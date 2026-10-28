1 Hotel Central Park: Organic Luxury, New York Energy, and a Welcome Feeling of Home, Rated 9.3 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index

At a Glance
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New York has no shortage of luxury hotels. Some impress through grand entrances and traditional formality; others depend on their famous names. 1 Hotel Central Park takes a different approach. From the moment we entered, the atmosphere felt organic, warm and cozy. Greenery and tactile natural finishes help create a sophisticated space that never feels stiff.
What struck me immediately was the buzz. The hotel and its restaurant feel alive, yet the experience remains inviting rather than overwhelming. Just as important, the design does not end at the lobby. Even the corridors and elevators feel considered, creating a consistency that many hotels fail to achieve.
For us, Central Park is much more than a postcard attraction. My wife and I lived along Central Park South for a couple of years, and we loved it. Today, when we visit New York, we often walk through the park in the morning to see our daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter. Those walks are among the best parts of our visits. See our guide to the best hotels near Central Park.
At Sixth Avenue and 58th Street, the hotel places us right where we want to be, with the park, Fifth Avenue and Midtown close at hand. It also evokes something familiar: the feeling we loved about living in this neighborhood. The organic interiors are an apt counterpoint to the city outside. Location deserves a perfect 10.
Room 1616 was clean, quiet and comfortable. It was not large, but it was large enough, and the bed delivered a good night of rest. I particularly appreciated having a bathroom and shower separated from the sleeping area. An enclosed bathroom is preferable to the open-plan arrangements that have become fashionable in some hotels.
All of the lighting could be controlled from beside the bed, a small but useful convenience. The shower looked attractive, but the water pressure was too weak, particularly from the rainfall showerhead. At this standard of hotel, that is an avoidable shortcoming. The room performs well overall, but its size and shower pressure keep it from a higher score.
The welcome at check-in was pleasant. My iPhone worked as a room key, making coming and going easy and reducing the need for front-desk interaction. Housekeeping also did its job unobtrusively: we returned from an outing to a cleaned room.
The one notable lapse came with our luggage, which was not delivered upstairs until we called to ask for it. The response was immediate, and the luggage arrived promptly. I appreciate a swift recovery, but the first step should not have been missed. Taken together, the service merits a solid 9.0.
Jams has something hotel restaurants often struggle to create: an identity apart from the property. Its separate Sixth Avenue entrance, alongside access through the hotel, gives it the character of a genuine local restaurant. There is a lively neighborhood buzz rather than the predictable atmosphere of a hotel dining room.
Breakfast was simple and satisfying. The lattes were solid, the yogurt straightforward but good, and the coffee cake muffin especially fresh. None of this was elaborate; it was well-executed breakfast food in a restaurant with real energy. That distinction is one of the hotel's strengths. Our dining score rests on breakfast; we did not have dinner at Jams during this stay.
1 Hotel Central Park opened in 2015 as the second property of the nature-led 1 Hotels brand. Its environmental vision is reflected in the three-story living green facade and reclaimed materials, not only in its marketing. The interior designers, AvroKO, embraced elements of the building's existing industrial fabric and combined them with wood, greenery and a warmer domestic character. See Resident's look at the W New York Union Square transformation.
The result is what I experienced firsthand: a hotel that is green, organic and comfortable without feeling overly precious. Its fuller architectural and brand history deserves a separate feature, because the story behind the property is part of what makes it interesting. See our stay at INNSiDE New York NoMad.
1 Hotel Central Park is not trying to be Manhattan's grandest or most formal hotel. It succeeds by creating its own version of luxury: a coveted location, a coherent natural aesthetic, genuine restaurant energy, and quiet, comfortable accommodation.
The forgotten luggage and weak rainfall shower pressure are real imperfections and should be acknowledged. But they do not erase the strengths. For me, the property captures some of the feeling of coming home to a neighborhood we once loved living in. That is difficult to manufacture and easy to appreciate.
Final Rating: 9.3 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index, Highly Recommended
Editorial disclosure: This stay was hosted by 1 Hotel Central Park. All observations, scores and opinions are independently determined by the author. No nightly-rate value score was assigned.
Michael Travin is the Founder and Owner of Resident Magazine and co-founder of Encompass Media Group.