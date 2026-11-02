Art and Culture

Cj Hendry's Flower Shop Pops Up in Miami for Art Week

The Australian artist's plush, never-wilting flowers arrive at 101 NE 54th Street from November 26 through December 6, at $10 a stem
A white flower cart filled with plush flowers in front of walls of colorful stems
A Flower Shop cart at Cj Hendry's Brisbane pop-up.Courtesy of Cj Hendry Studio
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Cj Hendry's Flower Shop runs a Miami pop-up from November 26 through December 6, 2026, during Miami Art Week and Art Basel.
  • The shop is at 101 NE 54th Street, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
  • Plush flowers are $10 each, and a tenth stem is complimentary with every nine.
  • Miami is one stop on Hendry's 14-city global Flower Shop tour.

Australian artist Cj Hendry is bringing her Flower Shop to Miami for a limited-time pop-up from November 26 through December 6, 2026, timed to Miami Art Week and Art Basel.

The flowers are plush, oversized and made to last. They never wilt and never need watering.

What's in the Miami Flower Shop?

The shop holds a collection of colorful, collectible plush flowers, including varieties designed with Miami in mind. Stems are $10 each, and buying nine earns a tenth free. New inventory arrives throughout the run, so the selection changes from one visit to the next.

Build an everlasting bouquet, pick up a holiday gift, or take home a small piece of Hendry's artistic universe.

Two women holding large bouquets of plush flowers inside a busy shop
Visitors carry bouquets at a Flower Shop pop-up in Brisbane.Courtesy of Cj Hendry Studio

From Flower Markets to a 14-City Tour

Hendry is known for transforming everyday objects into works of art. Her Flower Markets drew crowds in New York, Sydney, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, and she now has permanent Flower Shops in New York and Hong Kong, with temporary pop-ups across North America, Europe and Australia.

Miami is one stop on her 14-city global tour, the newest chapter in the Flower Shop's expansion.

A full bouquet of multicolored plush flowers on a white background
A bouquet of Cj Hendry's plush flowers.Courtesy of Cj Hendry Studio
A white flower cart filled with plush flowers in front of walls of colorful stems
Cj Hendry Opens Permanent Flower Shop in SoHo

Planning a Visit

The Flower Shop is at 101 NE 54th Street, Miami, open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 6. With Miami Art Week bringing art and design lovers from around the world, it is an easy, accessible way into Hendry's playful floral world. Details at flowershop.art.

Long rows of plush flowers in buckets in pink, blue, red and yellow
Rows of plush stems at a Flower Shop pop-up.Courtesy of Cj Hendry Studio

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Miami
Art
Art basel