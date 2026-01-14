Contessa Boston: Rooftop Italian Dining with Iconic Views at The Newbury Hotel

Arriving at Contessa feels like being transported. With a dedicated entrance and elevator leading guests to the rooftop, the experience starts with anticipation and ends in awe. Designed by celebrated interior maestro Ken Fulk, the dining room glows with natural sunlight pouring in from the glass roof, complemented by retractable panels that open to the breeze when weather allows. It's a secret garden in the sky, with colorful florals, greenery, and a mix of pink, teal, and green chairs that evoke playful grandeur. The panoramic view of the Boston skyline and Public Garden made our lunch feel less like a meal and more like a reverie. Sitting by the window, I felt like I was floating.