The Ultimate Guide to Mandarin Oriental Exceptional Homes’ Most Luxurious Stays

As Mandarin Oriental Exceptional Homes continues its global expansion, the collection has grown in both scale and ambition. For 2026, we have narrowed in on the standout, most luxurious properties from the portfolio. These are the residences that best capture the brand’s approach to private hospitality, where design, location, and service come together seamlessly. Spanning Europe, the Americas, and Asia, each home offers a distinct sense of place while maintaining the discretion and elevated standards synonymous with Mandarin Oriental, redefining how private luxury travel is experienced today.
Located just steps from Florence’s most iconic landmarks, including the Ponte Vecchio and the Uffizi Gallery, Villa Petrucci offers a rare residential experience in the historic heart of the city. Comprising two distinct villas, the property balances space and privacy with refined interiors and bespoke furnishings throughout. Designed for travelers who want cultural immersion without compromise, the residence pairs its central location with seamless service.
Sleeps: 10
Pricing from: €92,233 per week
Set within the unspoiled landscape of Capo Coda Cavallo, Villa Marzia offers direct access to a secluded beach and a sheltered natural harbour. The villa’s contemporary design emphasizes privacy and proximity to Sardinia’s crystalline waters, creating a setting that feels both intimate and expansive. It is a natural choice for large groups seeking a refined Mediterranean escape with a strong sense of place.
Sleeps: 17
Pricing from: €54,000 per week
Castello di Procopio brings centuries of history into the present through a meticulously restored 12th-century fortress overlooking the Tiber Valley. As featured in Architectural Digest, the estate blends medieval architecture with contemporary sophistication, offering an experience shaped by scale, heritage, and craftsmanship. Its elevated hilltop position ensures privacy and sweeping countryside views.
Sleeps: 12 + 2
Pricing from: €105,000 per week
Tucked within Marbella’s Golf Valley, Villa Azur showcases modern architecture designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living. Seven en-suite bedrooms anchor a series of expansive social spaces that open onto landscaped gardens and multiple heated pools. The layout lends itself naturally to entertaining, while the setting offers a sense of retreat within one of Spain’s most desirable coastal enclaves.
Sleeps: 14
Pricing from: €85,535 per week
Positioned moments from Talamanca Beach, Blue Dream offers contemporary elegance with easy access to Ibiza’s most sought-after destinations. The villa’s discreet location balances privacy with convenience, making it well suited for guests who want refined relaxation paired with proximity to the island’s social and cultural scene.
Sleeps: 16
Pricing from: €68,224 per week
Perched above Cala Llamp with views extending toward Port d’Andratx, Can Catalina is accessible only by a private road, reinforcing its sense of seclusion. Owned by a Spanish architect, the villa blends minimalist interiors with rustic and chic elements. Open-plan living areas and multiple lounge spaces create an atmosphere designed for ease and uninterrupted calm.
Sleeps: 10 + 1
Pricing from: €121,484 per four weeks
Overlooking Cannes from 25 acres of manicured gardens, Château de la Croix des Gardes is the largest estate on the French Riviera. With 16 en-suite bedrooms inspired by impressionist design and panoramic Mediterranean views, the Château offers an extraordinary level of privacy and scale. Its history and setting make it a defining Riviera residence.
Sleeps: 32
Pricing: Available upon request
Set high above the Imerovigli Caldera, Villa Aegean pairs contemporary design with uninterrupted views of Santorini’s iconic landscape. Recently renovated, the villa features a heated outdoor pool and an elegant rooftop lounge designed for sunset gatherings. The experience is shaped by serenity, elevation, and thoughtful design.
Sleeps: 10
Pricing from: €28,350 per week
Situated on a 400-acre estate in England’s West Country, Bittescombe Lodge & Deer Park offers a secluded countryside retreat with ten architecturally distinct en-suite bedrooms. The property includes open fireplaces, entertainment lounges, outdoor gathering spaces, and culinary experiences inspired by the surrounding landscape and resident deer population.
Sleeps: 20
Pricing from: £20,880 for two nights
Set on a one-acre promontory overlooking the Bel Air Country Club, Villa Infinity delivers contemporary luxury through glass-walled interiors and expansive outdoor living areas. A 65-foot infinity pool, sunken firepit, and panoramic views define the estate, making it an elevated residential experience within one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighborhoods.
Sleeps: 8 + 2
Pricing from: $42,900 for four nights
Located within the Cape Amarin Estate, Villa Amarisa commands sweeping views of the Andaman Sea. The villa’s infinity pool and built-in jacuzzi frame ocean sunsets, while indoor-outdoor living spaces create a natural flow between relaxation and entertaining. A dedicated fitness studio supports wellness-focused stays.
Sleeps: 12 + 2
Pricing from: $17,465 per week
Perched above Nyang Nyang Beach, Uluwatu Estate captures Bali’s dramatic coastline through open-air design and contemporary aesthetics. Eight independent suites feature indoor and outdoor bathing experiences with handcrafted tubs set within private garden enclaves. The estate balances luxury, nature, and modern comfort in equal measure.
Sleeps: 16 + 2
Pricing from: $19,530 for three nights
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.