Resource Guide

Invited Artist Performance and Master Series Dialogue Presented at the University of Texas at Austin

Violinist in blue dress performs solo on stage in concert hall with large pipe organ
A violinist performs beneath a towering pipe organ during the California International Music Competition and FestivalCourtesy of California International Music Competition and Festival
2 min read

Article written by Alexander Reed

Austin, Texas — March 5, 2026

The program opened with an invited solo violin recital by Peiwen Su, an internationally active violinist, international competition juror, and arts leader. Su performed Johann Sebastian Bach’s Sonata No. 1 in G minor for Solo Violin (BWV 1001), one of the cornerstone works of the solo violin repertoire. The recital formed the artistic centerpiece of the event, presenting Su’s work before a university and public audience at one of the principal performance venues of the Butler School of Music.

Following the recital, the event continued with a Master Series career conversation featuring Peiwen Su and Wilhelm Magner, Assistant Professor of Viola at the University of Texas at Austin and an internationally acclaimed violist, including recognition as a Prix d’Europe laureate and OPUS Prize nominee. The dialogue addressed topics including artistic leadership, professional development, and the evolving structure of the global music profession.

Audience seated in a concert hall watches panelists speaking on stage beneath large pipe organ
Panel discussion at the California International Music Competition and Festival brings emerging artists and audiences together in a grand concert hallCourtesy of California International Music Competition and Festival

Reflecting on the event, Peiwen Su shared:

“It was an honor to speak at the University of Texas at Austin and share the stage with Professor Wilhelm Magner for a career conversation with students. Together we reflected on what it means to build a life in today’s evolving and highly competitive music landscape — and how young artists can discover their strengths, shift perspective, and find a path that truly belongs to them.”

Woman holding microphone speaks onstage beside event banner in concert hall
Speaker engages the audience during a panel at the California International Music Competition and FestivalCourtesy of California International Music Competition and Festival

Professor Wilhelm Magner emphasized the expanding role of musicians in contemporary cultural life:

“In a world where talent is everywhere, what ultimately distinguishes an artist is not only skill, but vision, awareness, and the courage to create new possibilities. Musicians today are no longer only performers — we are creators, builders, and cultural leaders shaping new platforms and futures for our field.”

The program was moderated by Yvonne Ma, host of the Master Series, and brought together students, musicians, and members of the public for a discussion exploring artistic careers in the contemporary music landscape.

Held at Bates Recital Hall, one of the primary concert venues of the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin, the event provided a platform for invited artists to present both artistic performance and professional expertise within a leading academic environment.

The Master Series is designed to connect internationally active artists, university communities, and emerging musicians, fostering dialogue on artistic excellence, leadership, and the evolving future of the performing arts.

Man with microphone gestures while seated on stage during formal music event panel
Guest speaker shares insights during the California International Music Competition and Festival discussionCourtesy of California International Music Competition and Festival
Violinist in blue dress performs solo on stage in concert hall with large pipe organ
LA Art Show 2026: Kate L. Stern interviews Mexican artist Pieri on the presentation of Life in Tones × The Guardian

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