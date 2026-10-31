The Loren at Pink Beach: A Boutique Bermuda Escape Worth Returning To

At a Glance
A roughly 90-minute flight from New York to an island vacation feels almost unheard of. When we visited The Loren at Pink Beach in Bermuda in September, that easy journey was the first thing I appreciated. The perfect weather, huge ocean-view room, and exceptional food quickly gave me several more reasons to be glad we had booked.
Traveling with a child has changed what I look for in a hotel. I still want a beautiful setting, great meals, and the chance to relax, but I also appreciate practical amenities that make a family trip feel manageable. The Loren delivered on both fronts. It had the intimate atmosphere and personal service I wanted from a boutique hotel, along with a playroom and on-site babysitting.
By the end of our stay, the strongest impression was how well the hotel suited us. We could enjoy time as a family, have an excellent couples massage, and look forward to every meal. There were things I found less distinctive, particularly the relatively simple design, but the strengths were the things that mattered most to our vacation.
The Loren’s boutique scale was a significant part of its appeal. I liked staying somewhere small enough to feel personal, and the service supported that atmosphere throughout our visit.
For me, great hotel service makes a trip feel easier. That becomes especially valuable when traveling with a child, when there are more moving parts and less room for unnecessary complications. We felt well looked after, which helped us settle into the vacation.
The service was also one of the reasons the hotel felt comfortable for both families and couples. We could enjoy the property with our child while still finding opportunities to spend time together as adults. That flexibility contributed meaningfully to the stay.
My 8.8 reflects the positive impression of the team. The service was a clear strength, even though the room and dining were the elements that stood out most strongly when I thought back on the trip.
Our ocean-view room was one of the best parts of the experience. The rooms were huge, and the large balconies made the accommodation feel even more generous.
Room size matters to me on any vacation, but particularly on a family trip. Having enough space to feel comfortable makes time in the room more enjoyable. At The Loren, the accommodation felt like a meaningful part of the getaway, somewhere we could appreciate in its own right.
The balcony was equally important. An ocean view becomes much more valuable when there is proper outdoor space from which to enjoy it. I loved that the room’s appeal extended beyond the interior and gave us another way to take in the setting.
If I were booking again, I would prioritize an ocean-view room with a large balcony. Those were features that made a real difference to our stay, and they justify this being one of the hotel’s highest-scoring categories.
The design itself was simple, but the space and outlook were exceptional. For my priorities, the generous proportions and outdoor area carried more weight than decorative detail.
The atmosphere was a highlight. The Loren felt small and boutique, and the crowd was great. I enjoyed the overall mood of the property, which suited the relaxed island vacation we wanted.
The design was a little simple for my taste. I appreciated the setting and the spacious accommodation, but the interiors were less memorable than the views, food, or service. Travelers who place a high value on distinctive interiors may find that this is the area where the hotel makes a quieter impression.
That is why I would score this category below Rooms and Suites. I can love the size of a room and its balcony while still feeling that the design could have more personality.
The atmosphere helped balance that reservation. A hotel’s guests and overall energy influence how it feels to spend time there, and I really liked that part of The Loren. The 8.3 reflects a very enjoyable environment with an aesthetic that felt more restrained than remarkable.
The food was some of the best I have ever had on an island. It was the most pleasant surprise of the trip and one of the strongest reasons I would return.
What impressed me was that the enjoyment extended across the day. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner each gave us something to look forward to. Dining felt central to the vacation, rather than simply a convenient option because we were staying at the hotel.
At breakfast, the pancakes and overnight oats were favorites. I liked having both options: pancakes when I wanted a more indulgent vacation breakfast and overnight oats when I wanted something lighter. Those are familiar dishes, but they were among the meals I wanted to mention when describing the stay.
The poke bowl was a lunch highlight. It suited the setting perfectly and was the sort of meal I would happily order again on another visit. For me, a great vacation lunch should be satisfying without making the rest of the afternoon feel like a recovery period, and this was exactly the kind of option I wanted.
At dinner, the fish and Brussels sprouts stood out. They reinforced what we had already enjoyed earlier in the day: the food was a strength of the hotel.
I would recommend The Loren to someone who cares about eating well on vacation. The consistency across meals mattered as much as any individual dish, and my enthusiasm for the dining is the reason this category earns a 9.3.
We booked a couples massage, and it was great. It became one of the highlights of our stay and added another dimension to a trip that already offered plenty to enjoy.
