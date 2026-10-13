Jumby Bay Island Review: The Art of Effortless Caribbean Luxury, 9.8 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index

Lunch. Lunch offered several highlights, along with a few dishes that were less impressive. The tomato and burrata appetizer was light, fresh and refreshing, an ideal beginning to a warm afternoon. The blackened snapper was particularly successful. I requested a thin cut, and the kitchen prepared it exactly as asked. The fish arrived perfectly cooked, with a delicate texture that allowed its freshness to come through. Debbie ordered the Cobb salad, requesting that everything be thoroughly chopped. The kitchen accommodated the preparation, and while the salad itself was fairly basic, it was enjoyable. The Brussels sprouts were less successful and would not be something I would order again. The Parmesan truffle fries arrived hot and properly cooked but were disappointing, with little of the distinctive truffle character I had hoped for. Even the olive bread, while soft and nicely presented, was not a personal favorite. These are relatively minor criticisms, but they are worth mentioning. A luxury resort review should acknowledge both the exceptional dishes and those that fall short.