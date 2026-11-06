Paradise Found at Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel on Anguilla's Maundays Bay

At a Glance
A Caribbean adventure this fall season in Anguilla must take you to the captivating destination of Cap Juluca. A proud member of the world-class Belmond family, the luxury resort is paradise found. Discover an extraordinary treasure of a property on what is often regarded as being one of the best beaches in the world.
Belmond to the discerning traveler has always encouraged standards that dynamically represent a slower pace of travel that "celebrates time, local culture, nature and human connection through memorable experiences and unforgettable stories."
The deeply rooted passion to connect the individual to a travel experience at a uniquely lavish property is represented pristinely at the tropical hideaway Cap Juluca. Here beachside tranquility harmonizes with hospitality on the pristine white sands of Maundays Bay.
Showcasing 68 rooms and 45 suites along with four restaurants and an acclaimed Guerlain spa, the property has been awarded two Michelin Keys and continues to be an impressive destination year after year in the Caribbean. Distinctive Greco-Moorish inspired buildings fringed by verdant palms welcome the visitor, who is greeted by sunlight-filled rooms, elegant suites and villas with private pools, all just steps from the beach.
Maundays Bay is home to these premium accommodations designed by renowned architect Oscar Farmer. Signature suites and villas are part of this superb collection. Sleeping up to 14 people, the villas are the ultimate choice for groups of friends or family. Suites allow for direct beach access, as rooms geared more for couples or individuals who seek their own personal sanctuary at the resort. Every room is a bright, inviting haven that will inspire the senses fully.
As impressive are culinary experiences that deeply enrich the traveler's stay. Dine overlooking the sea at the flagship restaurant Pimms. The iconic venue elegantly blends local flavors with French influences for a fine-dining meal. With a menu rooted in the island's farms and seas, Pimms celebrates Anguilla's rich culinary history through contemporary Caribbean-French cuisine with seafood at its heart.
Cip's by Cipriani is not to be missed. Timeless elegance and authentic flavours of Venice are brought to the Caribbean here, where one can savour classic Italian cuisine. Be in a breezy al fresco setting overlooking the turquoise waters of Maundays Bay and remember the delicious moment forever.
Uchu is another restaurant that guests love. Dishes from Peru are celebrated during the daytime near the resort's lively pool lounge and main bar. Offering Latin American inspired tapas and shareable plates, be sure to pair with handcrafted cocktails while overlooking Maundays Bay. The Cap Shack is another favorite spot and is set against the picture-perfect backdrop of Maundays Bay. Try the signature Julucan rum punch as you take in homegrown hospitality and local favorites like Anguilla's national dish, pigeon peas and rice. Also enjoy classics such as Johnny Cakes and perfectly grilled lobster.
Wellness is a part of the mission of the resort that only has the very best for you in mind. Rejuvenating treatments at the Cap Juluca Spa by Guerlain bring forth a sense of sanctuary. Choose between an array of treatments that are all rooted in local nature sources and enhanced by Guerlain's innovation.
A thrilling connection to this captivating part of the Caribbean at Cap Juluca is destined to always hold a special place in your heart.
For more information and to book today, please visit belmond.com.
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