Summer Wedding Trends: Creating Unforgettable Dining Experiences for Guests

A beautiful, wonderful wedding can still leave a bad taste in your guests’ mouths—if it leaves them hungry.

Because the truth is, what most people tend to remember best about any event is the food. Not the custom monogram on the cocktail napkins or the imported peonies. Not even the dress, sometimes. Food.

And that’s partly why food has become such a major focus this year. Couples are putting more thought into what guests actually experience over the course of six or seven hours rather than concentrating every decision around a handful of photographs.

As a result, most weddings this summer (as well as last summer) feel more personal and less predictable. And, perhaps more importantly, much more fun for the guests than they were a decade ago.