On a family vacation, having time together as a couple can take some planning. The massage gave us a chance to pause and enjoy an experience together, which made it particularly worthwhile.
I would happily include a couples massage in a return visit. It is one of the experiences I would specifically recommend to other couples staying at the hotel, including parents who want to make space for some time together during a family trip.
My 9.0 reflects the massage we experienced. I am not extending that assessment to the fitness facilities or other treatments we did not try. The couples treatment itself was excellent and deserves to be recognized as a standout.
The outdoor setting contributed to the relaxed atmosphere of our stay, especially with the perfect September weather. Being by the ocean was an important part of the escape we wanted.
I would score this category an 8.2. It was an enjoyable part of the overall experience, although the spacious rooms, excellent dining, and service stood out more strongly. When I think about what would draw me back to The Loren, those are the features that come to mind first.
The weather certainly helped us enjoy the setting. I would describe it as a highlight of our particular trip, rather than a guarantee of what another September visit would bring.
Coming from New York, the short flight was a major advantage. Our roughly 90-minute journey made Bermuda feel unusually accessible for somewhere that offered such a complete change of scenery.
That convenience matters even more when traveling as a family. The journey takes up a smaller share of the trip, and the idea of an island getaway becomes easier to act on. It also makes The Loren appealing for a shorter stay, when travel time can otherwise outweigh the time available to relax.
Once there, the ocean-facing accommodation gave us the sense of escape we wanted. The combination of easy access and a beautiful setting was one of the most compelling parts of the experience.
My 9.0 reflects how well the location worked for us as New York travelers seeking a straightforward island break.
The Loren was an excellent fit for the kind of vacation we wanted: a boutique hotel with great food, attentive service, and amenities that made traveling with a child easier.
The playroom and availability of on-site babysitting deserve particular attention. Those features can make a meaningful difference for parents. They give families more flexibility and create opportunities for adults to enjoy the hotel as well.
I also appreciated that the family amenities existed within an intimate setting. The property suited our desire for a smaller hotel while still welcoming children.
Travelers who prioritize elaborate design or a broad schedule of resort entertainment may want a different experience. I would recommend The Loren most strongly to couples and families who value spacious accommodation, dining, personal service, and a relaxed atmosphere.
The 8.8 primarily reflects that strong fit. The financial value will depend on the rate paid and room category booked, but the features we enjoyed would be meaningful considerations in my decision to return.
When weighing The Loren against other island options, I would focus on its combination of boutique scale, generous rooms, excellent food, and convenient access from New York.
A larger resort may offer more venues and organized activities. For this trip, I was more interested in finding somewhere comfortable where we could eat well, relax, and enjoy time together.
The Loren suited those priorities. Its smaller scale appealed to me, and the playroom and babysitting made it a practical choice for a family without changing the boutique atmosphere I enjoyed.
The simple design was a reservation, and the pools, grounds, and beach were less of a standout than other aspects of the stay. Those considerations did not outweigh the things we enjoyed most. I would choose the huge room, large balcony, and memorable meals again.
Our Bermuda stay also made me interested in the brand’s upcoming properties. The Loren’s Turks & Caicos development is currently scheduled for summer 2027, and the group has announced plans to redevelop Elbow Beach in Bermuda.
Those are future projects, separate from the Pink Beach hotel we experienced. Still, our stay gave me a reason to follow them. I would be interested to see how the brand carries its approach to dining, service, and accommodation into new settings.
Turks & Caicos is particularly appealing as a future possibility. Based on our experience in Bermuda, I would certainly consider another Loren property when planning an island trip.
I would happily return to The Loren at Pink Beach.
The huge ocean-view room and large balcony were standout features. The food was exceptional across the day, the service was great, and our couples massage added a memorable experience. The boutique atmosphere and great crowd made the hotel enjoyable to spend time in, while the playroom and babysitting made it especially appealing as a family destination.
The design was a little simple, and the outdoor facilities were a less distinctive part of the experience. For me, the room, food, service, and family fit mattered more.
Our perfect September weather and short flight from New York made an already enjoyable stay feel particularly easy. The Loren is a hotel I would book again for the experience we had, and one that has made me curious about where the brand goes next.
The RESIDENT™ Luxury Index
Editorial disclosure: This stay was hosted by The Loren at Pink Beach. All observations, scores and opinions are independently determined by the author.
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