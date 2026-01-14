Overhead view of an Italian lunch spread with pasta, seafood, meats, vegetables, and cocktails
A vibrant lunch spread at Contessa showcases Northern Italian classics, fresh seafood, and seasonal platesPhoto Credit: Evan Sung, Courtesy of Contessa Boston
Contessa Boston: Rooftop Italian Dining with Iconic Views at The Newbury Hotel

Experience Refined Northern Italian Cuisine, Skyline Views, and Playful Luxury at One of Boston’s Most Celebrated Fine Dining Destinations
Perched atop The Newbury Boston, one of the city's most prestigious addresses, Contessa is more than just a meal with a view, it's a moment. Major Food Group’s debut Boston venture has cemented itself as a top-tier destination for refined Italian dining, attracting both well-heeled locals and globe-trotting gourmands. Known as one of Boston’s most celebrated restaurants, Contessa delivers classic trattoria elegance reimagined through a luxe, whimsical lens.

Brunch dishes and drinks arranged on a pink table at Contessa Boston
Colorful rooftop dining room with patterned floors and city skyline views
Peach Bellini served in a coupe glass on a pink table

A Secret Garden in the Sky

Arriving at Contessa feels like being transported. With a dedicated entrance and elevator leading guests to the rooftop, the experience starts with anticipation and ends in awe. Designed by celebrated interior maestro Ken Fulk, the dining room glows with natural sunlight pouring in from the glass roof, complemented by retractable panels that open to the breeze when weather allows. It's a secret garden in the sky, with colorful florals, greenery, and a mix of pink, teal, and green chairs that evoke playful grandeur. The panoramic view of the Boston skyline and Public Garden made our lunch feel less like a meal and more like a reverie. Sitting by the window, I felt like I was floating.

Curved banquette seating beside floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Boston
Window-side seating frames sweeping views of Boston’s skyline and Public Garden belowPhoto Credit: Douglas Friedman

Despite the high design, there’s nothing stiff about the setting. Vintage art, fresh florals, and a buzzing energy keep things grounded and warm. Service was exceptional, attentive, friendly, and incredibly well-informed. The staff guided us through the menu like seasoned storytellers, adding a layer of ease to the upscale atmosphere.

Starting Strong with Signature Starters

Avocado bruschetta topped with tomatoes and basil on a white plate
Avocado bruschetta layered with tomato, basil, and almonds offers a fresh, modern bitePhoto Credit: Evan Sung, Courtesy of Contessa Boston

We kicked things off with two classics: the Daily Imported Burrata and Meatballs Aldo. The burrata, impossibly creamy, practically begged to be scooped up with crusty bread. The meatballs came smothered in a tangy mustard sauce that added unexpected depth to the comforting favorite.

But the standout starter, both visually and flavor-wise, was the Squash Carpaccio. Known as one of the most Instagrammed dishes in Boston, this colorful plate is a mosaic of shaved squash, arugula, pumpkin seeds, and a delicately sweet agrodolce dressing. It’s light, bright, and texturally dynamic, a modern riff on tradition that lives up to the hype.

Overhead view of an Italian lunch spread with pasta, seafood, meats, vegetables, and cocktails
Seafood and Spice: The Must-Try Mains

Spicy lobster capellini with creamy chili sauce served in a white bowl
Spicy lobster capellini delivers silky pasta, tender lobster, and a chili-kissed sauce at ContessaPhoto Credit: Evan Sung, Courtesy of Contessa Boston

It would be remiss to dine at Contessa and not order pasta, and in Boston, that means one thing: lobster. The Spicy Lobster Capellini was everything you want from a signature dish—al dente strands coated in a buttery, chili-kissed sauce that clung to every bite of sweet, tender lobster. It was spicy, silky, and totally addictive.

Ricotta gnudi with greens and butter sauce on a white plate
Octopus Agrodulce
Shrimp Mezzaluna

We also sampled the Grilled Mediterranean Branzino, which arrived perfectly charred and delicate, and the Chicken Francese, another classic made modern with zippy lemon notes and a crispy exterior that gave way to juicy meat inside. Both entrees balanced richness and restraint, a hallmark of Contessa's style.

The Sweet Finale: Boston’s Most Decadent Dessert

Layered crema dessert with chocolate shavings and ladyfinger
Crema di Boston reimagines the city’s iconic dessert with custard, chocolate, and elegancePhoto Credit: Evan Sung, Courtesy of Contessa Boston

There’s only one way to finish a meal this good: Crema di Boston. Contessa’s signature dessert pays homage to the city’s iconic Boston cream pie, layering vanilla custard, chocolate ganache, and lady fingers into a reimagined masterpiece. It was rich, creamy, and unapologetically indulgent, a fitting final note to a symphony of flavors.

Why Contessa Should Be on Every Food Lover’s Itinerary

Marble bar with teal stools and backlit bottles at Contessa Boston
The marble bar at Contessa pairs classic cocktails with polished, vintage-inspired designPhoto Credit: Douglas Friedman

Inspired by Northern Italy’s grand villas and old-world resorts, Contessa manages to be both timeless and timely. It’s a place where elegance doesn’t come at the expense of joy, where refined Italian cuisine meets laid-back glamour, and where every meal feels like a special occasion, even if it’s just lunch on a Tuesday.

From the interior design to the city views, the polished service to the punchy flavors, Contessa Boston delivers a fully-formed luxury experience that’s as much about feeling as it is about food. Whether you're a local looking to impress or a visitor in search of a quintessential Boston moment, this garden-in-the-sky is not to be missed.
Overhead view of an Italian lunch spread with pasta, seafood, meats, vegetables, and cocktails
