Anantara Opens Its First African Safari Lodge on the Kafue River in Zambia

The three 110-square-meter Horizon Terrace Suites are suspended 14.3 meters above the ground and reached by a glass elevator, the highest guest rooms in Zambia. The upper deck holds a star bed for sleeping out, and the terrace below has a Green Egg barbecue. Nine 115-square-meter Pool and Bush Villas have heated plunge pools over the river, and the 400-square-meter Presidential Villa comes with exclusive boat access.