Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique Is a Refined Luxury Retreat With Room to Grow, Rated 9.35 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index

Editor's disclosure: The author's stay was hosted by Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique; the review and rating reflect his personal observations and experience.
At a Glance
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Rating: 9.35 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index
Costa Rica has emerged as one of the more interesting destinations in luxury hospitality, attracting travelers who appreciate natural beauty, sophisticated accommodations, outdoor adventure, and a genuine sense of place.
Having previously stayed at the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, I was interested in experiencing the country's newest addition to the upper end of the hospitality market: Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique.
Opened in April 2025, the resort occupies a scenic position along the Guanacaste coastline, overlooking Playa Penca and the Pacific Ocean.
The property has much to recommend it, particularly its architecture, thoughtfully appointed accommodations, attentive service, and appealing views. It is also important to understand what the Waldorf Astoria is today, rather than what it may become as the surrounding Punta Cacique development continues to take shape.
After several days at the property, I came away impressed with the overall experience while recognizing that certain elements of the resort remain works in progress. My rating: 9.35 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index.
The Waldorf Astoria brand traces its heritage to New York, where the original Waldorf Hotel opened in 1893, followed by the Astoria Hotel in 1897. The combined Waldorf-Astoria became associated with refined hospitality, dining, and social life.
The Costa Rica property represents the brand's entry into Central America. Situated within the approximately 600-acre Punta Cacique development, the resort includes 188 guestrooms and suites, with architecture designed by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos.
Unlike the more traditional layout of a large beachfront resort, the hotel follows the contours of the hillside, allowing the buildings to make the most of their elevated coastal position. Natural materials, open spaces, and a strong visual connection with the landscape give the property its identity.
Our accommodations, Corner One-Bedroom Suite 252, were a highlight of the visit. The suite offered a generous layout with comfortable, high-quality furnishings and finishes appropriate to a Waldorf Astoria property.
Everything felt considered, from the furniture selection to the practical details that make a luxury hotel room comfortable for more than an overnight stay. Ample closet space was especially welcome.
The bathroom was particularly well executed. Double rain showers, generous proportions, and quality materials created a very comfortable environment. A separate door led from the bathroom to an outdoor bathtub on the balcony, connecting the interior with the landscape.
The suite also included a small private plunge pool. While not especially large, it complemented the intimate character of the accommodations. From our corner suite, the Pacific Ocean and surrounding coastline provided an appealing backdrop throughout the day.
The accommodations are clearly among the strongest reasons to choose this hotel.
The resort offers several dining experiences, each with its own personality. At La Finca, the kitchen emphasizes carefully prepared meats, seafood, and ingredients connected to Costa Rica's agricultural traditions.
During our meals, dishes including lobster, octopus, and tenderloin were well prepared and flavorful. The kitchen demonstrated consistent technique with both seafood and meat. Bread service included very good pumpkin butter, although the bread itself would have benefited from a slightly crisper exterior.
Dessert was another positive element, with a well-executed chocolate preparation followed by a small profiterole. Our waiter was knowledgeable and enthusiastic, taking time to explain dishes and ingredients without making the experience unnecessarily formal.
Although I appreciated the preparation and execution, the culinary style was not always my personal preference. A kitchen can be technically accomplished without every dish appealing equally to every guest.
At Tico Tica, breakfast emphasized fresh fruit, good bread, and freshly squeezed orange juice made from Costa Rican oranges. A later lunch included a tuna tartare that was fresh, nicely portioned, and enjoyable without being overly elaborate.
Peacock Alley provided a comfortable setting for cocktails and relaxation. Taken together, the restaurants delivered a consistent and satisfying culinary experience.
Service was one of the more positive aspects of our stay. We were visiting as hosted guests, and management and staff were clearly aware of our presence. That is an important distinction to acknowledge when evaluating hospitality.
Nevertheless, the team left a favorable impression. Employees were attentive, well informed, and comfortable explaining the property's offerings. The service generally struck an appropriate balance between the expectations of an international luxury brand and the warmth associated with Costa Rican hospitality.
The spa provided another enjoyable experience. Our 140-minute treatment incorporated meditation and a sound-bath component at the conclusion of the massage. It was my first experience of a sound bath incorporated directly into a massage treatment, and I found it a welcome addition.
The spa facilities were contemporary, comfortable, and thoughtfully designed. I would describe the overall experience as very good rather than unusually elaborate.
The swimming pools follow a similarly intimate philosophy. Rather than emphasizing enormous recreational pools, the property favors smaller-scale environments that complement its architecture and landscape. I appreciate that approach.
Construction around the pergola areas limited our ability to fully enjoy certain outdoor spaces. It would be unfair to judge the completed pool experience on conditions during ongoing work, but the construction did affect our stay.
