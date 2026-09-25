Can Simoneta Is Mallorca's Last Great Family Secret

At a Glance
Can Simoneta sits on the cliffs of Canyamel on Mallorca's northeastern coast, and is adults only
The first house was occupied in 1876 by an ancestor of the Morel Oliver family, who own the estate today; it opened as a five-star hotel in 2005
Twenty-six rooms across the grounds, with a spa built into the rock above the sea and a private path to Canyamel Beach
Two restaurants, including Can Simoneta Gastronomic, listed in the MICHELIN Guide under Chef David Moreno
Can Simoneta stands on the cliffs of Canyamel, on Mallorca's northeastern coast, in buildings its owners' family has held since the nineteenth century. Few hotels on the island are so plainly the product of one family's long attention to one piece of land.
It is also easier to reach than its seclusion suggests. United operates seasonal nonstop service from Newark to Palma, running roughly late May through late October, so you can leave New York in the afternoon and wake the next morning surrounded by pine forest and Mediterranean water.
Much of the Balearic coastline now belongs to international hotel brands and large resort developments. Can Simoneta belongs to a family. The property's first house was occupied in 1876 by Reverend Antonio María Font dels Olors, an ancestor of the Morel Oliver family, who own the estate today. It opened in its present form as a five-star hotel in 2005, after a thorough restoration of the historic buildings.
That continuity shows. You register it on arrival, along a quiet lane lined with olive trees, at the first sight of the estate: a property shaped by people who expect to still be here in thirty years.
The estate did not become a hotel until 2005, which is worth knowing before you arrive expecting a century of hospitality. What preceded that was a private house and the working buildings around it, including Can Nofre, built later to house the families who worked the land. The restoration kept both rather than clearing the site, and the seams still show in the best way: you are walking through a house that was adapted, not a hotel that was designed.
Small, and deliberately so. Twenty-six rooms spread across gardens, pine groves and clifftop terraces, which produces an unusual amount of space per guest. There are no crowds at the pool and no sense of belonging to a large resort. Walking paths thread the grounds toward the sea, where stone staircases cut into the cliffs drop to the water. The hotel is adults only, and the quiet is a deliberate part of what it sells.
The position does most of the work. Set high above the Mediterranean, Can Simoneta looks out over water that changes color through the day. The spa, built into the cliff face above the sea, is the space guests describe first. Its pool reads as continuous with the water beyond it, so you swim at the height of the horizon. Treatment or no treatment, the room earns the visit.
The family restored the historic buildings instead of clearing them. Original stonework, beamed ceilings, and archways remain, while the suites carry private pools, hot tubs, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The standout is the Grand Neptuno Suite, a private cottage with its own garden and pool that reads more as a secluded residence than a hotel room.
A private path across the estate leads directly to Canyamel Beach, one of the better stretches of coast on Mallorca's eastern shore. The hotel keeps a dedicated area for guests with loungers and umbrellas, which is a genuine convenience on this island in high season. For something more private, the staircase carved into the cliffs reaches a natural swimming area tucked into the rocks below.
Dining has become a reason to come in its own right. The hotel runs two restaurants: Can Simoneta Gastronomic, listed in the MICHELIN Guide and led by Chef David Moreno, and La Terraza, the cliffside room overlooking the sea.
Moreno brings experience from Argentina, Canada, Japan, Thailand, and Spain, including time at Barcelona's Dos Palillos. His tasting menu, Origen, sets Mexican flavors against ingredients from Mallorca and the wider Balearics in what he calls a Mexiterranean approach. The pairing sounds improbable and works. Breakfast, served on the terrace above the sea, is equally worth the early hour and leans on produce from across the island.
Can Simoneta shares ownership with Pleta de Mar, a short walk along the coast. Both belong to the Torre de Canyamel group and share an approach to hospitality while delivering different experiences. Where Can Simoneta is defined by cliffs, gardens, historic buildings, and the seaside spa, Pleta de Mar sits inside a Mediterranean pine forest with larger suites, two infinity pools, a spa, and its own beachfront. Guests move freely between the two for meals, drinks, and facilities.
The wider Torre de Canyamel group carries more history than the two hotels suggest. It also holds the only thermal water site in the Balearics, known since Roman times and built into a working medical station in 1845. None of that is on display at Can Simoneta, but it explains the group's habit of buying old things and keeping them rather than replacing them.
Can Simoneta serves a narrow brief and serves it completely: privacy, character, and a fixed sense of place, which few luxury hotels still hold onto. A century and a half after that first house was occupied, the same family is still deciding what happens next on this stretch of cliff.
Can Simoneta, Canyamel, Mallorca.
The writer's stay was hosted. RESIDENT maintains full editorial control over all coverage.
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