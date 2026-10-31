Why Scarpa in Nizza Monferrato Ages Its Barbera Longer Than Its Barbaresco

Scarpa publishes a technical sheet for every wine. When you set them side by side, the usual Piedmont hierarchy looks different.

Tettineive, Scarpa’s Barbaresco, made with fruit from the Canova vineyard in Neive, spends 24 months in a 45-hectolitre Allier cask plus 12 months in bottle.

Tettimorra, its Barolo, made with fruit from the Roncaglie vineyard in La Morra, spends from 26 to 30 months in cask and not less than 9 months in bottle.

La Bogliona, the Barbera d’Asti Superiore, spends from 27 to 30 months in cask, roughly 6 more in steel, and from 18 to 24 months in bottle.

Only the allocation Barolo from Monvigliero in Verduno is held longer overall, and even that wine spends the same 32 months in wood. No wine in the range receives more cask time than the Barbera from the Monferrato hills.

Scarpa also publishes how long each wine should keep. Both Barolos and the Barbaresco are given more than twenty years, and La Bogliona more than twenty-five.

“Barbera is the purest expression of Scarpa’s identity,” says Davide Champion, chief executive of the house founded in 1900. “It has energy, depth and ageing potential, and the only way to show that is to give it the same years we give the Nebbiolo. More, in the cask.”