Sergey Bratukhin: The Photographer Capturing Silence

Before sunrise, Dubai feels unusually still. Delivery scooters idle at traffic lights, cleaners rinse the sidewalks, and a few people wait for buses in the half-light. This is usually when Sergey Bratukhin goes out with his camera, looking for the quiet moments the city leaves behind. A lot of the time nothing happens. He walks for hours, gets coffee somewhere, comes back to the studio, opens the files later and deletes almost everything.

He mentioned once that forcing photographs usually takes something away from them.

What catches his attention is rarely obvious. Somebody sitting alone outside a supermarket before opening time. A man replaying voice messages near a metro entrance. People standing around with a few spare minutes and no idea what to do with them. Those moments keep showing up in his work.