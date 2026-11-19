At a Glance
Overall: 9.3 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index. Rooms and Suites and Value and Fit score highest at 9.1; Food and Beverage lowest at 8.7.
11 Cadogan Gardens is a townhouse hotel on a private garden square in Chelsea, London SW3 2RJ, just off Sloane Street.
The Pavilion Road Mews Suite is a 46-square-meter one-bedroom apartment with a kitchenette and its own street entrance, at £941.79 a night including taxes on the long-stay rate (week of December 3-10, 2026, checked November 10, 2026).
Best for longer stays by families, couples and relocations. Hans' Bar & Grill and afternoon tea are in the house; there is no spa or pool, and a small 24-hour fitness suite.
RESIDENT was hosted by 11 Cadogan Gardens, London, on November 6-7, 2026, for the purposes of this review. The opinions are the writer's own.
RESIDENT may earn a commission on purchases or bookings made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Our recommendations are made independently.
Arriving at 11 Cadogan Gardens is exactly why you choose to stay there: it feels like you live there. It is authentic to the London dream, living in a townhouse in such a beautiful location. Cadogan Gardens is like your own private street. When you arrive at the hotel, they are there to help with your bags, and you walk into a very warm, comfortable environment that feels like a home.
I arrived a little late, as we had our afternoon tea already set. This was not a problem. I checked in, left my bags there, and joined my group at afternoon tea. The service was very welcoming, professional and inviting. Arriving to my afternoon tea was very enjoyable, as it felt like you were in your very nice grandma's living room. On a cold day, this is the place to be with your friends or loved ones.
The design of the hotel is very nice. As I said, where the afternoon tea is, is very comfortable and cozy, with furniture that works and doesn't just look good. Deep red velvet sofas you can actually settle into, and a room dressed like a home rather than a lobby: floral wallpaper, gilt-framed paintings and portraits covering the walls, a piano in the corner. Even the tea china is considered, white porcelain painted with birds. In that same room you have wonderful art that my friends and I were admiring throughout. The atmosphere is very homey.
Step into the lobby and the townhouse is in the Queen Anne style, and the impression is opulence with a charm of its own. It puts you in the world of old English aristocracy. Minimalism is not a word that comes to mind here. Everything is wood and leather furnishings, cushions spread across the armchairs, long heavy drapes and warm light, and the effect is calm, a kind of blissful tranquility in the middle of bustling Chelsea. One of the best examples is the book-lined library: ceiling-tall wooden shelves, and you can picture yourself there with the morning coffee and a paper, in no hurry at all. The hotel is built for daily rituals.
That same feeling runs through the rest of the hotel. Our suite had a striped sofa in front of a fireplace, dark wood paneling, a beamed ceiling, and small touches you remember: a table lamp carved as a horse's head. The bedroom sits behind dark wood and mirrored wardrobe doors, with a gallery of small framed prints above the bed. The bathroom is gray marble with a deep soaking tub set into the marble and brass fittings.
Outside, the Secret Garden terrace is decking, topiary and red cushions, with a Nyetimber bucket on ice when we were there. And the conservatory room is the one everyone photographs: palm-print wallpaper, a copper-topped table and a glass roof. The building itself is a red-brick Victorian townhouse with a white stucco porch. From the street it looks like a private house, which is the point.
The rooms and suites are extremely unique and wonderful at 11 Cadogan Gardens, with many different room types, and some meant for longer stays. It is truly a hotel that you book when you want to stay for a longer period of time. The room I stayed in, in the mews, is a one-bedroom apartment with a functional kitchen, a living room, a bathroom with a bath, and a full-size bedroom. It is an apartment you can stay in for five-plus weeks with a loved one, when you want to live your London fantasy.
