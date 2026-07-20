Accommodations

Dreams Sapphire Debuts Club and Villas, a New High-End Enclave in Riviera Maya

The all-inclusive resort's newest accommodation category pairs 70 beachfront suites and 10 villas with an adults-only rooftop pool.
Aerial-Chapel
Beachfront suites and two-story villas cater to multigenerational groups seeking private-home seclusion with full all-inclusive perks, including an adults-only rooftop pool, swim-up bar and exclusive Seaside Grill dining.Credit: courtesy Dreams Sapphire Resort and Spa / Hyatt Inclusive Collection
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At a Glance

  • Dreams Sapphire Resort and Spa in Riviera Maya has debuted Club and Villas, its highest-level accommodation category.

  • The category includes 70 beachfront suites and 10 two-story villas built for multigenerational groups.

  • Club and Villas guests get an adults-only rooftop pool with a swim-up bar and private dining at Seaside Grill.

  • The resort sits 15 minutes from Cancun International Airport in Puerto Morelos.

Dreams Sapphire Resort and Spa, one of Riviera Maya's largest all-inclusive properties, has debuted a new top-tier accommodation category built for groups that want a private home without giving up resort amenities.

Space Built for Multiple Generations

Club and Villas comprises 70 beachfront suites and 10 two-story villas, positioned as the resort's most exclusive enclave. The category is aimed squarely at multigenerational families and larger groups who want the privacy of a house alongside the convenience of an all-inclusive stay, rather than choosing between the two.

Dreams Sapphire Debuts Club and Villas
Beachfront suites and two-story villas cater to multigenerational groups seeking private-home seclusion with full all-inclusive perks, including an adults-only rooftop pool, swim-up bar and exclusive Seaside Grill dining.Credit: courtesy Dreams Sapphire Resort and Spa / Hyatt Inclusive Collection
Dreams Sapphire Debuts Club and Villas
Beachfront suites and two-story villas cater to multigenerational groups seeking private-home seclusion with full all-inclusive perks, including an adults-only rooftop pool, swim-up bar and exclusive Seaside Grill dining.Credit: courtesy Dreams Sapphire Resort and Spa / Hyatt Inclusive Collection
Dreams Sapphire Debuts Club and Villas
Beachfront suites and two-story villas cater to multigenerational groups seeking private-home seclusion with full all-inclusive perks, including an adults-only rooftop pool, swim-up bar and exclusive Seaside Grill dining.Credit: courtesy Dreams Sapphire Resort and Spa / Hyatt Inclusive Collection
Dreams Sapphire Debuts Club and Villas
Beachfront suites and two-story villas cater to multigenerational groups seeking private-home seclusion with full all-inclusive perks, including an adults-only rooftop pool, swim-up bar and exclusive Seaside Grill dining.Credit: courtesy Dreams Sapphire Resort and Spa / Hyatt Inclusive Collection
Dreams Sapphire Debuts Club and Villas
Beachfront suites and two-story villas cater to multigenerational groups seeking private-home seclusion with full all-inclusive perks, including an adults-only rooftop pool, swim-up bar and exclusive Seaside Grill dining.Credit: courtesy Dreams Sapphire Resort and Spa / Hyatt Inclusive Collection
Dreams Sapphire Debuts Club and Villas
Beachfront suites and two-story villas cater to multigenerational groups seeking private-home seclusion with full all-inclusive perks, including an adults-only rooftop pool, swim-up bar and exclusive Seaside Grill dining.Credit: courtesy Dreams Sapphire Resort and Spa / Hyatt Inclusive Collection

What Comes With It

The category goes beyond the resort's existing Preferred Club tier, adding an adults-only rooftop pool with a swim-up bar, private dining at Seaside Grill, and optional in-villa experiences including private barbecues, floating breakfasts, and sushi-and-sake dinners.

Why It Matters

Multigenerational travel has become one of the steadier demand drivers in luxury hospitality, and an all-inclusive resort building a dedicated villa tier around that trend, rather than simply upselling a bigger room, signals it is treating group travel as a category worth designing for rather than accommodating as an afterthought.

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