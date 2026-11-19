The mews rooms sit on Pavilion Road, behind the main house: four one-bedroom suites and two-bedroom apartments, each with its own private entrance off the street and a connecting door back into the hotel, so you get the independence of your own front door with the hotel moments away. The team member who showed us around made the point that there is nothing on the door to say it is a hotel entrance at all (no sign, no branding), so you can come and go completely incognito if you like. That is what makes it feel like coming home rather than checking in. Mine, the Pavilion Road Mews Suite, is 46 square meters, about 495 square feet, with a super king bed and a sofa bed, sleeping three. And for the longest stays there is a second format: the Apartments across the garden square, six of them, each taking an entire floor of a terracotta brick Victorian townhouse, with full kitchens and living rooms and hotel service when you want it. The hotel describes them as the answer for families, relocations and anyone whose London stay is measured in weeks, and from a week in the mews, that reads right.