From my photos of it: the living room runs the length of the apartment, a striped sofa facing a fireplace with the television above it, an armchair by the lamp, and a marble-topped dining table for four under the windows, so you can eat in properly rather than off a desk. The kitchen is small but real, with shaker cabinets, an oven, a kettle and coffee machine, a knife block by the sink. Enough to cook, not just to make tea. It is properly equipped, too: a dishwasher, plenty of utensils, a good collection of knives and a toaster, which is a staple of an English morning. The bedroom is its own room behind doors, dark paneled headboard, mirrored wardrobes and framed prints above the bed. And the bathroom is gray marble with a deep oval bath set into the marble, brass fittings and a bath caddy across the tub. Nothing in it feels temporary, which is the whole point of the place.
There is storage to actually live out of, as well: big chests of drawers and a large wooden wardrobe, more than enough for everything you will buy in the endless small chic boutiques of Chelsea, which are right on your doorstep.
The rooms are not stamped out, either. The team member who showed us around explained that rooms can be selected and tailored to a guest's preference (different layouts, ceilings from slightly lower to taller, variations in the furnishing), which is perfect if you are looking to call the place home for a period of time. And the small 24-hour fitness suite matters more on a long stay than on a short one: it is part of what makes five weeks here workable, not just pleasant.
One fault, honestly: the air conditioning was hard to figure out and hard to get working. I tried many times, had to open a window, and I am not sure I ever did get it working. The light switches could be hard to find as well.
The mews rooms sit on Pavilion Road, behind the main house: four one-bedroom suites and two-bedroom apartments, each with its own private entrance off the street and a connecting door back into the hotel, so you get the independence of your own front door with the hotel moments away. The team member who showed us around made the point that there is nothing on the door to say it is a hotel entrance at all (no sign, no branding), so you can come and go completely incognito if you like. That is what makes it feel like coming home rather than checking in. Mine, the Pavilion Road Mews Suite, is 46 square meters, about 495 square feet, with a super king bed and a sofa bed, sleeping three. And for the longest stays there is a second format: the Apartments across the garden square, six of them, each taking an entire floor of a terracotta brick Victorian townhouse, with full kitchens and living rooms and hotel service when you want it. The hotel describes them as the answer for families, relocations and anyone whose London stay is measured in weeks, and from a week in the mews, that reads right.
The food and the tea at the afternoon tea were not the best part of the stay, but it was beautifully served. The table was set with immaculate precision, and even when I asked for a glass of water, it was set perfectly in front of me, in keeping with the harmony of the room, which I found a nice touch. The glassware is properly done, too: the champagne glasses are tall and polished, and they elevate the look without disrupting the room's traditional charm. And on the ground floor there is a quiet, very cozy bar, Hans', which is perfect for a nightcap and a long, dim-lit conversation with your companion. The breakfast was OK as well and did its job. The breakfast area is nice, but certainly not out of this world luxurious, or why you stay at this hotel. It is there, it is nice to have, but it is certainly not the best part of the stay. I enjoyed my eggs and toast and OJ.
The location makes you feel at home, being in Cadogan Gardens, where it is a private street, townhouses surrounding you, with the ability to have a private entry into your room. The location is truly nice for the holiday season, with the Christmas lights.
Cadogan Gardens is a garden square: red-brick townhouses around private gardens that stay behind railings, so the street reads residential, not hotel-row. For trains, Sloane Square station (District and Circle lines) is a few minutes' walk, Knightsbridge (Piccadilly line) is about ten, and Victoria (for trains out of London and the Gatwick Express) is a short cab ride. Sloane Street's shops start at the corner, the King's Road sits at the far end of Sloane Square, and the Saatchi Gallery and Duke of York Square are on the way. Harrods and Harvey Nichols are a ten-minute walk in Knightsbridge, and the South Kensington museums (the V&A and the Natural History Museum) are walkable in fifteen to twenty. In the holiday season the Sloane Street and King's Road lights start practically at your door.
