Flowers should be in the room before the guest is. For a hotel, that means delivery on the morning of check-in, addressed with the guest's name exactly as it appears on the reservation, along with the arrival date. Call the concierge the day before. A good front desk will keep the arrangement somewhere cool and place it in the room once housekeeping has released it.

Private houses and rentals need a person at the door. A house manager, a neighbor or the rental agent can receive the delivery. Failing that, ask the florist for a timed slot that matches the guests' own arrival.

Both cities reward ordering a day early, though neither requires it. San Francisco florist Pink Clover takes same-day orders until 3 pm at its Ellis Street studio and sends the buyer a photograph of the finished arrangement before it leaves. Its Honolulu studio, in Aiea, works the same way with a 4:30 pm weekday deadline on Hawaii time. That is worth knowing when the person ordering is in New York, where the business day ends hours before Honolulu's does.