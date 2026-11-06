Paradise Found at Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel on Anguilla's Maundays Bay

Uchu is another restaurant that guests love. Dishes from Peru are celebrated during the daytime near the resort's lively pool lounge and main bar. Offering Latin American inspired tapas and shareable plates, be sure to pair with handcrafted cocktails while overlooking Maundays Bay. The Cap Shack is another favorite spot and is set against the picture-perfect backdrop of Maundays Bay. Try the signature Julucan rum punch as you take in homegrown hospitality and local favorites like Anguilla's national dish, pigeon peas and rice. Also enjoy classics such as Johnny Cakes and perfectly grilled lobster.