And the big sights are closer than the quiet street makes it feel. Westminster and Big Ben are about two miles away, under ten minutes on the Tube: Sloane Square to Westminster direct on the District or Circle line, three stops. The London Eye is just across the bridge from there. Buckingham Palace is about a mile, a twenty-minute walk up Sloane Street and through Green Park. Trafalgar Square and the National Gallery are ten minutes by Tube to Embankment; the West End theatres come via the Piccadilly line from Knightsbridge; and even the Tower of London is a straight District line ride of about twenty minutes to Tower Hill. Heathrow is a direct Piccadilly line train from Knightsbridge, or roughly an hour by car.
Priced for the same week (seven nights, December 3 to 10, 2026, rates checked November 10, 2026, and they do move), the Pavilion Road Mews Suite sits in the middle of its set. At £941.79 a night including taxes on the long-stay rate (£988.71 flexible), a week runs to about £6,600 for 46 square meters, a kitchenette and your own street entrance.
The Kensington's Studio Suite is the value pick of the group at £698.41 a night on its Early Booker rate, though it is a studio format rather than a separate apartment. Above Cadogan, The Stafford's Mews Junior Suite, the closest cousin in spirit (a mews apartment with a full hotel behind it), is £1,216 a night on advance purchase, £1,431 flexible, for about the same footprint. The Egerton House Studio Suite tops the set at £1,457 a night (its standard rate is £1,618): smaller at 35 square meters, but with a separate sitting room, a private entrance and the most personal service of the group. The Beaufort's Junior Suite showed at $538 a night through Google Hotels, the cheapest suite here, though a smaller hotel and a smaller room.
The telling detail is who could not quote at all: The Franklin, No. 16 and Cheval Knightsbridge had no availability for the full seven nights. This corner of London (townhouse hotels and apartments built for longer stays) is small, and in the holiday season a full week books out. That Cadogan held a bookable mews apartment under £1,000 a night in that company is the honest summary of its value.
The value and fit is there because it does exactly what it is meant to do: it serves families and couples who are looking to enjoy their vacation by making it feel like home. With the bar in the hotel, the rooms being built for longer stays (the kitchen, the apartment-style rooms), the serene breakfast area, and the location, the value fits the need and the value proposition, and in this case makes it the right choice for the right situation.
My overall experience was comfortable, luxurious and inviting, and I had the moment of "I just got here, I am just getting started," and this is the right feeling when a place is meant for longer stays. The afternoon tea was enjoyable not because of the food or the tea (none of that was out of this world, or special) but because of the atmosphere, the design, the privacy, the quietness and the comfort. That is why you do afternoon tea here. The apartment was a good size. I think it works.
Luxury Index Verdict: 9.3 out of 10. Go for five weeks and live your fantasy!
What does the Pavilion Road Mews Suite cost?
£941.79 a night including taxes on the long-stay rate, £988.71 on the flexible rate, on the hotel's own booking engine, checked November 10, 2026, for the week of December 3-10, 2026. Rates move.
Where is 11 Cadogan Gardens located?
11 Cadogan Gardens, London SW3 2RJ: a private garden square in Chelsea, just off Sloane Street, with Sloane Square station a few minutes' walk away.
Which restaurants and bars are at 11 Cadogan Gardens?
Hans' Bar & Grill, the hotel's restaurant and bar, and afternoon tea, served in the drawing room.
Does 11 Cadogan Gardens have a spa or gym?
There is no spa and no pool. There is a small in-house fitness suite, complimentary for guests and open 24 hours.
Who is 11 Cadogan Gardens best for?
Longer stays first: families, couples and relocations, anyone whose London trip is measured in weeks and wants to live in Chelsea rather than visit it. Travelers who want a grand-hotel machine for a night or two are better served elsewhere.
The RESIDENT™ Luxury Index
Brandon Travin is Director of Sales and Partnerships at RESIDENT. He reviews hotels through the eyes of the traveler who wants the hotel itself to be part of the trip. Our reviews are first-hand and independent: we stay, we dine, we give our honest take, and they run across print, resident.com, our LinkedIn newsletter (Resident Insider), Instagram (@resident.magazine), and Pinterest.
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