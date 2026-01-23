Accommodations

The Ultimate Guide to Mandarin Oriental Exceptional Homes’ Most Luxurious Stays

Our Standout Selections From a Growing Portfolio of the World’s Most Prestigious Private Residences
Château de la Croix des Gardes aerial view of exterior
Château de la Croix des Gardes aerial view of exterior Photo Courtesy of Château de la Croix des Gardes

As Mandarin Oriental Exceptional Homes continues its global expansion, the collection has grown in both scale and ambition. For 2026, we have narrowed in on the standout, most luxurious properties from the portfolio. These are the residences that best capture the brand’s approach to private hospitality, where design, location, and service come together seamlessly. Spanning Europe, the Americas, and Asia, each home offers a distinct sense of place while maintaining the discretion and elevated standards synonymous with Mandarin Oriental, redefining how private luxury travel is experienced today.

1. Villa Petrucci

Night view of Villa Petrucci’s landscaped garden and terraces overlooking Florence, Italy
Illuminated gardens at Villa Petrucci, FlorencePhoto Credit: Andrea Vierucci, Courtesy of Villa Petrucci

Florence, Italy

Located just steps from Florence’s most iconic landmarks, including the Ponte Vecchio and the Uffizi Gallery, Villa Petrucci offers a rare residential experience in the historic heart of the city. Comprising two distinct villas, the property balances space and privacy with refined interiors and bespoke furnishings throughout. Designed for travelers who want cultural immersion without compromise, the residence pairs its central location with seamless service.

Sleeps: 10

Pricing from: €92,233 per week

2. Villa Marzia

Infinity pool and sun loungers at Villa Marzia with sea views in Capo Coda Cavallo, Sardinia
An infinity pool overlooking Sardinia’s crystal coastPhoto Courtesy of Villa Marzia

Capo Coda Cavallo, Sardinia

Set within the unspoiled landscape of Capo Coda Cavallo, Villa Marzia offers direct access to a secluded beach and a sheltered natural harbour. The villa’s contemporary design emphasizes privacy and proximity to Sardinia’s crystalline waters, creating a setting that feels both intimate and expansive. It is a natural choice for large groups seeking a refined Mediterranean escape with a strong sense of place.

Sleeps: 17

Pricing from: €54,000 per week

3. Castello di Procopio

Canopied bed in a restored 12th-century castle bedroom at Castello di Procopio in Umbria
A restored medieval bedroom at Castello di Procopio blending historic grandeur with modern comfortPhoto Courtesy of Castello di Procopio

Perugia, Umbria

Castello di Procopio brings centuries of history into the present through a meticulously restored 12th-century fortress overlooking the Tiber Valley. As featured in Architectural Digest, the estate blends medieval architecture with contemporary sophistication, offering an experience shaped by scale, heritage, and craftsmanship. Its elevated hilltop position ensures privacy and sweeping countryside views.

Sleeps: 12 + 2

Pricing from: €105,000 per week

Château de la Croix des Gardes aerial view of exterior
10 Luxury Wellness Escapes to Start 2026 Feeling Rested, Rebalanced, and Refocused

4. Villa Azur

Covered outdoor dining and lounge terrace at Villa Azur in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella
An expansive terrace at Villa Azur designed for effortless indoor-outdoor entertainingPhoto Courtesy of Villa Azur

Nueva Andalucía, Marbella

Tucked within Marbella’s Golf Valley, Villa Azur showcases modern architecture designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living. Seven en-suite bedrooms anchor a series of expansive social spaces that open onto landscaped gardens and multiple heated pools. The layout lends itself naturally to entertaining, while the setting offers a sense of retreat within one of Spain’s most desirable coastal enclaves.

Sleeps: 14

Pricing from: €85,535 per week

5. Blue Dream

Infinity pool and terrace at Blue Dream villa in Talamanca, Ibiza
Infinity pool views at Blue Dream overlooking Talamanca’s coastlinePhoto Courtesy of Blue Dream

Talamanca, Ibiza

Positioned moments from Talamanca Beach, Blue Dream offers contemporary elegance with easy access to Ibiza’s most sought-after destinations. The villa’s discreet location balances privacy with convenience, making it well suited for guests who want refined relaxation paired with proximity to the island’s social and cultural scene.

Sleeps: 16

Pricing from: €68,224 per week

6. Can Catalina

Outdoor lounge terrace at Can Catalina villa in Cala Llamp, Mallorca
Shaded terrace living at Can Catalina overlooking Cala LlampPhoto Courtesy of Can Catalina

Cala Llamp, Mallorca

Perched above Cala Llamp with views extending toward Port d’Andratx, Can Catalina is accessible only by a private road, reinforcing its sense of seclusion. Owned by a Spanish architect, the villa blends minimalist interiors with rustic and chic elements. Open-plan living areas and multiple lounge spaces create an atmosphere designed for ease and uninterrupted calm.

