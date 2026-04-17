7 Summer Luxury Wedding Trends Couples Are Embracing For Elevated Celebrations

Destination weddings are not new, but the tone has changed. Instead of simply flying everyone somewhere scenic, couples are choosing places that mean something or offer a layered experience beyond the ceremony itself. A coastal town where the family has vacationed for years, a countryside estate with history, or even a vineyard where guests can spend a full weekend settling into the rhythm of the place.

There is less pressure to rush from event to event. The schedule breathes more. Guests are given time to explore, linger over meals, and feel like they are part of something, not just attending it. It feels closer to hosting than performing, which is a subtle but important difference.