The Loren Introduces CAMP, a Limited-Time Culinary Pop-Up in Turks & Caicos
On March 12, The Loren at Turtle Cove Residences and Hotel in Turks & Caicos will debut CAMP, a limited-time pop-up dining experience designed to showcase the culinary direction of the Loren brand while introducing guests to the future home of its upcoming resort.
Set on a hilltop overlooking Turtle Cove, the open-air concept seats just 60 guests and offers views of the property’s private marina, oceanfront residences, and villa estates currently available on site. The experience also provides a preview of the future The Loren Turks & Caicos hotel, which is scheduled to open in 2027.
CAMP draws inspiration from the culinary programs at The Loren Austin and The Loren Bermuda, combining their techniques with the flavors and ingredients of the Turks & Caicos Islands.
A First Look at The Loren’s Vision for Turks & Caicos
While CAMP centers around food, the pop-up also introduces guests to the broader development at The Loren at Turtle Cove.
The property currently offers Marina and Ocean Residences along with Villa Estates, giving visitors a glimpse of the residential lifestyle that will surround the future hotel. From its elevated position above the marina, CAMP frames the landscape that will define the next chapter of the Loren brand in the Caribbean.
The experience serves as both a dining destination and an early look at what the property will become once the hotel opens in 2027.
Coastal Cooking with a Caribbean Influence
The culinary program is led by Chef Christian Grindrod, who brings together Loren’s refined approach to hospitality with a menu built around seasonal ingredients, fire-driven techniques, and coastal cooking traditions.
Among the standout dishes is the Fish Fry Sandwich, a chef interpretation of a Bermudian classic that incorporates the influence of the Turks & Caicos fish fry tradition. The menu highlights seafood and island ingredients, presented in dishes designed for sharing and relaxed dining.
Throughout the season, CAMP will also host the Loren Guest Chef Series, welcoming award-winning chefs to collaborate on special dinners and introduce new culinary perspectives to the pop-up.
A Signature Cocktail Made for the Island
The drink program centers on the CAMP Signature Cocktail, created using The Loren’s private label rum, produced exclusively for the hotel group.
The cocktail reflects the overall tone of the experience: polished but unpretentious, designed to complement seafood-focused dishes and the relaxed setting overlooking Turtle Cove.
Additional beverages will accompany the rotating menu and seasonal offerings throughout the residency.
Dining That Extends Beyond the Table
CAMP expands the concept of dining by incorporating a series of immersive experiences that bring guests closer to the island environment.
One of the most distinctive is the Boat-to-Table Fishing Experience, where guests take part in a private fishing charter before returning for a tasting menu built around the day’s catch.
Art also becomes part of the experience through the Camp Artist Studio, a rotating creative space designed to highlight the connection between art and cuisine. Select evenings will also feature curated programming such as the Art + Culinary Experience, a dinner developed in collaboration with artist Erik Parker.
