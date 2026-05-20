Kateryna Mariien: Why Contemporary Art Is Increasingly Becoming a Language of Inner Experience

In recent years, the art world has begun speaking not only about beauty, technique, or aesthetics, but also about psychology, emotional experience, and the inner condition of the human being. Exhibitions increasingly explore anxiety, burnout, vulnerability, identity, and emotional transformation. Fashion continues borrowing artistic practices, artists move beyond the canvas, and art therapy is gradually evolving from a niche discipline into part of a broader cultural conversation about the human condition.
Contemporary artist Kateryna Mariien believes this growing interest is not a temporary trend, but rather a reflection of a deeper cultural shift.
“Art has always been connected to the inner state of a person. Society simply used to speak about it more quietly. Today, artists no longer feel obligated to hide anxiety, emotional instability, pain, or personal crises behind a ‘beautiful image.’ In fact, honesty itself is becoming a value,” Mariien says.
The artist is currently completing a book dedicated to the phenomenon often described as the “madness of great artists.” Within this research-based work, Mariien examines the historical, psychological, and cultural dimensions of creativity, exploring the relationship between genius, mental disorders, inner suffering, willpower, and artistic expression. The book particularly focuses on how emotional vulnerability and altered perception have influenced the development of visual language in outstanding artists across different eras - from Expressionism to contemporary art.
According to Mariien, her interest lies not in romanticizing suffering, but in understanding how inner crises and psychological sensitivity shape artistic vision and the evolution of new creative forms.
“It is important for me to show that mental illness itself does not make a person a genius. However, many great artists truly possessed an extraordinary sensitivity to the world. They perceived emotions, loneliness, fear, society, and beauty differently. And sometimes that inner tension became the source of an entirely new artistic perspective.”
Art history offers many examples in which profound emotional experiences became part of artistic language itself. From the Expressionists to contemporary creators, art has often emerged from an attempt to process internal conflict. Yet Mariien strongly opposes the romanticized belief that greatness necessarily comes through self-destruction.
“I do not support the idea that artists must suffer for their art. It is a very dangerous romantic myth. But I do believe that people in the arts often possess heightened sensitivity. Artists tend to react more deeply to the world, perceive emotional shifts more intensely, and absorb the atmosphere of their time more acutely. Eventually, this transforms into visual language.”
Mariien’s artistic practice has already been presented through international exhibitions and fashion-related projects, including Art Basel Miami, Florida Men’s Fashion Week, and Miami Swim Week, where she worked at the intersection of contemporary art, body art, and visual performance. Through her projects, the artist explores themes of emotional transformation, identity, physicality, and psychological perception through visual form.
Within her practice, Mariien has developed a distinct visual language that combines painting, body art, mixed media, emotional psychology, and elements of fashion performance. According to the artist, contemporary art is increasingly moving beyond the traditional boundaries of the canvas and gallery space.
“Today, art dissolves into other industries. Fashion becomes performance. Fashion shows increasingly resemble artistic installations. Body art is no longer simply decorative - it has become a form of visual statement. We live in a time when an artist can work simultaneously with painting, the human body, digital media, space, video, and even the emotional experience of the viewer.”
One of the clearest examples of this fusion between art and fashion remains the Met Gala. Over the past decade, the Met Gala has evolved far beyond a social event into a global cultural platform where fashion operates as conceptual art and visual manifesto.
“The Met Gala is fascinating because it demonstrates that fashion no longer exists separately from art. It is not simply clothing anymore - it is conceptual expression. Many of the looks presented there are closer to performance art or sculptural installations than to traditional fashion. And that perfectly reflects our era, where the boundaries between disciplines continue to disappear.”
Mariien also believes that society’s relationship with art itself is changing. Increasingly, creativity is being viewed not only as cultural production, but also as a way of emotionally processing human experience.
“I see art gradually becoming part of the conversation around mental health. People are beginning to use creativity as a way to process stress, grief, crisis, and personal transformation. And this applies not only to professional artists. The very act of creating - working with color, form, imagery, or the body - can itself become therapeutic.”
Experts in contemporary art and fashion have likewise noted the growing global interest in art as a form of emotional and psychological expression. As a result, more artists are working at the intersection of visual art, performance, fashion, and therapeutic practices, creating entirely new forms of interaction between artwork and audience.
At the same time, Mariien emphasizes that contemporary art is becoming less concerned with perfection. While the art industry once prioritized technical precision above all else, today authenticity and emotional honesty are increasingly valued.
“I believe contemporary art has become more honest. It can be imperfect, anxious, strange, even uncomfortable - and that is exactly why it resonates. People are tired of perfectly constructed images. Today, audiences are searching for emotional truth.”
In an era shaped by digital culture, social media, and the constant flow of visual content, artists are entering a new reality in which art is becoming simultaneously more accessible and more emotionally charged. Perhaps this is precisely why themes of inner experience, vulnerability, and emotional perception are becoming deeply intertwined with contemporary art, fashion, and new artistic practices.
“I believe the art of the future will become increasingly connected to emotion and experience - not only to what a person sees, but to what they feel internally,” Kateryna Mariien says.
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