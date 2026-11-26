This is where most career changers get stuck. Your work history says "operations manager" or "financial analyst," but your real qualifications for the new field come from your free time, where employers can't see them.

The fix is to move those qualifications to the front. A simple resume works well for this. Open with a summary that names the field you're moving into. Next, add a section on relevant experience that lists what you've actually done in that world, and keep your previous jobs to a few short lines at the end. A gallery director doesn't need a page about your quarterly reports. They want to see the exhibitions you've helped with, the artists you know well, and the collection you've built.

Your earlier career still counts once you connect it to the new role. Budgeting experience is valuable at a small winery that needs someone who understands money. Years of client work prepare you to sell high-end pieces to collectors. Make these connections clear, because a hiring manager may not see them on their own.