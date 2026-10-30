The Beekman, New York: A Landmark With a Stage at Its Heart

I had the pleasure of staying at The Beekman during a milestone year, this August, the hotel celebrated ten years in Lower Manhattan. The anniversary marks a decade since the Temple Court Building, vacant for more than a decade before its restoration, reopened its doors on August 23, 2016 as The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel. The hotel is commemorating the decade with a collection of anniversary offerings, bespoke packages, signature culinary moments and neighborhood partnerships, and of them, the one still running is the grandest: Jet Set to The Beekman, a package that flies guests in by BLADE helicopter to Pier 6, meets them with the house car, and settles them into the West Turret for a private terrace reception and a dinner for six by Tom Colicchio's team, paired with 2016 vintage wines. The anniversary storytelling runs alongside it, including a portrait-driven docu-series on the people behind the restoration. The ten years have brought their share of honors: the atrium was designated a New York City Interior Landmark in 2024, and in 2026 Condé Nast Traveler awarded the hotel its inaugural "Triple Crown," recognizing its appearances on the Hot List, Gold List and Readers' Choice Awards. Staying in the middle of it, you feel the occasion in the building, the sense of a landmark being celebrated, not just a hotel marking a date.