This may be the most important distinction between the Waldorf Astoria and its established competitors. The property is well suited to travelers seeking comfortable accommodations, attractive surroundings, dining, spa treatments, and time to relax.
It is less compelling, at least in its current configuration, for guests seeking an extensive selection of recreational activities. Tennis and pickleball courts are not yet part of the resort; they are planned as part of the wider Punta Cacique development. Golf and a broader collection of sporting facilities are not integrated into the property in the same way guests might experience at Peninsula Papagayo.
That does not mean there is nothing to do. Beach activities, wellness programs, excursions, and the surrounding environment provide options. But the overall experience is more focused on relaxation than a large, fully developed destination resort. For some travelers, that is exactly the appeal; for families or particularly active guests, it is worth considering.
The Four Seasons at Peninsula Papagayo offers an established resort environment, extensive recreational opportunities, and a close relationship with the natural world. During our stay, a resourceful group of monkeys entered our room and scattered clothing and belongings throughout. It remains one of our favorite Costa Rican travel stories.
Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, offers a different interpretation of luxury through its design, amenities, and connection to the larger Peninsula Papagayo development.
The Waldorf Astoria places greater emphasis on contemporary architecture, comfortable suites, privacy, and coastal views. Its character is quieter and more focused on relaxation. Having enjoyed all three, I would hesitate to declare one universally superior: the right choice depends on the traveler's priorities.
One important consideration is that the hotel forms part of a larger developing community. Plans for Punta Cacique include additional recreational and hospitality-related amenities, including an Athletic Ranch Club, Beach Club, and Cliff Club.
The eventual completion of these facilities could substantially expand the destination's appeal. However, guest access arrangements, membership requirements, and completion dates should be confirmed before future amenities are considered part of the present resort experience.
The fundamentals are already in place. I would be interested in revisiting the property once more of the community's planned facilities are operating.
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique is an impressive addition to luxury hospitality in Costa Rica. Its thoughtful architecture, coastal setting, well-appointed accommodations, attentive service, and quality dining provide a solid foundation.
Our Corner One-Bedroom Suite 252 was a particular highlight, offering generous space, attractive furnishings, an excellent bathroom, and expansive Pacific Ocean views.
Still, the resort remains a work in progress in certain respects. Limited recreational facilities and the ongoing development of the Punta Cacique community mean that the overall experience has not yet reached its full potential.
As additional clubs, sporting facilities, and amenities become available, the destination should provide a more comprehensive resort experience.
Our rating of 9.35 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index reflects the luxury hotel that exists today, rather than the destination it promises to become.
For travelers prioritizing privacy, comfortable accommodations, good dining, and relaxation, the Waldorf Astoria already makes a compelling case. As the community matures, I believe the property has the potential to earn a considerably higher rating.
That makes Punta Cacique a destination worth watching, and one I look forward to experiencing again.
Final Rating: 9.35 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index
Is Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Worth It? At 9.35 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index, yes, for travelers who want quiet, contemporary luxury: strong suites, attentive service and quality dining at the April 2025 Guanacaste newcomer. It is not the choice for a recreation-led trip: there is no tennis, pickleball or golf on property today.
What Is Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique's RESIDENT™ Luxury Index Score? 9.35 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index, reflecting the luxury hotel that exists today, not the destination it promises to become.
Which Is Better, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica, Four Seasons Papagayo or Nekajui? The Four Seasons offers the established, recreation-rich resort; Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, a design-led interpretation tied to Papagayo; the Waldorf is quieter, with contemporary architecture, privacy, suites and views, and the surrounding Punta Cacique clubs (Athletic Ranch Club, Beach Club, Cliff Club) still to come.
What Is the Best Room to Book at Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica? The Corner One-Bedroom Suite (Suite 252): generous layout, double rain showers, an outdoor bathtub on the balcony, a small private plunge pool, and Pacific views. Accommodations are among the strongest reasons to choose the hotel.
Is Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Good for Couples? Yes. It is the quiet, private end of Guanacaste luxury: plunge-pool suites, a spa, long beach walks on Playa Penca and dining built around La Finca and Tico Tica. The resort is designed more for relaxation than recreation.
Where Is Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica, and How Do You Get There? At Punta Cacique on Playa Penca, on the Guanacaste coastline overlooking the Pacific, within an approximately 600-acre development, near Liberia and its international airport. The resort opened in April 2025, the Waldorf Astoria brand's first property in Central America, with 188 guestrooms and suites designed by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos.
Does Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Have Tennis, Pickleball or Golf? Not on property today. There is no tennis or pickleball yet, and golf is not integrated the way it is at Peninsula Papagayo; courts are planned as part of the wider Punta Cacique development. Beach, spa, pools and excursions carry the activity side.
Michael Travin is the founder and owner of Resident Magazine. He evaluates high-end hotels and resorts through firsthand stays, with particular attention to service, accommodations, dining, design, wellness and the overall guest experience.