Invited Artist Performance and Master Series Dialogue Presented at the University of Texas at Austin

Article written by Alexander Reed
The program opened with an invited solo violin recital by Peiwen Su, an internationally active violinist, international competition juror, and arts leader. Su performed Johann Sebastian Bach’s Sonata No. 1 in G minor for Solo Violin (BWV 1001), one of the cornerstone works of the solo violin repertoire. The recital formed the artistic centerpiece of the event, presenting Su’s work before a university and public audience at one of the principal performance venues of the Butler School of Music.
Following the recital, the event continued with a Master Series career conversation featuring Peiwen Su and Wilhelm Magner, Assistant Professor of Viola at the University of Texas at Austin and an internationally acclaimed violist, including recognition as a Prix d’Europe laureate and OPUS Prize nominee. The dialogue addressed topics including artistic leadership, professional development, and the evolving structure of the global music profession.
“It was an honor to speak at the University of Texas at Austin and share the stage with Professor Wilhelm Magner for a career conversation with students. Together we reflected on what it means to build a life in today’s evolving and highly competitive music landscape — and how young artists can discover their strengths, shift perspective, and find a path that truly belongs to them.”
“In a world where talent is everywhere, what ultimately distinguishes an artist is not only skill, but vision, awareness, and the courage to create new possibilities. Musicians today are no longer only performers — we are creators, builders, and cultural leaders shaping new platforms and futures for our field.”
The program was moderated by Yvonne Ma, host of the Master Series, and brought together students, musicians, and members of the public for a discussion exploring artistic careers in the contemporary music landscape.
Held at Bates Recital Hall, one of the primary concert venues of the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin, the event provided a platform for invited artists to present both artistic performance and professional expertise within a leading academic environment.
The Master Series is designed to connect internationally active artists, university communities, and emerging musicians, fostering dialogue on artistic excellence, leadership, and the evolving future of the performing arts.
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