluxe Group agency, now represents the project and has released new renderings and a fact sheet.
Mandarin Oriental Residences, Kanai Riviera Maya is a 49-home collection of three- to seven-bedroom beachfront residences inside Kanai, a 680-acre master-planned community on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula shaped by Mayan heritage, cenotes, and protected ecosystems. Roughly 9 percent of the site is developed; the remaining 91 percent is preserved as jungle, mangrove, and coastline, and Mandarin Oriental will be the community's final residential addition, meaning no further construction is planned within Kanai after this project.
Migdal Arquitectos designed the residences, with interiors from William Gray and Meyer Davis, landscape architecture by Maat Handasa, and spa design by Esrawe Studio. The design brief was continuity with the site rather than imposition on it, with architecture intended to emerge from the surrounding landscape.
Within the broader Mandarin Oriental resort, residents have access to five food and beverage venues, including a culinary collaboration with The Alinea Group, a spa and wellness sanctuary, ocean-facing pools and beach clubs, art-driven public spaces curated by Bosco Sodi, stargazing pavilions, rooftop sports courts, and full-service hospitality including concierge, valet, and in-residence housekeeping.
Quinn, an Interluxe Group agency, has taken on representation for the project and released new renderings alongside a project fact sheet, signaling an active marketing push as the residences move toward sales. For readers tracking Mandarin Oriental's residential expansion or the broader Riviera Maya luxury market, Kanai is one of the more conservation-forward entries in the pipeline.
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