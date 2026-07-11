Wylder Windham Reimagines the Fireside S'more With Alice Mushrooms

Wylder Windham has launched the Wyld Fireside Package, an in-room s'mores setup made with functional chocolate from Alice Mushrooms.
Guests choose from four Alice Mushrooms formulas, including options positioned for sleep, focus, or an energy boost.
The package starts at $35 plus tax and includes an optional late-night "Snack Drop" delivered in-room.
Wylder Windham sits on 20 acres along the Batavia Kill River in the Northern Catskills and recently joined the American Express Hotel Collection.
Wylder Windham has taken the classic fireside s'more and built an in-room version around functional chocolate instead of the usual chocolate bar.
The package delivers an in-room s'mores setup with marshmallows and graham crackers, alongside a menu of Alice Mushrooms chocolate bars: Zen X, Nightcap, Happy Ending, and Party Trick. Guests select the formula that fits the evening. The package starts at $35 plus tax.
Comfort-driven travel has become a real draw on its own. The package also includes a "Snack Drop" delivered in-room, stocked with items like Pirate's Booty and a Tate's chocolate chip cookie.
Wylder Windham is the all-season resort from Wylder Hotels, set across 20 acres along the Batavia Kill River in the Northern Catskills. Accommodations span seven distinct lodging types. Wylder Windham recently joined the American Express Hotel Collection.
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