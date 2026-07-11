Accommodations

Wylder Windham Reimagines the Fireside S'more With Alice Mushrooms

The Catskills resort's new Wyld Fireside Package pairs its riverside setting with functional chocolate built for sleep, focus, or a hike the next morning.
Wylder S'mores x Alice Mushrooms
Wylder S'mores x Alice MushroomsPhoto Credit Gizem Ozcelik
1 min read

At a Glance

  • Wylder Windham has launched the Wyld Fireside Package, an in-room s'mores setup made with functional chocolate from Alice Mushrooms.

  • Guests choose from four Alice Mushrooms formulas, including options positioned for sleep, focus, or an energy boost.

  • The package starts at $35 plus tax and includes an optional late-night "Snack Drop" delivered in-room.

  • Wylder Windham sits on 20 acres along the Batavia Kill River in the Northern Catskills and recently joined the American Express Hotel Collection.

Wylder Windham has taken the classic fireside s'more and built an in-room version around functional chocolate instead of the usual chocolate bar.

What Is the Wyld Fireside Package at Wylder Windham?

The package delivers an in-room s'mores setup with marshmallows and graham crackers, alongside a menu of Alice Mushrooms chocolate bars: Zen X, Nightcap, Happy Ending, and Party Trick. Guests select the formula that fits the evening. The package starts at $35 plus tax.

Why Are Hotels Pairing Nostalgic Rituals With Functional Wellness Products?

Comfort-driven travel has become a real draw on its own. The package also includes a "Snack Drop" delivered in-room, stocked with items like Pirate's Booty and a Tate's chocolate chip cookie.

What Else Is There to Know About Wylder Windham?

Wylder Windham is the all-season resort from Wylder Hotels, set across 20 acres along the Batavia Kill River in the Northern Catskills. Accommodations span seven distinct lodging types. Wylder Windham recently joined the American Express Hotel Collection.

Wylder S'mores x Alice Mushrooms
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