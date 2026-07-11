Amilla Maldives Opens The Clay Studio, the Country's Only Resort-Based Ceramics Program

Amilla Maldives has partnered with The Clay Studio Maldives to open a dedicated ceramics workshop.
Guests work in wheel throwing, hand-building and pottery painting, with pieces fired in the resort's on-island electric kiln.
The resort describes it as the only resort-based ceramics studio in the Maldives.
Amilla Maldives is adding a slower, hands-on counterpoint to the water sports and diving that typically anchor a Maldives itinerary.
The new Clay Studio, developed with local brand The Clay Studio Maldives, offers wheel throwing, hand-building techniques and pottery painting, guided by an on-site ceramic art instructor. Finished pieces are fired in Amilla's own electric kiln, meaning guests leave with an object made and completed on the island rather than shipped in or assembled from a kit.
Amilla describes the studio as the only resort-based ceramics program in the Maldives, adding it to an existing slate of canvas painting and candle-making workshops. The addition gives the resort a more complete creative-arts offering across mediums, and it extends to the youngest guests as well: children from the resort's Sultan's Village kids club can take part alongside adults and couples, with private masterclasses available for families wanting a more tailored session.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.