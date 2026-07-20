Dreams Sapphire Debuts Club and Villas, a New High-End Enclave in Riviera Maya

Dreams Sapphire Resort and Spa in Riviera Maya has debuted Club and Villas, its highest-level accommodation category.
The category includes 70 beachfront suites and 10 two-story villas built for multigenerational groups.
Club and Villas guests get an adults-only rooftop pool with a swim-up bar and private dining at Seaside Grill.
The resort sits 15 minutes from Cancun International Airport in Puerto Morelos.
Dreams Sapphire Resort and Spa, one of Riviera Maya's largest all-inclusive properties, has debuted a new top-tier accommodation category built for groups that want a private home without giving up resort amenities.
Club and Villas comprises 70 beachfront suites and 10 two-story villas, positioned as the resort's most exclusive enclave. The category is aimed squarely at multigenerational families and larger groups who want the privacy of a house alongside the convenience of an all-inclusive stay, rather than choosing between the two.
The category goes beyond the resort's existing Preferred Club tier, adding an adults-only rooftop pool with a swim-up bar, private dining at Seaside Grill, and optional in-villa experiences including private barbecues, floating breakfasts, and sushi-and-sake dinners.
Multigenerational travel has become one of the steadier demand drivers in luxury hospitality, and an all-inclusive resort building a dedicated villa tier around that trend, rather than simply upselling a bigger room, signals it is treating group travel as a category worth designing for rather than accommodating as an afterthought.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.