A Perfect Night at The Newbury Boston: Back Bay Luxury at Its Finest

From the moment we stepped through the doors at 1 Newbury Street, it was clear this stay would be something special. The staff greeted us warmly, checked us in with the kind of unhurried attentiveness that immediately puts you at ease, and had us settled into our room in minutes. Waiting for us was a beautifully plated dessert, a small, thoughtful gesture that told us this hotel pays attention to the details that actually matter. It’s the kind of welcome that turns “checking in” into the start of an experience, and it set the tone for everything that followed.