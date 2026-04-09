The Ritual of Writing: Inside Annabel Newland's Creative Process

In an era when the gap between one stimulus and the next has been compressed to near-zero, Newland treats boredom as a professional tool. When she is blocked, she does not push through. She reads. She watches everything she can. She waits until she can feel something rather than just think something. And she allows herself to be genuinely unoccupied, because that is the state in which she can observe what keeps coming up: the images, the questions, the characters who refuse to leave.