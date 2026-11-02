Cj Hendry's Flower Shop Pops Up in Miami for Art Week

At a Glance
Australian artist Cj Hendry is bringing her Flower Shop to Miami for a limited-time pop-up from November 26 through December 6, 2026, timed to Miami Art Week and Art Basel.
The flowers are plush, oversized and made to last. They never wilt and never need watering.
The shop holds a collection of colorful, collectible plush flowers, including varieties designed with Miami in mind. Stems are $10 each, and buying nine earns a tenth free. New inventory arrives throughout the run, so the selection changes from one visit to the next.
Build an everlasting bouquet, pick up a holiday gift, or take home a small piece of Hendry's artistic universe.
Hendry is known for transforming everyday objects into works of art. Her Flower Markets drew crowds in New York, Sydney, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, and she now has permanent Flower Shops in New York and Hong Kong, with temporary pop-ups across North America, Europe and Australia.
Miami is one stop on her 14-city global tour, the newest chapter in the Flower Shop's expansion.
The Flower Shop is at 101 NE 54th Street, Miami, open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 6. With Miami Art Week bringing art and design lovers from around the world, it is an easy, accessible way into Hendry's playful floral world. Details at flowershop.art.
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