Amalia Restaurant Brings Mediterranean Elegance to Miami Beach

Amalia Restaurant is located inside the boutique Lennox Miami Beach hotel on Miami Beach.
The Mediterranean menu features grilled octopus, pistachio-crusted lamb chops, Canadian king crab ravioli, and house-made pastas.
A $36 prix-fixe lunch and twice-daily happy hour round out the offering.
Amalia's Cafe, within the hotel, serves Counter Culture Coffee and all-day bites.
Amalia Restaurant has arrived at the boutique Lennox Miami Beach with the confidence of a concept that knows exactly what it is. Hidden inside the hotel, it has quietly established itself as one of the more considered addresses on Miami Beach, a Mediterranean table designed for the full arc of a day rather than a single high-stakes occasion.
The kitchen draws from the coastlines and markets of the Mediterranean, presenting dishes that are composed without being theatrical. Grilled octopus and branzino fillet anchor the seafood side of the menu, while Canadian king crab ravioli and pistachio-crusted lamb chops signal a kitchen with genuine range. House-made pastas reinforce a commitment to craft that runs through everything on the plate.
Amalia does not organize itself around a single grand occasion. Lunch operates through a $36 prix-fixe format, one of the more sensible value propositions in South Beach for a dining room of this caliber. The format is thoughtful rather than transactional, offering a defined experience without demanding the full ceremony of an evening booking.
Happy hour runs twice daily: from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at lunch and again from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at dinner. The bar program during these windows keeps the mood sociable without becoming careless. Iberico ham croquettes, Lennox tuna poke, charcuterie boards, and the Lennox Burger hold the table, paired with $9 well spirits, $12 signature cocktails, discounted wines by the glass, and beer.
The evening service shifts naturally from the afternoon without the register change that marks too many hotel dining rooms at that hour. The tone is consistent throughout, which is a larger part of what gives Amalia its particular character.
Parallel to the restaurant runs Amalia's Cafe, an all-day concept that extends the Lennox experience well beyond dinner. Counter Culture Coffee serves as its foundation, a brand with a serious following among coffee drinkers who pay attention to sourcing. Fresh pastries, grab-and-go bites, matcha, and elevated coffee offerings fill the rest of the menu across all hours.
The cafe turns the Lennox into something closer to a neighborhood destination than a hotel with a restaurant attached to it. Guests have a reason to linger at any point in the day, and visitors who discover Amalia through the restaurant will find a different, quieter reason to return in the morning.
Miami Beach's dining scene has no shortage of restaurants that lead with volume and spectacle. Amalia operates at a different frequency, allowing the food and the setting to carry the conversation. For a dining room operating inside a boutique hotel, that restraint is a studied choice, and one that is beginning to earn its own kind of reputation.
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