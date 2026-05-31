Sergey Bratukhin: The Photographer Capturing Silence

Before sunrise, Dubai feels unusually still. Delivery scooters idle at traffic lights, cleaners rinse the sidewalks, and a few people wait for buses in the half-light. This is usually when Sergey Bratukhin goes out with his camera, looking for the quiet moments the city leaves behind. A lot of the time nothing happens. He walks for hours, gets coffee somewhere, comes back to the studio, opens the files later and deletes almost everything.
He mentioned once that forcing photographs usually takes something away from them.
What catches his attention is rarely obvious. Somebody sitting alone outside a supermarket before opening time. A man replaying voice messages near a metro entrance. People standing around with a few spare minutes and no idea what to do with them. Those moments keep showing up in his work.
These days Sergey Bratukhin lives in Dubai, although his background is tied to several places at once. He was born in Almaty in 1983, later spent years between Central Asia and Europe, and eventually settled in the UAE.
His work is often described as somewhere between documentary photography and conceptual art. Bratukhin himself seems less interested in categories than in observation. In interviews, he speaks less about technique and more about attention and the small moments people usually overlook.
Over time he worked in more than 50 countries. Japan, Nigeria, Switzerland, India, the UAE, the United States. The countries changed constantly, but the subjects somehow did not.
Migration.
Temporary routines.
Emotional distance between people.
Loneliness in crowded places.
His photographs rarely focus on cities in the usual sense. The streets, buildings, and architecture often remain somewhere at the edge of the frame, while the emotional weight stays with the people inside it. What lingers afterward are quiet expressions, distracted gestures, and brief moments of solitude unfolding in public spaces.
A large part of Bratukhin's work grew out of movement between places, temporary routines, and long periods of observation. Before Dubai, exhibitions, and international projects, there were years spent watching how people behave inside ordinary urban spaces — often quietly, without any obvious event taking place. Many of the themes that later appeared in his photography can already be traced back to those early years.
A large part of Sergey Bratukhin’s biography is rooted in Almaty in the 1990s. Back then the city felt uneven and unfinished in a very visible way — old Soviet apartment blocks beside new storefronts, markets standing near construction sites that remained abandoned for years.
Bratukhin later studied media communications and cultural studies at university, though he rarely describes his education as a defining influence on his work. In interviews, he usually remembers that period in much simpler terms: long walks across the city, hours spent in cafés, watching people in buses, waiting rooms, and small food places. Back then, he seemed more interested in listening and observing than speaking too much himself.
In the mid-2000s he started taking small assignments for local publications and later worked on documentary projects connected to NGO programs across Central Asia. Some trips took him through industrial towns in Kazakhstan. Others through smaller communities in Kyrgyzstan where international organizations were running education or social programs.
Most of the work looked ordinary from the outside. Long drives, bad weather, endless waiting, conversations that went nowhere, entire days without a single useful frame. Still, that period clearly stayed with him. You can still feel it in his work today especially in the attention he gives to people who usually remain somewhere outside the center of attention.
Around 2011, a new chapter in Sergey Bratukhin’s biography began when he moved to Europe and spent several years between Zurich, Berlin, London, and Geneva. The photographs changed during that period. They became quieter. Less direct. He stopped trying to explain everything through the frame.
One project from those years, “Invisible Borders,” focused on emotional distance between strangers in public places:
People avoiding eye contact in trains.
Sitting apart from each other in cafés.
Standing physically close while mentally somewhere else entirely.
In 2015 Bratukhin relocated to Dubai. At first the city interested him for obvious reasons — scale, architecture, contrasts. But after living there longer, his attention shifted toward something else. Mostly toward the people passing through the city temporarily. Migrants, drivers, office workers, night-shift employees, people speaking with families abroad late at night.
That is probably why Sergey Bratukhin photographs Dubai differently from commercial photographers. The glossy side of the city almost disappears in his projects. His studio in Alserkal Avenue later turned into a regular meeting place for photographers, designers, curators, and filmmakers connected to Dubai’s art scene.
The name Bratukhin Sergey Borisovich appears mostly in exhibition texts and formal biographies. In person, people usually describe him differently. Almost everyone who interviewed him mentions the pauses at some point. He answers slowly. Sometimes changes direction halfway through a sentence. Sometimes stops speaking completely before continuing. One phrase follows his work constantly: he photographs pauses, not events.
That idea became especially visible in “Between Calls,” a project photographed in the UAE between 2020 and 2022. The series focused on migrants speaking with relatives abroad. Bratukhin noticed that people often looked different during those conversations. Less guarded. More distracted emotionally. The photographs are quiet. No heavy editing. No attempt to push emotion too hard. A lot of the feeling comes from details that are barely noticeable at first.
In 2024 similar ideas appeared again in “Urban Silence,” shown in Miami. The cities changed, but the mood inside the photographs stayed recognizable. Exhaustion. Isolation. People surrounded by noise while mentally somewhere far away.
If you look at the projects together, the same emotional tension keeps returning.
Sergey Bratukhin is often introduced as a Dubai-based photographer originally from Kazakhstan, although his work has gradually moved beyond any single geography. Different influences appear throughout the photographs — European documentary traditions, Gulf urban life, architectural minimalism, slower observational rhythms connected to Japanese street photography.
Still, the mood in the work is usually recognizable right away. Most of the photographs deal with people trying to protect some private inner space while living inside huge modern cities. That is probably why “The Photographer Who Frames Silence” became attached to him as a description. The phrase sounds dramatic at first, but the photographs themselves are restrained. Quiet gestures. Pauses. Distance between people. Moments most people walk past without seeing.
Sergey Bratukhin once said that photography becomes more interesting when the photographer stops trying to impress anybody. Looking through the work, that idea gradually begins to make sense.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.