Sleeps: 10 + 1

Pricing from: €121,484 per four weeks

7. Château de la Croix des Gardes

Front view of Château de la Croix des Gardes estate in Cannes, France
Grand garden approach at Château de la Croix des GardesPhoto Courtesy of Château de la Croix des Gardes

Cannes, France

Overlooking Cannes from 25 acres of manicured gardens, Château de la Croix des Gardes is the largest estate on the French Riviera. With 16 en-suite bedrooms inspired by impressionist design and panoramic Mediterranean views, the Château offers an extraordinary level of privacy and scale. Its history and setting make it a defining Riviera residence.

Sleeps: 32

Pricing: Available upon request

Château de la Croix des Gardes aerial view of exterior
The Luxury Travel Trends Defining 2026

8. Villa Aegean

Rooftop seating and fire pit at Villa Aegean with caldera views in Santorini
Rooftop lounge views at Villa Aegean overlooking the Santorini calderaPhoto Credit: George Fakaros, Courtesy of Villa Aegean

Imerovigli, Santorini

Set high above the Imerovigli Caldera, Villa Aegean pairs contemporary design with uninterrupted views of Santorini’s iconic landscape. Recently renovated, the villa features a heated outdoor pool and an elegant rooftop lounge designed for sunset gatherings. The experience is shaped by serenity, elevation, and thoughtful design.

Sleeps: 10

Pricing from: €28,350 per week

9. Bittescombe Lodge & Deer Park

Outdoor terrace at Bittescombe Lodge with open doors and sunset views in Somerset
Evening terrace at Bittescombe Lodge overlooking Somerset countryside at sunsetPhoto Credit: Sue Vaughton Photography, Courtesy of Bittescombe Lodge & Deer Park

Somerset, England

Situated on a 400-acre estate in England’s West Country, Bittescombe Lodge & Deer Park offers a secluded countryside retreat with ten architecturally distinct en-suite bedrooms. The property includes open fireplaces, entertainment lounges, outdoor gathering spaces, and culinary experiences inspired by the surrounding landscape and resident deer population.

Sleeps: 20

Pricing from: £20,880 for two nights

10. Villa Infinity

Villa Infinity in Bel Air featuring a glass-walled home and illuminated infinity pool at sunset.
Villa Infinity’s modern Bel Air estate with infinity pool at duskPhoto Courtesy of Villa Infinity

Bel Air, Los Angeles

Set on a one-acre promontory overlooking the Bel Air Country Club, Villa Infinity delivers contemporary luxury through glass-walled interiors and expansive outdoor living areas. A 65-foot infinity pool, sunken firepit, and panoramic views define the estate, making it an elevated residential experience within one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighborhoods.

Sleeps: 8 + 2

Pricing from: $42,900 for four nights

11. Villa Amarisa

Villa Amarisa in Phuket with an infinity pool set above tropical greenery and the Andaman Sea
Villa Amarisa overlooking the Andaman Sea from Phuket’s lush hillsidePhoto Courtesy of Villa Amarisa

Phuket, Thailand

Located within the Cape Amarin Estate, Villa Amarisa commands sweeping views of the Andaman Sea. The villa’s infinity pool and built-in jacuzzi frame ocean sunsets, while indoor-outdoor living spaces create a natural flow between relaxation and entertaining. A dedicated fitness studio supports wellness-focused stays.

Sleeps: 12 + 2

Pricing from: $17,465 per week

12. Uluwatu Estate

Uluwatu Estate pool terrace above the ocean in Bali, with loungers and sweeping sea views
Uluwatu Estate infinity pool overlooking Bali’s dramatic Indian Ocean coastlinePhoto Courtesy of Uluwatu Estate

Uluwatu, Bali

Perched above Nyang Nyang Beach, Uluwatu Estate captures Bali’s dramatic coastline through open-air design and contemporary aesthetics. Eight independent suites feature indoor and outdoor bathing experiences with handcrafted tubs set within private garden enclaves. The estate balances luxury, nature, and modern comfort in equal measure.

Sleeps: 16 + 2

Pricing from: $19,530 for three nights

As Mandarin Oriental Exceptional Homes continues its global expansion, the collection reflects a clear philosophy: purposeful growth anchored in design, location, and service. These residences offer travelers a way to experience the world with privacy, discretion, and the reassurance of Mandarin Oriental’s hospitality standards, shaping a future where luxury travel feels both personal and considered.
Château de la Croix des Gardes aerial view of exterior
Yotam Ottolenghi and Mandarin Oriental to Launch Amsterdam Restaurant

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Destinations
Accommodations
Global
travel

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com